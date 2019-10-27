SHORTSVILLE — Last year was a disappointing one for Red Jacket. The Indians finished 4-4 and were eliminated by Alexander in the first round of sectionals. This year has been much different with the team posting a 5-2 record heading into the Section V Class D Tournament.
No. 2 Red Jacket officially began their run for a sectional crown on Saturday afternoon as they pummeled No. 6 Geneseo/Mount Morris 54-0.
Senior quarterback Matt Record connected with classmate Chase Rizzo for three touchdowns in the first half. Rizzo finished the day with four receptions and 120 yards.
The run game also proved to be a big factor in the win as junior Logan Keifer chewed up 153 yards on 17 carries. Keifer also rushed for a score. Jarrett LeGault, Josh Maslyn, and Eli Royston also chipped in with rushing touchdowns in the lopsided victory. Maslyn and Royston each recovered a fumble on defense.
The Indians (7-2) defense was led by senior linebacker Jacob Anderson with six tackles. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Schwalbach got to the quarterback twice, while Connor Savior and Ethan Lenny each chipped in with a sack.
Red Jacket will look to avenge their loss 11-8 against Alexander from earlier this season. The two teams will square off this Friday night at Caledonia-Mumford High School. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
In other local sectional football action from Friday night:
Palmyra-Macedon 32,
Batavia 15
BATAVIA — The No. 7 Red Raiders (4-4) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the opening round of the Section V Class B Tournament as they downed the No. 2 Blue Devils on Friday night. Batavia was in the state finals last November.
No statistical information was provided. Pal-Mac will square off against No. 3 Honeoye Falls-Lima in the semi finals this Saturday night at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Attica 41, Penn Yan 20
ATTICA — The No. 7 Mustangs (3-5) were downed by the No. 2 Blue Devils on Friday night in the first round of the Section V Class C Tournament. No statistical information was provided.
Alexander 30,
Clyde-Savannah 0
ALEXANDER — The No. 7 Golden Eagles (2-6) were shut out by the No. 2 Trojans on Friday night in the first round of the Section V Class D Tournament. No statistical information was provided.
Frewsburg 60, Dundee 34
FREWSBURG — The Scots (0-5) were downed by the Bears of Section VI on Friday night.
Running back Joshua Cramer was the focus point of the gridiron again. The senior had 86 yards on 21 carries, as well as leading the defense with 12 tackles.
Junior quarterback Brady Richardson had a solid outing going 8-of-11 through the air for 67 yards and three scores. Richardson also carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards and a score.
Freshman Kaden Labar also stood out on the stat sheet with 68 yards on the ground on five carries. Labar scored a rushing touchdown as well as a receiving touchdown. Blake Machuga and Nick Slavick hauled in touchdown receptions for Dundee in the losing effort.