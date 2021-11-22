SYRACUSE — The Red Jacket Indians knew it was no easy task to win back-to-back 8-man football sectional titles.
On Friday night, they had the chance to add a regional championship to a perfect 2021 record.
The Indians pounded West Canada Valley 59-18 at Westhill High School.
Red Jacket was without senior quarterback Kyle DaMore, who was not feeling well. There were plenty of Indians to step up without their proven leader.
Senior running back Daltyn Hanline led his team with 20 carries for 172 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Parker Moore had 15 carries for 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Mason Pollot also added 16 carries for 123 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Junior James Sibeto replaced DaMore at quarterback for the game, hooking up with Hanline for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Sibeto then found sophomore running back Micah Harshfield for a 15-yard passing touchdown later in the second half.
Red Jacket (10-0) was led by its defense once again on Friday.
Hanline had three interceptions, with one of those picks turning into a 71-yard touchdown return right before halftime. Pollot finished with five tackles and an interception. Harshfield had five tackles, four tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Sophomore defensive back Matt Allen also contributed with five tackles.
Saturday
CLASS C REGIONAL
ER/Gananda 26, Medina Central 24
WILLIAMSVILLE — The East Rochester/Gananda football team slipped past Medina to improve to 12-0.
Next up: perennial power Chenango Forks Saturday for a 12 noon kickoff at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Friday
CLASS A REGIONAL
Jamestown 35, Canandaigua 14
JAMESTOWN — Canandaigua senior wide receiver Ryan Gavette produced a 39-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. Canandaigua (10-1) took their lone lead of the game early in the second quarter after senior quarterback Bryan Boldrin scored on an 8-yard keeper