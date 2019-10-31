WATERLOO — The Mynderse Academy and Waterloo football teams held a great rivalry for many years. The last time the two teams met was in 2008, where Waterloo claimed a decisive 49-0 victory.
On Wednesday night, a long storied rivalry was renewed as they squared off in Connors & Ferris Bowl Final. The Indians picked things up where they left them off as they blanked the Blue Devils 32-0.
“Growing up here and having any opportunity to play Mynderse was a good day,” Waterloo coach Tyrone Thomas said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten the opportunity to play them. Just being able to play a couple of games home to finish the season was also special for these guys.”
“I think this game meant more to the people in the community than it did our team,” Mynderse coach Joe Caraher said. “In the locker room before the game I said, ‘how many of you guys ever been to a Mynderse/Waterloo football game?’ Nobody could raise their hand.”
The Indians (6-4) defense came to play in the initial stages of the game as they pressured quarterback Kaleb Stenquist heavily, which allowed John Lawrence to nab a 40-yard pick six. Ryan Borland’s extra point attempt was blocked by Matt Kenyon.
Mynderse (2-7) had opportunities to score as sophomore Dylan Larizza collected the first of his two interceptions, setting the offense up with solid field position. However, the Blue Devil offense was stuffed on 4th and short on the 15-yard line.
“We came out in the first half and we were able to play some defense,” Thomas added. “We kind of bended but didn’t break. Mynderse was able to run the ball hard in the backfield and move the ball. We really needed to continue making tackles.”
Waterloo doubled up their lead in the second quarter as senior Michael Hubbard hauled in 70-yard touchdown pass from classmate Julian Ruiz. Hubbard finished with 134 yards on eight receptions and two scores. He also received MVP honors after the game. Ruiz capped off his high school career going 7-for-10 through the air for 177 yards.
“It means so much to me,” Hubbard said. “I haven’t played this team since my C-Squad days. I just want to give credit to my line and quarterback for throwing balls up there for me to catch it. Julian was putting balls high so that I could get them away from the defender. They were perfect balls so I could just catch it and go.”
Special teams played a big factor on the opening kickoff in the second half.
Senior Joel Kraft returned the ball 83 yards for a touchdown to give the home an 18-0 lead.
Waterloo got another spark on offense roughly four minutes later as junior running back Kyle Slywka cut around the Blue Devil defense for a 50-yard touchdown. Slywka finished with 94 yards on the ground and 44 receiving yards.
The Indians were led defensively by junior linebacker Zackary Tomkins with 14 tackles.
Despite losing to their long time rival, Caraher told his team afterwards that they have nothing to be ashamed of.
“They got better throughout the season,” Caraher added. “They always worked hard. They were a team that showed up to practice everyday, and we never had to worry about discipline issues. Sometimes teams are better and we got beat by some better teams this year.
“We’re going to work at it and get back at it next year, and make sure we’re the better team.”