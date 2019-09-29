WATERLOO — One of the sweetest victories any high school football team can get is on homecoming night.
After rattling off the first 28 points, Waterloo continued to use a steady offensive pace to roll to a 42-12 win over Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield on Friday night at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
“I’m happy to get any win,” Indians coach Tyrone Thomas said. “It’s good for the kids and nice for the community to get a win on homecoming.”
Waterloo’s defense held the Wildcats to a three and out on the first drive of the game, forcing a punt. Junior Kyle Slywka hauled it in and ran up the left side of the field for a 63-yard touchdown. Slywka also broke free on a 52-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. He would finish the contest with 75 rushing yards.
“I kind of just came out there and felt like I’d make a big impact for our team to get the win here,” Slywka said. “I was looking right on the punt return because that’s where I was supposed to go. I just saw the left side wide open and just took it, and there was pretty good blocking on the edges too.”
The ensuing Marcus Whitman (0-4) drive saw an early end as senior Julian Ruiz recovered a fumble on the Wildcat 25-yard. A few plays later Ruiz, playing at quarterback, connected with classmate Mike Hubbard for a 27-yard touchdown. Ruiz finished the contest going 9-for-16 through the air with 127 yards. He also rushed the ball four times for 36 yards and a score. Hubbard hauled in five passes for 44 yards.
“We came out and stayed a family,” Ruiz said. “That’s been the main focus, to stay together and play together. The whole time the main focus was to lock in on defense and lock in on offense and just get the job done. (Marcus Whitman’s) corners like to play about 10 yards off. So they had me hit the smokes which is a short little route on the sidelines. Honestly, I was just reading the field and seeing each route and seeing which one was open.”
Thomas said Ruiz and Slywka are integral to the team both offensively and defensively.
“You can’t have enough of those guys. When we can get the ball in either one of their hands I’m pretty confident that most of the time they’re going to make good things happen with it,” he said.
The Wildcats were able to stop the bleeding with 37 seconds left in the first as senior Chad Smith ran 50 yards for a touchdown. Smith added a 46-yard touchdown run in the late stages of the third. He would finish with 126 yards on 12 carries.
The Indians (2-2) continued to move the ball effectively through the air as senior Joel Kraft caught a 75-yard touchdown pass. Later in the quarter, freshman linebacker Julian Pehrson recovered a fumble and took it the house from 50 yards out to put the home team up 42-6 at the half. Pehrson finished with five tackles.
Waterloo’s defense kept Marcus Whitman’s offense in check all night as they forced four turnovers. Seniors Trevor Groom and Zach Tompkins each compiled seven tackles in the win.
“It just comes back to repetitions and fundamentals,” Wildcats coach Matt Silco said in reference to the turnovers. “For whatever reason the mental focus of ball security wasn’t in our favor. We definitely will address it at practice this week and fix it and get ready to go next week.”