WATERLOO — Waterloo football closed out their 2022 regular season on Friday by securing their first victory of the year in a win over Vertus Central.

It was announced prior to the game that it would also be Tyrone Thomas’ last contest as he is stepping down as the head coach.

“I have been toying around with it for awhile now,” Thomas said in a phone call with the Times Monday on his decision to step down. “My daughter is getting older and I feel like I miss a lot of things. So I’m trying to find more time to spend with her.”

Thomas, 50, a senior probation officer for Seneca County, has been the head coach for the Tigers for the past 15 years. He has spent majority of his coaching career in his hometown of Waterloo.

After playing high school football in Waterloo, he coached at several locations which included being the head coach at South Seneca before winding up with the Tigers position.

“Growing up here, playing here and getting the opportunity to be the coach here, not many people can get those opportunities to go back and actually coach where you went to school,” Thomas said. “Also it’s the opportunity to give back to the community you grew up in.”

Thomas’ most recent achievement as the head coach was back during the Fall II sports season in the spring of 2021. He guided Waterloo to the class C semifinals and finished 5-2 overall.

“I will miss the kids,” Thomas said. “I’ve always worked with pretty good coaches. I’ll miss the other coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to coach against and I’ll miss the Friday night lights.”

Thomas finishes 22-49 overall as the head football coach at Waterloo.

There has not been decision yet on who the next head coach will be but Thomas’ run at Waterloo is not over. He will remain the head wrestling coach for this upcoming 2022-2023 season.