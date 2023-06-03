WATERLOO — John “LJ” Siblosky has accomplished much on the golf course during his six varsity seasons on the Waterloo High School golf team.
Fittingly, it seems, the senior’s scholastic career will end with his second consecutive appearance in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship, a 36-hole tournament to be held Sunday and Monday at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
Siblosky shot a 15-over-par 157 in the Section V and SuperSectional tournaments, contested May 13 and 15 at Clifton Springs Country Club, ranking him eighth overall. Following a practice round today, Siblosky will be in one of the later groups Sunday, teeing off at 10:24 a.m. to start his tournament.
He is looking forward to his return trip to states. His debut last year was cut short due to back pain during his opening round, forcing him to withdraw.
“Especially after last year, it feels great to be back,” Siblosky said in a phone call to the Times about returning to states in 2023. “I felt like I had some unfinished business.”
The two-time Finger Lakes East Player of the Year expects to be fully healthy for this year’s tournament.
“I did what’s best for me, and I’m going to give it a good run this year,” he said.
In the fall, Siblosky won the Finger Lakes League championship — it doubles as the league’s sectional qualifier — by shooting a 3-over 75 at Victor Hills Golf Club. He bested fellow senior Gabe Ward of Bloomfield, the 2021 league champ over Siblosky, by five strokes.
“To get back to (states) and hopefully stay healthy enough to put up a good couple of rounds would be exciting,” Siblosky said on some goals he has for the weekend. “I just want to go out there and play the best that I can and see what comes in. All-state (recognition) is definitely on my mind.”
Last year, Siblosky became the first Waterloo golfer in recent memory to reach the state tournament.
“It’s awesome. I feel honored to be able to represent the school that way,” he said.
Siblosky has made his senior year one to remember. In addition to golf, he returned to sports he played previously — basketball and baseball.
However, he always kept golf his No. 1 priority when it comes to athletics, and continued to work on his game during the winter and into the spring.
To start his spring golf season, he tied for sixth place in individual sectionals by shooting an 8-over 79 at Clifton Springs. His 78 two days later earned him one of Section V’s nine spots in the state tournament.
This will be his final time playing for Waterloo, and he credits a lot of his success to the older players he grew up playing with during his younger years on the varsity team.
“They took me under their wings,” Siblosky said about his former teammates. “They mentored me, and I’m grateful for them. I’ll never forget those opportunities that I had with those older guys.”
He also said that come Monday, it will start to soak in that this will be the final time he will be able to represent Waterloo on the golf course.
“I’m slowly preparing for that, but I don’t want to at the same time,” said Siblosky, who already has a sponsor deal; he is a junior ambassador for Mizuno. “I’m going to do my best to keep it under control and just play one hole at a time.”
For as good as Siblosky has been on the golf course, he is making academics his top priority when he arrives at Drexel University in Philadelphia in August. Siblosky said he plans on playing on the Dragons’ club golf team and will attempt to walk on to the varsity squad, which competes at the NCAA Division I level.
“I’m going to put academics first, but if I’m going to make the team, that would be incredible,” he said.
Siblosky will major in computer science.