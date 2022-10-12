VICTOR — The grounds at Victor Hills Golf Club were covered in morning dew when players teed off for the Finger Lakes Sectional qualifier tournament on Tuesday. By the time they finished up their rounds, Waterloo senior John Siblosky topped the leaderboard with an 3-over par 75 for the tournament win and another Finger Lakes East Player of the Year title.

“At the end of the day, it was the same round as last year,” Siblosky said of the winning score. “I had the lead for most of the day and it came close at the end but I just stuck to the game plan, played one shot at a time and I’m glad to come out with the win and that the hard work paid off.”

Siblosky — who placed second in the 2021 tournament to Bloomfield’s Gabe Ward — was named the Finger Lakes East Player of the Year prior to the tournament. Ward, who shot an 80, was named the Finger Lakes West Player of the Year. Both Siblosky and Ward are back-to-back Players of the Year in their respective leagues.

Waterloo head coach RJ Ellison was thrilled that Siblosky had a chance to win the event in his final year of Waterloo golf.

“It’s his senior year. I’m glad he had an opportunity to come back and be in that first set of golfers and be the league champion this year,” Ellison said. “Last year, Gabe happened to take it so I was happy that John was able to take care of it this year.”

Three-over par 75 seems to be the winning number for the sectional qualifier. Ward’s 2021 victory came via a round of 75.

“Me and Gabe are good friends. We’ve played in many events together and he’s a great player all-around,” Siblosky said. “We had a really good time today no matter what the score was. But it was really good to come out on top and I really wanted to get it done this year.”

Siblosky — who started on the par-4 first hole — noted that the dew on the putting greens made things difficult to start but really hit his stride starting at the fifth hole.

“I really think it was probably the fifth hole is where I hit stride,” Siblosky said. “I struggled a little bit early and then the I hit a really good tee shot on five and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

After a bogey on the first and fourth holes, Siblosky settled in and birdied the par-5 sixth hole and shot even-par until the par-3 11th hole, which he bogeyed. He answered another bogey on the 13th with a birdie on the 15th and kept the tough holes within reach. Siblosky has shot below-par many times this season and in his career, but he knew the South Course at Victor Hills would force him and others to settle for bogeys.

“I play (at Victor Hills) a good bit but that really doesn’t give any sort of an advantage. That course is really, really tough,” Siblosky said. “I was just trying to play for pars. It’s a very tight course and I have to make the pars that I can and if I have to make bogey, then make a bogey.”

While Siblosky settled in on the fifth hole, his playing partner and defending champ Ward struggled on the front-9 with a bogey on the sixth, a triple-bogey on the seventh followed by back-to-back bogeys to wrap up the front nine with a 43 to Siblosky’s 37. Ward rallied to shoot a 37 on the back-nine but Siblosky’s steady golf guided him to the tournament win.

Alongside Siblosky on the Finger Lakes East First Team was teammate Tyler Adle, who shot a 90 in the tournament with an impressive 42 on the back-9. The junior finished tied for sixth alongside Geneva’s Jeremy Askin and qualified for the Sectional tournament next May.

“Tyler had an amazing junior year,” Ellison said. “He’s come to the next level. John was the number-one player in the (Finger Lakes) East and Tyler was the number-two player. He’s a great golfer.”

Palmyra-Macedon head coach Dan Harris was named Coach of the Year and his top golfer was Tyler Santelli, who shot a 92 and placed eighth and qualified for Sectionals.

The top 10 golfers from Tuesday’s tournament earned a spot on the tournament and the next three earned alternate positions.