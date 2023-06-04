ELMIRA — Waterloo senior John Siblosky completed his first of two rounds at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys golf state tournament at Mark Twain Golf Course on Sunday morning.
Siblosky shot a 13-over-par 85 on Sunday as he is tied for 60th place out of 99 total golfers that earned their spot in this year's state tournament.
The Waterloo senior helped with giving Section V a 15-stroke lead over Section IV going into the final day for the best overall team score between sections.
Section V is at 35-over-par while Section IV is 50-over-par, and the next best section after that is Section I at 56-over-par.
It is Section IV's Grady Glennon who leads after the first 18 holes as he shot an even par 72 to start, the lone golfer in the tournament to avoid shooting over par on Sunday.
Siblosky tees off at 8:06 a.m. tomorrow morning for his final round to conclude his Waterloo career.