ELMIRA — John Siblosky finished his high school career on a high note.
After shooting a 13-over-par 85 on Sunday at Mark Twain Golf Course in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys golf state tournament, the Waterloo senior had a bounce-back final nine holes and rallied from a mid-70s finish to a final placement of 61st with a 10-over par 82 on Monday.
Siblosky helped his home section to a massive win over Section XI and Section I. Siblosky golfed alongside Section V players from Victor, Pittsford Sutherland, Pittsford Mendon, Hilton and other Class A schools. Section V finished the tournament in first place by a staggering 41 strokes. The difference between second place Section XI and seventh-place Section II was 30 strokes.
Four golfers from Section V finished in the top seven. Brody Burgess of Victor finished tied for first and lost in a playoff to Union-Endicott's Dante Bertoni of Section IV.