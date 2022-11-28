GENEVA — The Wayne-Finger Lakes Panthers ice hockey team started its 2022-2023 season on Saturday afternoon at the Geneva Recreation Center Ice Rink.
The season didn’t start as planned in a 6-2 loss against Iroquois Central after the Rangers scored less than a minute into the game.
The Panthers would respond to knot the game up on multiple occasions but allowing two goals in each period hurt their chances at a season-opening victory.
“It will be a switch this year, we have to be a little more mentally tough and just focus on next shifts, not worry about what’s happened,” W-FL head coach Francis Shaw said after the game. “Just compete and take it a shift at a time. You can’t get caught up what’s happening around you.”
Panthers junior goaltender Seth Taylor would allow his first goal of the season after just 46 seconds but would keep the Rangers off the scoreboard until the final moments of the opening period.
W-FL senior forward Ryan Brown led the team with two goals in the game. His first occurred with 6:38 remaining in the first period after junior forward Jack McCormack found senior forward Lucas Springer behind the Rangers net as Springer then passed the puck to Brown in front of the net as he found the five-hole on the Iroquois goalie to tie the game at 1-1.
Brown’s second goal of the goal came in the early stages of the second period after the Rangers suffered a penalty in the final few seconds of the first period.
Only 35 seconds remained in the power play when Brown shot the puck to the top right of the net over the Rangers goaltender’s left shoulder to tie the game up at 2-2 with a unassisted power play goal.
“He’s a really good shooter,” Shaw said on Brown’s performance to open up his senior year. “He’s a faster skater so we’ll be using his shot a lot.”
Iroquois (1-0) would connect on four unanswered goals to seal the victory.
After a season-opening defeat, W-FL (0-1) will continue a three home game stretch to start the year. Their next contest will be tomorrow night at 7 p.m. when they host Batavia-Notre Dame United.
“Win and go deep into sectionals,” Shaw said on his season expectations.