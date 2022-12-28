ROCHESTER — The regular season for high school indoor track and field for Wayne County-Finger Lakes continued Tuesday afternoon for a meet at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Thirteen local athletes excelled in the meet by taking home first place in their event.
GIRLSMidlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes won by nearly eight seconds in the 1000-meter run, beating teammate Emma Ubbink.
There was a tie for first place in the pole vault competition when two Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders, Charlotte Sanson and Emma Robinson, ended with eight-feet, zero-inches.
Clyde-Savannah’s Ashlyn Rattray was victorious in the 300-meter dash. That wasn’t the only victory for her team as they placed first in the 3200-meter relay.
Lyons’ Kaylea Wagner won by two and a half inches in shot put, edging out Wayne Central’s Norah Keeney.
Newark had two different winners in the meet. Jayda Solomon won the 55-meter dash while Brianna Wickman took home first place in the weight throw.
Dundee/Bradford’s Madison Hughes won in the long jump and Marcus Whitman’s Lana Burnett placed first in the triple jump.
BOYSPenn Yan’s James Tette won two events at RIT, finishing in first place in the 3200-meter and 1600-meter runs. He finished with a final time of 10:21.81 in the 3200 and ended with 4:52.67 in the 1600.
Midlakes’ Tyler Lantrip also won two events on Tuesday, placing first in the shot put and weight throw. He closed with a final score of 38-feet, nine-inches in the shot put and 43-feet and seven, one-fourth inches in the weight throw.
The Screaming Eagles also took home first place in the 1600-meter relay after Aiden Budd, Noah Frere, Andrew Briggs and Zachary Rozelle won by less than a second over Wayne Central.
Mynderse was victorious in the 3200-meter relay.
Newark’s Kayden Hughes won by over two feet in the high jump while Dundee/Bradford’s Camden Buchanan won in the long jump.
See Page 3B for full results on Tuesday’s indoor track and field meet at RIT