Another boys and girls indoor track and field season is in the books and it was another successful season for some local athletes in this year’s Wayne-Fingall-league selections.
BOYS
Penn Yan’s James Tette know a lot about success when it comes to multiple events. Tette earned first team in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
Midlakes’ Tyler Lantrip also made first team in two events as he put together another great year in shot put and weight throw to earn that honor.
Newark’s Kayden Hughes made first team in high jump and Clyde-Savannah’s Quillan Shimp earned first team at the 1000-meter run.
GIRLS
Clyde-Savannah, Midlakes and Newark also had some representatives for first team on the girls side.
Midlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes made first team in three events as she continues to dominate in the 1000-meter, 1500-meter and 3000-meter runs to receive those honors. Wilkes’ teammate Kianna Naval also made first team in the triple jump.
Newark had Jayda Solomon and Brianna Wickman make first team. Solomon was named to first team in the 55-meter dash and long jump while Wickman made first team in weight throw.
Ashlyn Rattray made first team in the 300-meter dash to help represent Clyde-Savannah on the girls side.
Palmyra-Macedon’s Emma Robinson made first team in the pole vault and Robinson’s teammate Faith Beals earned first team for shot put.