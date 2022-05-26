It was a busy day of sectional action across the Finger Lakes Wednesday with all of baseball quarterfinals being played as well as boys and girls lacrosse quarterfinals and boys tennis semifinals.
Geneva boys lacrosse got their sectional postseason started as the No. 4 seed in Class C with a matchup against the No. 5-seed Newark Reds. The Panthers (8-9) played a solid game at both ends of the field and came away with a 17-5 win. Curtis Denison and Daniel Wright led the way with a combined 10 goals; Denison potted five goals and two assists and Wright had five goals and four assists.
“I think we’ve been moving in the right direction as the season progressed,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said. “The team’s hard work is starting to come to fruition. We played a good all-around game and the defense was tenacious in the ride and never let the Newark offense get settled in.”
The biggest point of victory for Geneva seemed to be on the defense end as they held the Reds (9-8) to just 10 shots throughout the contest. Geneva moves on to take on Class C’s top seed in Palmyra-Macedon, who throttled Geneva 14-4 back in April.
“Our message continued to be to play the next game and not think about what’s after that but I’d be lying to say these kids are not itching to get another shot at Pal-Mac and erase that 14-4 game,” Dunham said.
The Class C boys lacrosse semifinal between (1) Pal-Mac and (4) Geneva will be played Friday night at Canandaigua Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Class C No. 2-seed Wayne Central boys lacrosse steamrolled No. 7 Batavia-Notre Dame 18-2 and advanced to play No. 3 Honeoye Falls-Lima in the semifinal.
In Class D boys lacrosse, No. 2-seed Penn Yan routed No. 7 Gananda 19-0 and advanced to play No. 3 Marcus Whitman, which beat No. 6 Mynderse 15-2 at Finger Lakes Community College Wednesday night. In the top half of the Class D bracket, Waterloo boys fell at the hands of the top seed in Livonia/Avon 17-3.
As for the girls sectional tournament, there were tightly contested battles in the Class D semifinals. Top-seeded Aquinas avenged its regular season loss to Penn Yan with a 12-11 last-minute victory to advance to the finals.
Meanwhile in Newark after the Penn Yan game, No. 2-seed Waterloo took on No. 3 seed Pal-Mac in a battle of the top teams in the Finger Lakes league. The two teams battled back and forth all game long and it was the Red Raiders (14-4) who exacted revenge and came out on top with an 8-6 victory over Waterloo.
Today, No. 3 Newark/Midlakes girls lacrosse travels to Geneva for the Class C semifinal. The Panthers (8-7) hold the No. 2 seed in the class and beat Newark/Midlakes 13-7 last Thursday.