The 2021 high school soccer season was, perhaps, anticipated more than any other in recent memory after the nation’s nearly two-year battle against Covid-19.
The hard work athletes put in during the off-season paid off when this year’s Finger Lakes East all-league selections were announced.
Most everyone expected the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders and the Wayne Central Eagles to be at or near the top of the standings in the boys and girls circuits. The Penn Yan Mustangs made some headlines too, in both the regular season and Section V tournaments.
GIRLS
Pal-Mac (19-2 overall, 7-0 FL East) won the league’s regular season and tournament titles, and captured the Class B1 sectional title over Hornell en route to the state tournament.
Red Raiders sophomore Maya Ikewood was named the league’s Player of the Year, while head coach Mike Karns was named Coach of the Year.
Ikewood’s teammates, Clare Boesel, Mercedes Buckingham, Molly Seither and Emma Robinson, also made the first team.
Penn Yan seniors Sierra Harrison, Elle Harrison and Kaley Griffin made the first team, also. The Mustangs finished 10-6-3 overall and 2-4-1 in league play before marching all the way to the Class B2 sectional finals before falling 2-0 to Bath.
It was a semifinal matchup prior, between Penn Yan and Mynderse (10-7-1, 4-2-1), that represented one of the biggest area matchups of the entire season. The Mustangs came away with the 3-1 victory in the pouring rain.
Mynderse juniors Grace Lando and Ella Wirth both made the first team, part of a young Blue Devils squad that will look to be a big factor in 2022.
Newark senior Kaleigh Pettit had another terrific season, and was the Reds’ lone representative on the first team.
Geneva sophomore Kaitlyn Wright made the first team too, part of a sibling duo to earn all-league recognition (see boys).
BOYS
Wayne Central (16-3, 12-0) rolled to the league championship, but it was Penn Yan that turned the most heads.
Seniors Brigham Hansen and Jason Hassos, each of whom were named to the first team, led the Mustangs to a 13-4-1 overall record and 9-3 mark in league play, good enough for second place. Penn Yan secured the No. 2 seed in the Class B2 bracket before losing to Wayland-Cohocton in the semifinals.
Third-place Pal-Mac (12-6, 8-4) had two players make the first team: seniors Brendon Moquin and Logan Babcock.
Senior DJ Bruni was the lone player to make first team from Mynderse Academy (5-11, 5-7).
Seniors Brian Estrada and Gabriel Caraballo made the first team from Newark (8-10, 6-6).
Geneva senior Daniel Wright made the first team, joining his sister on the top squad.
