GENEVA — During the regular season the Geneva and Newark boys soccer teams split their head-to-head matches.
On Saturday night all the marbles were at stake under the lights at Loman Stadium in the second round of the Section V Class B1 Tournament. When it was all said and done, the No. 2 Panthers edged their Finger Lakes East rivals by a score of 3-0 to advance to the semifinals.
“We’re excited,” Geneva coach Jeff Dunham said. “We’re happy to have earned another 80 minutes. I told the kids that you have to earn it from this point forward, you have to earn 80 minutes, and they wanted that today.
“Newark has had a great team. We lost one and won one against them this year by scores of 2-1. We knew it was going to be a battle tonight, it’s always tough playing someone a third time. I’m excited for the boys, the played great tonight.”
The Panthers (12-5) got on the board first at the 32:17 mark. Senior defenseman Ryan Fishback angled a corner kick perfectly which allowed Jordan Myer to sneak it past Newark goalkeeper Cody Luther, who made 12 saves in the contest.
In the second half, Myer extended Geneva’s lead at the 19:10 mark as he flew past an odd man rush causing Luther to come out of his net. Luther’s decision proved to be costly as Myer chipped the ball off of his shoulder and over Luther’s head. Parker Bossard was credited with the assist.
“I felt like we played pretty offensive minded,” Myer said. “We controlled the ball pretty well. We sent the ball up the lanes, crossed it in and scored. My second goal I ran on the ball and hit off my shoulder and it bounced over the goalie and into the net.”
The Panthers continued to apply relentless pressure for the remainder of the as they outshot the Reds (8-10) 15-8. Geneva was also favored in corner kicks 7-2.
Junior forward Mason Rusinko put the game on ice with a little over two minutes remaining as he crossed the ball on the left side of the field. The ball deflected off Newark’s Caleb George-Cady and found its way in the back of the net.
Senior goalkeeper Mitch Burrall preserved the shutout by turning away eight shots.
The Panthers will return to the field this Wednesday night with a location and time to be determined.