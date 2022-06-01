HONEOYE FALLS — Waterloo softball arrived at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School with a Class B1 sectional title in tow. Their opponents — Wellsville — arrived with the Class B2 sectional title. Class B supremacy came down to a battle of the orange and black.
Wellsville — sporting a roster one junior, one senior, eight sophomores and three freshman — beat Bath-Haverling in the B2 final. During the regular season, Waterloo fell to Bath-Haverling on two occasions but there was little indication that the Lions would explode for their biggest win yet, 18-0.
A win for either team would not have come as a surprise as the Lions boast plenty of talent as does Waterloo. In addition, Waterloo lost to Bath-Haverling 3-2 and 5-2 during the regular season and Wellsville barely squeaked by the Rams 2-1 in the B2 final. The 18-0 in five innings result was certainly a surprise to everyone involved.
In 2023, Waterloo is set to return 11 out of their 15 players, including Maddie Westerberg and B1 MVP Nadia Clingerman.