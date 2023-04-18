OVID — With temperatures dipping below 40 degrees and the light snow falling at South Seneca high school on Tuesday afternoon, it was not at all how the combined softball team of South Seneca and Romulus envisioned the start of their 2023 season.
Their opponent, the Dundee/Bradford BraveScots, had to deal with the same elements but have already been warmed up with the fact that this was their fifth game of the year. The Falcons out-hit the BraveScots but nine SS/R errors proved costly in a 11-4 D/B victory.
"I think that shows how well we can play especially in these conditions which was very tough for both teams. I think both teams did a very nice job," D/B co-head coach Anthony Yeoman said about the win.
Adalyn Than picked up the win on the mound for D/B (4-1, 2-0) after throwing 5.2 innings and striking out six Falcons. Kailey Yeoman came in for the final 1.1 innings and she struck out three of the four outs that she produced.
"They came today ready to play," D/B co-head coach Courtney Eddinger said about her team.
Addie Kendall led the BraveScots with two hits and it was her double to left field in the top of the fifth inning that ended up scoring three runs to put her team up 8-0 at the time.
"We try to win every game that we play but we take it one game at a time," Yeoman said on his team's expectations this year.
"We learn from our mistakes and move on right away," Eddinger added.
Libby Barbay suffered the loss on the mound for SS/R (0-1, 0-1) in the home opener. She finished with only one earned run and three strikeouts.
"It's great to get out there and play," SS/R coach Paul Mattey said about getting back on the field for a game.
Barbay led the Falcons on offense, going 2-3 with an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut into the once D/B double-digit lead.
Earlier in the seventh, Barbay's teammate Ciera Babcock also knocked a triple into the deep outfield to start getting the offense in a groove as their efforts resulted in a three-run inning to close out the game.
"What I love about these team is that they're close knit, they like each other, they have potential in them," Mattey said about his team that only lost one senior from a year ago. "I'd like them to tap into that a little bit, that last inning we really saw what we could do, get our heads down and start hitting the ball."
Tuesday was the start of SS/R's season but the regular season for both sides will end in less than a month span from now.
"We'd like to see some improvement from last year," Mattey said on his team's goals for this 2023 season. "In our league, we're kind of in the middle of it. We saw it a little bit today, I wish we started hitting a little bit earlier, but I like to see them challenge some of the Dundee/Bradford's, the Honeoye's to get up there in that top group of those teams. We had a good run in sectionals last year, I'd like to repeat that again and if we do that, I would be pretty happy with our season."