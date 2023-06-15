The 2023 Finger Lakes East softball season thrilled from start to finish. Heading into the final few days of the regular season, four teams all had a hand on the league crown. In the end, the Waterloo Tigers took the league title by one game over Midlakes and Penn Yan and by two games over Wayne Central.
Penn Yan junior ace Giana Ficcaglia was named the league’s Player and Pitcher of the Year. Midlakes head coach Kyle Sanders took Coach of the Year honors.
The FL East Player of the Week in the final week of the regular season, Ficcaglia led the young Penn Yan team to impressive heights. In the penultimate regular-season game against Mynderse Academy, Ficcaglia recorded 10 Ks for her 500th career strikeout.
In the Class B2 sectional quarterfinal against Attica, Ficcaglia put an exclamation point on hers and the Mustangs’ season with a 9-0 win in which the junior fanned 16 batters and hit a two-run home run.
As for Sanders, the Coach of the Year began the season in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., with the team. Upon the Screaming Eagles’ return to the Finger Lakes, Midlakes ripped off eight straight wins, outscoring opponents 107-19. That streak included an 8-5 win over Waterloo, which put the league on notice that Midlakes had a team to contend for the league title.
The Screaming Eagles had four players make the first team. Waterloo was next with three, and Wayne Central and Penn Yan each had two.
Waterloo seniors Kennedy Beniamino and Nadya Clingerman both made first team, alongside rising star in eighth-grader Gwyn Panek. Waterloo’s powerful lineup helped them make another appearance in the sectional title game, where a powerful Batavia squad avenged its 2022 loss to Waterloo with a 7-2 win.
Midlakes’ season was ended in the Class B1 semifinals by Batavia as well, 5-4. Penn Yan’s season came to an abrupt end in the Class B2 semifinals to eventual champion Wellsville, 15-0. Wellsville advanced all the way to the Class B state semifinal.
All in all, the Finger Lakes East continues to be a tightly contested battle that provides big moments and exciting games season after season.