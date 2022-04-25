OVID — The main goal on Saturday morning for the combined softball team of South Seneca and Romulus was to bounce back from their run-rule loss against Honeoye from Friday evening.
Led by Romulus seventh-grader Libby Barbay, SS/R cruised past winless Red Creek in a non-league matchup on Saturday by a final score of 18-6.
“It was a good win,” SS/R coach Paul Mattey said. “The whole team played pretty well. It was really nice because we had a tough week this week between a couple kids being hurt and that. It was good to get the team together, start firing on all cylinders a little, especially going into the hard part of the season here.”
Barbay was the winning pitcher after pitching a complete game while giving up three hits, four earned runs, four walks and striking out eight Rams batters over the seven innings.
She also produced at the plate going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a 3-run inside the park homerun that was crushed over the Red Creek right fielder’s head.
“Look, she’s a seventh grader, she’s a great kid, she loves the game,” Mattey said on Barbay’s start. “She gave up four runs in seven innings, she’s tough out there, fantastic kid.”
Barbay and her teammate Ciera Babcock both led with four runs scored in the game. The junior shortstop went 1-for-3 with a single.
After a scoreless top of the first inning by the SS/R defense, the offense that was cold for all of Friday let their frustration out in the bottom of the first inning.
SS/R loaded the bases up without recording a hit as sophomore third baseman Ava Utter came up to the plate with one out in the inning.
Utter reached on a infield single to put her team up 1-0.
That was the only hit that SS/R (2-2) recorded all inning long but they remained patient at the plate and took advantage of walking in or getting hit by the pitch to produce a 5-0 lead after one inning of play.
Freshman Peyton Marks suffered the loss on the mound for Red Creek (0-4) as they cut the deficit to 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
SS/R batted around in the first inning and they batted around in the fourth inning as well after a 9-run inning to put the game out of reach.
Babock started the fourth inning with a walk. She then stole second base as Barbay followed with knocking her home with an RBI double to centerfield.
After an ensuing RBI single to score Barbay, first baseman Bella VanHorn then stepped up the plate with a runner on second base after a SS/R steal.
VanHorn then hit a rocket that deflected off the Red Creek shortstop to bring home another run for a 8-1 lead.
The inning was capped off with Barbay’s 3-run homer as the SS/R bats started to heat up in what turned into an enjoyable morning.
SS/R collected nine hits on offense in the victory.
After improving back to .500 for the season, SS/R returns to the field this evening when they head to play Red Jacket at 5:30 p.m. for their first road game of the year.
“We’re a new team this year, we graduated eight starting seniors from last year’s team,” Mattey said what he’s looking for from his team this season. “We’re looking to improve and learn varsity, we only have one returner. I’d like to see us compete right in the middle of that Finger Lakes West. I know we have a way to go but I think we can get there.”