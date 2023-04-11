SENECA FALLS — The Midlakes softball team has made it back to New York State after starting their 2023 season at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
Both the Screaming Eagles and their opponent Mynderse Academy each came into Tuesday searching for the first victory of the season. Courtesy of an RBI groundout by senior left fielder Mary Givens, Midlakes took a 7-4 victory. Givens' game-winning RBI came in the top of the fourth inning.
"It's good to get off on the right foot," Midlakes head coach Kyle Sanders said after the win. "We like to go down south to Myrtle Beach and work some kinks out and see some good competition to hopefully get us ready for some league play. It feels good to be back, it feels good to come out on Opening Day and play a good Mynderse team and play well against them."
Mynderse junior third basemen Maggie Major put the Blue Devils up 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning after a towering RBI double-bouncer to the left-center field fence to score junior teammate Mariya Fils.
"It's great to be back out," Mynderse head coach Ron Johnson said about his team that was missing two starters at first pitch. "The girls are getting used to it, it takes a while. We played our first game last week in the sixth and seventh inning in the snow, it was crazy. Today was decent enough weather to play in but we'll get there. We made a few little mental mistakes here and there but for the most part, we're alright."
Midlakes (1-3, 1-0) tied the game up earlier in the fourth inning when junior catcher Alexis Kopetchny flied an RBI double to the right center field gap.
Later in the inning, Blue Devils junior starting pitcher Morgan O'Brien came out of the game with the bases loaded and one out. Johnson elected to move junior Stephanie Mirras from second base to the mound in relief.
Mirras' first batter she faced was Givens who had the RBI groundout. Givens' junior teammate Catelin Couillard extended the lead to 6-3 after a two-out, 2-RBI single the middle into center field.
O'Brien suffered the loss for Mynderse (0-2, 0-1) after striking out three over 3.1 innings pitched. Mirras was on the mound for the final 3.2 innings and she struck out two Screaming Eagles.
"Morgan pitched well," Johnson said about O'Brien's start. "She just didn't hit her spots when she needed to a couple of times but she's tough, she battles hard every game she goes out there. Steph (Mirras) did a great job. She came in, pitched well, kept us right where we needed to be. (Midlakes) made the plays."
Midlakes eighth grader Kenzie Turner picked up her first career varsity win after pitching a complete game and striking out six Blue Devil batters.
"Kenzie threw the ball well," Sanders said about Turner. "She had some good defense behind her. She got ahead in a lot of counts. She works hard, she works her tail off and I'm real proud of her getting her first varsity win today."
Turner's biggest moment of the game occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mynderse freshman centerfielder Kyah Lajewski came up with a bases loaded, no-out situation.
The Blue Devils trailed Midlakes 6-3 at the time and Lajewski hit a rocket to Midlakes eighth grade third basemen Emma LaBour who snagged the ball in her glove and tagged Fils on third base for a game-saving double play.
Mynderse did get one across the plate later in the inning but Turner limited the damage. Turner was also effective on offense as she led the Screaming Eagles with three hits and three stolen bases.
"We're trying to approach one game at time," Sanders said. "We're trying to go 1-0 each day, not trying to get ahead of ourselves at all. We're trying to approach each day with the best foot forward and try to come out and win the day."
Lajewski and Major led the Blue Devils with two hits each on the day.
"The biggest thing is for the girls to improve," Johnson said on what he is looking for out of his team this year. "To play together, stay together, have one another backs and just improve every game. If we can do that then we'll be in great shape by the end of the year."