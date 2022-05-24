LYONS — At Lyons Central School on Monday afternoon, a 10-0 lead was erased as if it was a 2-0 lead and a clutch double play decided the game.
The South Seneca/Romulus softball team was fresh off their first-round victory as they traveled to Lyons for the sectional class C2 quarterfinals. A strong start and a clutch double play by the fifth-seed Falcons fueled an upset against the fourth-seed Lions 13-10 Monday evening.
Falcons seventh grader Libby Barbay earned the win while Lyons senior Abby Swann suffered the loss after the two went the distance.
“It’s a great feeling,” SS/R coach Paul Mattey said about the win. “We’re a young team, we’re building. Getting to the sectional semifinal is such a great experience for next year. When you get this far, anything happens now, it’s just two games to go. I’m really proud of the girls − just finding a way to get the job done.”
You couldn’t have drawn up a better start for SS/R after the first six batters of the game all reached on a base hit. The final of six hits was by freshman Vyvynn Powell after she roped a two-run single up the middle to put her team up 4-0.
The Falcons tacked on two more runs for a 6-0 lead that later turned into a 10-0 lead by the top of the fourth inning.
Four different (9-8) batters recorded multiple hits for SS/R in the contest as Powell and senior co-captain Isabella Van Horn finished with three hits each.
“I think they’re pretty stoked,” Mattey said on the feeling of his team right now. “We’re overachieving like we expected to do. You find yourself here with four teams left; the team’s excited to be here. We’re excited to keep working. One thing that is nice, you keeping hearing that the kids don’t want the season to end. They keep fighting to keep the season going.”
There was no quit in the Lions despite the big deficit.
Lyons (9-9) scored their first run of the day in the bottom half of the fourth inning when eighth grader Kamryn Bonell crushed a ball over SS/R junior centerfielder Ella Barlow’s head to score freshman Samantha Figueroa.
The Lions offense continued to chip away at the SS/R lead and found themselves down 13-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Lyons batted around in the sixth inning after the SS/R defense allowed multiple runs in throughout the inning on errors.
SS/R led 13-9 with two outs in that same half inning when freshman Jayla Bell came up as the tying run with the bases juiced. Bell lined a one-hopper right to Barbay in the pitcher’s circle who then tossed right back to the catcher for the final out in the inning.
“They turned on the positivity and were able to fight back defensively,” Lyons head coach Pam Lockwood said on her team’s fight. “We made some stops there in the fifth and sixth inning and turned on the bats for the last couple of innings. We came out and played as a team to pick up each other and to bring it back to a closer end-game result.”
The Lions continued to attack in the last half inning of the game when sophomore Blanch Wolf came up with one out and two runners on after one run had already come home in the half-inning. Wolf lined one to Powell out in left field who made a great catch and then fired a throw to second base to complete the clutch double play to end the ball game.
Bonell and sophomore Kaylea Wagner led the Lions with two hits on Monday.
“We had a challenging year, they’re a young team,” Lockwood said on reflecting about the season. “They had to play at some positions that they didn’t like but they fought through it with intensity, integrity and kept pushing forward.”
SS/R will now play Class C2’s top seed Oakfield-Alabama in the semifinals Thursday.