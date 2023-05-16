CLIFTON SPRINGS — It's the final week of the regular season and as typical of any Finger Lakes East sport, things are getting extremely hectic atop the standings. With one of the biggest wins of the year, Waterloo softball is guaranteed to be at least tied after its commanding 12-3 victory over Midlakes on Monday night.
"Our bats have been hot all week and we knew coming in that as long as we kept them hot that we wouldn't have an issue," Waterloo head coach Kierstyn DeCory said after the game.
In the previous meeting against Midlakes, the Tigers offense scored only five runs. Perhaps the seven games in one week has played a factor in the bats not cooling down.
Now Waterloo controls its own destiny to win the league championship outright. But, there are currently four softball teams still alive for a share of the league title.
"It's really important," DeCory said what it would mean to win a league title this year. "It's been huge this year to come off three league losses and beat (Midlakes, Wayne Central and Penn Yan) again this season."
Gwyneth Panek and Madison Westerberg both homered over the left field fence for Waterloo (13-5, 10-3) and the two combined for seven hits total. Westerberg led the game with four hits while Panek added three.
As typical when it matters most, Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Nadya Clingerman came up clutch. The 2022 Class B1 tournament MVP pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and five walks while striking out eight Screaming Eagles.
"Nadya's been clutch for us all season," DeCory said. "She's been doing a great job on the mound."
Clingerman's three runs allowed came in the bottom of the second inning when Midlakes (11-7, 9-4) answered a 3-0 hole with three runs of their own in the second inning.
Junior Devon Dean knocked in the first of three runs on an RBI single to right field. That was followed by a 2-run single to left field by junior teammate Alexis Kopetchny to knot the game up at 3-3.
"We knew that we were going to get a good team, Waterloo's been playing very well," Midlakes head coach Kyle Sanders said on his team's mindset coming into the night. "Waterloo is a very well-coached team so we knew we were going to be up for a really tough battle. They hit the ball real well, they pitch the ball real well, they field the ball real well so we knew we had to play our best and unfortunately that just didn't happen tonight.
"My hat's off to Clingerman and the way she pitched; defensively Waterloo was spectacular tonight," Sanders added.
Waterloo was able to grab the lead back for good the next half inning on an RBI single to left field by Westerberg to put her team up 4-3.
Screaming Eagle right-handed starting pitcher Kenzie Turner pitched a complete game as well. The eighth grader suffered the loss on the mound while senior teammate Mary Givens led Midlakes with two hits on offense.
"Hopefully we'll play a good game against Pal-Mac and hopefully we go into sectionals on a higher note than what we are on tonight," Sanders said.
With Waterloo having one hand on the league crown, Midlakes, Wayne Central and Penn Yan all still have a shot at a share.
Penn Yan is the only one of the four teams that still has multiple games left remaining on their schedule as they play Mynderse Academy today and battle Wayne tomorrow in both teams' regular season finales.
Waterloo will get their shot at rival Mynderse while Midlakes takes on Pal-Mac tomorrow as well.
For Midlakes, Wayne and Penn Yan, they can't be co-league champs without Mynderse beating Waterloo tomorrow so there may be some scoreboard watching on one of the final days of the regular season.