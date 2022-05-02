WATERLOO — The Waterloo Indians softball team capped off a highly competitive week with a rematch against the Bath-Haverling Rams on Saturday.
After failing to beat the Rams in the season opener, Waterloo’s bats took too long to warm up and the Indians fell short 5-2.
“We knew we had our full team back in position,” Waterloo head coach Kierstyn Decory said on her team’s mindset coming in. Several players were out with injuries or covid-19 for the first contest against Bath. “We knew (Bath’s Kaili Witherall) was going to be a great pitcher, they wanted to come beat us again. We wanted to win but we really couldn’t adjust as soon as we should have, we weren’t executing small ball.”
Senior captain and starting pitcher Makayla Jensen suffered the loss for the Indians. The lefty pitched a complete game and struck out five hitters in the contest.
“She’s been battling for us all season,” Decory said about Jensen’s start to keep her Indians in striking distance. “Last year, she pitched almost every game for us, we didn’t have a backup, so it was a lot on her shoulders. Now she gets some game rest. Her and Nadya (Clingerman) are both killing it out there but when she’s in (the game), she’s pretty much on. As long as she stays on then we should be good for the rest of the season.”
It was a slow start for start for the Waterloo (7-4) offense as none of their hits left the infield in the first six innings.
Meanwhile, Bath (6-3) produced timely hitting throughout the morning with runs in the first few innings. A solo homerun over the centerfield fence gave them a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Even with the deficit, there was no quit from the Indians.
Senior Kaleigh Paul got things started in the last half inning with a leadoff double. That was followed by a hit-by-pitch by junior Ace Rogers and a bunt single by Jensen that set up a bases-loaded, nobody-out scenario for the top of the Waterloo batting order.
With the tying run in the on-deck circle, leadoff junior hitter Emily Plate struck out swinging followed by another swinging strikeout by freshman Haylee Beesley.
With Waterloo down to their final out, freshman Madison Westerberg finally solved Witherall’s pitching with an RBI single into right field past the Rams second basemen. Two runners scored on a throwing error back into the infield and Jensen and Westerberg were in scoring position with the tying run up to bat in junior captain Kennedy Beniamino.
After a long at-bat, Beniamino struck out on a 3-2 count to end the ballgame.
“Adjusting at the plate,” Decory said on an area of improvement for her team for the remainder of the regular season. “We go from weaker pitchers and then we go to pitchers like (Witherall) and back. It’s hard to go from that and adjust your bat speed. We tried to prepare with a pitching machine two days in a row and still came up a little bit short. Hopefully we catch on with juggling those different pitch speeds.”
Saturday was the start of a four-game homestand for Waterloo as they welcome Midlakes on Tuesday for a contest under the lights starting at 7 p.m.