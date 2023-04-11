WATERLOO — For a team that doesn’t have a single senior on the roster, Penn Yan softball certainly put up a fight against Waterloo in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday afternoon. But, the defending sectional champions are polished, experienced and titanically talented. Even with 2022 First Team All-League pitcher Giana Ficcaglia on the mound for the Mustangs, the Tigers offense eventually broke through and secured a 13-3 victory.
“Today was definitely a nerve-racking game for us because we knew that (Giana) was going to be tough,” Waterloo head coach Kierstyn DeCory said after the game. “It was definitely tough mentally but once we got past that, our bats were open.”
The young Mustangs went toe-to-toe with Waterloo for nearly five full innings. Against the league and class favorite in Waterloo, head coach Melissa Armsden saw a lot of encouraging things from her team.
“I’m really proud of what they did. We held them right to fifth inning and I think that’s really impressive for how young my girls are,” Armsden said. “The fact that they could play this well with this team on the first day, I’m very impressed with them.”
The season for both Waterloo and Penn Yan opened with what was arguably a battle of two of the best pitchers in the Finger Lakes East this season: Ficcaglia vs. Nadia Clingerman, the 2022 Class B1 sectional tournament MVP.
Both pitchers began their seasons with 1-2-3 innings in the first. Both teams got runners on base in the second but strikeouts ended both halves of the second inning.
Offense broke through in the top of the third and the Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead. After Morgan Breuer took first on a hit-by-pitch and Leah Prather doubled to left field, Ficcaglia helped her own cause with an RBI double that scored Breuer and Prather. One batter later, Hailey Trank smoked a line drive back to the mound that caught Clingerman in the leg. After a short timeout, Clingerman walked it off and stayed in the game and forced Danielle Miller to ground out to shortstop.
“When she got hit up the middle I was a little nervous,” DeCory said of Clingerman. “She answered back harder and pitched a really good game.”
Down 2-0, Waterloo responded immediately in the bottom of the third. With runners on second and third, sophomore Haylee Beesley hit a screamer to shortstop that was unable to be corralled in time. Emily Plate and Logan Amidon scored for the Tigers to tie the game. But just as her counterpart did, Ficcaglia fought back on the mound and secured the third out.
Both pitchers made quick work of the fourth inning and the fifth began tied 2-2. With Waterloo’s offensive depth, it was only a matter of time before they broke through, and they did just that in the fifth inning.
After a 1-2-3 inning from Clingerman that included her fifth strikeout, the Tigers began their half of the inning with back-to-back singles from Amidon and Ace Rogers. Plate took the hitter’s box with no outs and although she struck out, the ball got away from Trank behind the plate. Plate took first base and Amidon scored the game-winning run to make it 3-2. A bunt single from Beesley loaded the bases for Clingerman to do exactly what Ficcaglia did for her team two innings earlier.
Clingerman hit a fast ground ball to the right side but a nice snag from the seventh grade Breuer got Clingerman out at first base, but not before two more runs made it to the plate to put Waterloo up 5-2. Two more RBI ground-outs followed with Brynn Rogers driving in Beesley and eighth-grader Gwyneth Panek driving in Rogers.
The Mustangs did fight back in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from freshman Lia Bush that made it 7-3. But if the game wasn’t open enough, the Tigers blew it wide open in the bottom half with six more runs, three of which came off the bat of Clingerman, who hit a three-run home run to left-center field.
“I think the biggest of that spurt of offense was our bunting,” DeCory said. “We started bunting and were aggressive on the base paths. That got them comfortable and once they got comfortable, the nerves were gone.”
Kennedy Beniamino ended 4-for-4 at the plate and was a home run shy of the cycle. An RBI double hit the center field fence and stayed in play in the sixth inning. She ended with two singles, a double, triple, one RBI and a stolen base.
Clingerman struck out two of the final three batters in the top of the seventh and ended her night on the mound with a complete game, 13 Ks, 2 earned runs and four hits. At the plate, Clingerman went 1-for-4 with six RBIs.