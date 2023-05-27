WEBSTER — Saturday is going to feel very familiar to those associated with the Waterloo softball team. The Tigers will find themselves in the exact scenario as 364 days prior: a matchup with Batavia High School at Webster Thomas for the Class B1 sectional title.
Waterloo has been in the sectional title game in every season since 2019. A win over Wellsville that year was followed by a narrow loss to Newark in 2021 and then a return to supremacy came last year in the 6-4 win over Batavia.
A chance at back-to-back titles will be on the table for the Waterloo squad that just seems to know how to win, whether down by many or up by a few. In the semifinal on Thursday, the Tigers trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning and, all of the sudden, the bats got hot and the No. 1 seed Tigers knocked off No. 4 Hornell 5-4.
It’ll be another exciting game between the No. 2 seed Blue Devils and the Tigers. Batavia knocked off Waterloo’s league rival in Midlakes with a 5-4 win in the semifinals and have played stiff competition all year. The Blue Devils (15-6) enter the sectional final with eight wins over Class A1 or A2 schools in the regular season. In the month of May, Batavia has outscored opponents 98-57.
For Waterloo, the Tigers (15-4) have three wins over Class AA or A2 schools during the regular season but faced stiff competition in the always ruthless Finger Lakes East. Even after a 4-1 start to the season, Waterloo has really found itself in the last month, especially in significant league and non-league tournament games. After losing to Midlakes and Wayne Central earlier in the season, the Tigers throttled both of them this month on their way to reclaiming the FL East title. A 12-0 win over Wayne Central on May 11 and a 12-3 win over Midlakes on May 15 to help take back the league crown. Wayne Central won it in 2022 and Waterloo’s ‘23 league title is the first since 2019 and also the first since becoming the Tigers.
Waterloo has outscored opponents 142-57 this month and is on a 10-game win streak heading into the final, with big wins over Class AA Brighton and the Strike Out Cancer Tournament championship, 6-3 over Pittsford Sutherland.
Both the Tigers and Blue Devils can score at will. But, each team will have an ace return from last year’s championship: 2022 Tournament MVP Nadya Clingerman for the Tigers and Giana Mruczek for Batavia, who was the team captain as a sophomore last season.
The edge for Waterloo may be the fact that many of its big batters — Kennedy Beniamino, Maddie Westerberg, Brynn Rogers and others — faced Mruczek last year and may adjust quickly to her pitching after an at-bat or two. Clingerman also will face Batavia batters that she pitched to last season, but Clingerman came in in relief in the 2022 game and pitched four innings.
Another rising star is Gwyneth Panek. The eighth-grader has been a terror in the batter’s box since the season opener against Penn Yan on April 11.
Saturday at Webster Thomas’ turf facility looks to have a bit of everything: pitching, hitting, revenge on the mind vs. back-to-back title hopes, new rising stars and some of the best players in Section V.