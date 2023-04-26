It was a sour ending to a fantastic week for the Waterloo Tigers softball team. The Tigers lost their first game of the season on Friday in a road game at Wayne Central, but Waterloo still went 2-1 on the week.
The Tigers’ solid play earned them the first two Player of the Week selections of the season in the Finger Lakes East.
Before the Wayne game, Waterloo improved to 4-0 in the league with a big 15-3 win over Newark on Monday followed by a 4-0 home victory over Palmyra-Macedon on Wednesday.
Senior Kennedy Beniamino earned the first Player of the Week honors and her teammate Nadya Clingerman backed that up by being Week 2’s Player of the Week.
In the first week, Beniamino played third base and also pitched. The senior slugger finished 6-for-6 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, two runs batted in and five runs scored. She was a home run away from the cycle in the team’s season opener against Penn Yan.
She also pitched two innings of relief and recorded six strikeouts later in the week.
As for Clingerman, the star pitcher was also big-time at the plate, batting .364 last week and collecting three singles, a double and four runs batted in.
On the mound, she claimed a minuscule 1.60 earned run average and closed with an impressive 28 strikeouts.