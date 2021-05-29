The 2020-21 school year will be one that no one will ever forget. Unofficially, there have been five sports seasons, from Fall I to Winter I to Winter II to Fall II to Spring. Officially, winter was one season, although basketball and wrestling took place after bowling and boys swimming had concluded — and indoor track and field was tucked in between.
The year has set a new standard for the term “roller-coaster season” for any athlete that participated. For seniors, it will be a farewell year that no athlete has gotten the chance to experience before.
Seniors in the 2020-21 academic year this season were juniors when their spring season was canceled altogether.
Even a few months before the school year began, there was little indication that a season of any kind would be had, especially with a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the nation. Many Class of 2021 athletes likely were thinking that they may have played their last game in their favorite sport a year earlier than expected.
On Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for “low-risk” sports, a list that left off cheerleading, volleyball and football. The start of practices for these low-risk fall sports such as soccer, cross country, girls swimming, golf and girls tennis ended up being Sept. 21.
All new sanitation-focused protocols were set in place that included a “mask break” in the middle of each half in soccer.
The low-risk fall sports had their season cut short by a month but were able to finish sectionals. For most athletes, that was a huge win considering what everyone had been able to do the previous six months.
But, for the few athletes and teams with enough talent to compete in a state tournament, sectionals were a step short of what could be accomplished.
Penn Yan seniors and twin sisters Molly and Claire Pullen were able to play in the Fall I season and secured their fourth straight sectional double title in girls tennis with a 10-2 win over Palmyra-Macedon’s Kaleen Anderson and Heather Weaver in the Class B2 bracket.
The Pullen sisters had an interesting final season, but both said they will remember their times winning three team sectional titles, also, as Penn Yan beat Pal-Mac in the team B2 finals as well.
The two will be playing tennis at Nazareth in the fall without getting the chance to compete for a state title as seniors.
The fall came and went without football and volleyball as the state moved on to the winter season without high-risk sports set to play.
Though basketball, wrestling and hockey were left on pause with a great deal of uncertainty, athletes like Dominic Fratto got his chance to swim in his final high school season.
The Waterloo senior made it to states in 2019-20 as a part of the Geneva/Waterloo combined team, but with states off the table in his final year, Fratto had to channel all his remaining high school time into sectionals.
Fratto was named Most Outstanding Senior prior to the final meet of his high school career, the Class B sectional finals in early February.
“I wish I practiced more and swam throughout the season,” Fratto said about his senior year after the Class B sectional finals. “I could have had a better night. It was still a pretty good night — I got two best times — so I feel good about it.”
While it was tough for Fratto to find time to practice given everything going on, he was able to join a USA swim team to help him improve.
The night of those sectional finals, Fratto set personal-best times in the 50 and 100 freestyles, but Canandaigua’s Hayden Bement was just a tad faster.
Fratto will attend LeMoyne College in the fall and continue his swimming career.
Some were expecting a decision on high-risk sports right after the holiday season, but it wasn’t until January when Cuomo announced that high-risk sports would get the green light to start on Feb. 1. Then, the final touches of the school season were put in place, and the highly anticipated Fall II was set to go after a five-week unofficial Winter II was set to take off.
Five-year varsity basketball player Cara Walker finished off her Midlakes basketball career during that whirlwind Winter II campaign. Walker had played on state tournament teams in 2018 and ’19.
“It’s been definitely crazy, way different,” Walker said after a 54-38 regular-season win at Mynderse on Feb. 13. “We had three games our first week after just a week of practice. It’s a different aspect of basketball, but it’s great to actually be able to play.”
Meanwhile, Geneva senior Devon “Junior” Martin concluded a dazzling career with the Panthers despite a shortened last season and a trip to the state tournament in 2019-20 that was halted by COVID.
Despite not having the state tournament in play, or even sectionals at the War Memorial to achieve, Martin echoed a similar sentiment to that of Fratto and Walker: He was happy he got to play at all.
“It’s been a cool season given everything that was going on,” Martin said after Geneva beat Pal-Mac 63-46 at home March 3. “It’s been weird since it’s hard to play with a mask on. Playing with it over our nose is horrible, but we play through it.”
Martin finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the final game of his high school career, including a clutch 3-pointer that hoisted the Panthers into a late tie with Greece Athena before the Trojans sank a free throw in the final second to win.
South Seneca senior Kenyan Russ had the expectations of winning a Finger Lakes West hoops title his senior year.
“This season is going good, staying safe, practices have been good,” Russ stated after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer over Dundee at home Feb. 20.
Not to be overlooked was the success that South Seneca seniors and triplets Emma, Allissa and Lea Fletcher put together for a league championship season.
South Seneca started out its school year with all sports on pause, even after Cuomo’s decision to go on with low-risk sports. Like all Falcon athletes, Russ and the Fletcher triplets were wondering if they were going to play at all; the district decided to go ahead with a Fall I sports season after it was underway.
While state tournament hopeful athletes and teams never got a chance to go past sectionals, Pal-Mac wrestler Jace Schafer already had state titles to his name before COVID happened. The strange season seemed to affect him differently than athletes competing in other sports.
“It’s been weird for us and the whole team,” Schafer said March 6 after he defeated South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet 4-2 at 132 pounds in the regular-season finale. “We haven’t had a lot of matches, and kids haven’t been getting matches throughout the season.”
Pal-Mac completed an undefeated regular season with that 51-18 win over South Seneca, but neither the team nor Schafer got to move on to compete against the state’s best.
Schafer did win another sectional title, taking a 126-pound championship with a 72-second pin of Livonia/Wayland Cohocton’s Matt Connor.
After the quickest winter season for most athletes, the fast pace of high school continued right away as the Fall II season kicked off, including football.
Similar to athletes throughout the 2020-21 season, Fall II athletes were happy they got the opportunity to play.
Waterloo football enjoyed the shorter, unusual schedule with a high-powered offense, led by senior quarterback Brian Oddi.
“It’s definitely been difficult,” Oddi stated by phone to the Times on Friday about his senior year as a whole. “I’m a big sports guy, if I didn’t have sports in my life, I don’t know where I’d be right now. It was honestly great to have some normalcy. Actually getting to play sports, trying out new things like golf. I’ve always played but I’ve never played it for actual sport. It was just great to try new things out, I’m just glad we got to all our sports in.”
Oddi led his football Indians to a 5-1 record, which was good enough for the No. 4 seed in the Class C bracket.
“I was just excited to play basketball because I didn’t know if we were going to have it,” Oddi said. “I’m definitely excited to play baseball as well because we didn’t get to have that last year because it got cut off with COVID. I was excited for all my sports to return.”
Oddi ended up playing four sports, starting with his first season of golf and continuing with basketball, football and baseball.
Oddi will attend Monroe Community College this fall to continue his baseball career.
Also in Fall II sports, the Lyons girls volleyball team captured a sectional championship, taking the Class D1 crown after rolling to a 14-0 record in Wayne County league play.
The Lions were another team that very well could have made the state tournament, had there been one.
Senior Ella Lester was named a first-team all-star for the Class D1 sectional tournament and, like several athletes said all year long, was happy to be playing.
“It’s been crazy, really hard to adjust,” Lester said May 2 after Lyons toppled Alexander in the sectional final. “It would have been great for games if we could have had a student section and to have everything back to normal. We’re just really making the best out of it and we’re making every little thing count.”
Lester and Oddi both had quick turnarounds from a successful Fall II season: Baseball and softball practice began before each had finished volleyball and football, respectively.
The coming fall should usher in a return to the traditional high school sports calendar. And, the teams and individuals competing in 2021-22 may very well get the opportunity to play in state tournament. However, given the circumstances of the past year and a half, athletes most likely will be pleased to be playing anything at all, and it’s a feeling likely to linger given that the dark cloud of COVID has yet to blow away.