Last week’s postponements and cancellations has left people wondering what has gone on with the South Seneca girls volleyball program along with the Midlakes and Lyons football programs.
South Seneca girls volleyball has not played since Thursday, March 25 at Dundee.
The reasoning is because of positive COVID test in the Falcons program as confirmed by South Seneca athletic director Heather Mott to the Times on Monday.
The 12-day layoff will end for South Seneca when they travel to take on Mynderse this evening at 6:30 p.m..
Mott also confirmed that every game that South Seneca missed during their time of quarantine will be made up later this season.
The Midlakes football home game last Friday night against Honeoye Falls-Lima was canceled due to four positive tests from HF-L, as confirmed by HF-L athletic director Brian Donahue on Monday. Given the circumstances of the season, there is no room to make up any missed football games during Fall II.
According to the Section V website, the game was removed from the schedule and will go down as a no-contest.
Donahue also stated that HF-L will return to practice tomorrow and the team still intends to play their game on Thursday night when host Wayne Central at 7 p.m.
As for the Lyons football program, their season is officially over, but not due to COVID-19.
Athletic director Steve Veeder confirmed to the Times on Monday that they have canceled the remainder of their games due to the “lack of athletes to field a team.”
The decision concerning whether the Lyons’ four remaining games go down as a forfeit or no-contest is still to be determined.
Veeder did confirm that Section V is trying to find a way for Lyons’ remaining opponents to schedule a future game in that time slot with Section VI opponents.