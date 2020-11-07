A relatively quiet high school sports week typically signifies the break between the regular season and postseason. After just a month of regular-season action, it’s hard to believe that sectionals are even possible, given the parameters put in place earlier this fall.
Nevertheless, sectionals mean so much to student-athletes, coaches and fans — and they are just around the corner.
Here is a breakdown of the weekend ahead that includes the second week of sectionals, the regular-season finales and the pause between competition:
SoccerSaturday is the final day of the regular season for boys and girls teams across the Wayne-Finger Lakes leagues. The seeding meetings are Sunday, with first-round play scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The big change is that the higher seed will host throughout both tournaments, instead of neutral sites for the semifinals and finals. However, the usual 75-mile restriction and field size/conditions could stipulate that neutral sites be chosen.
Saturday’s finales could provide a shakeup of seeds.
Girls: Pal-Mac is the clear powerhouse this season in the Finger Lakes East and Class B1. The Red Raiders have yet to lose a game, amassing a 10-0 overall record, including 6-0 in the league. They play their final regular-season game against surprise of the league thus far, Waterloo (6-6, 4-2). The Indians have won five of their last seven matches, and are battling with Penn Yan for one of the top seeds in Class B2.
Penn Yan (7-2, 3-2) wraps up its season with a matchup against Wayne Central (3-7-1, 2-4). The Mustangs bested Wayne 3-1 Oct. 14, and can leapfrog Newark and Waterloo — if Newark (7-3, 3-2) falls to Midlakes Saturday and Waterloo loses to Pal-Mac. Newark has had previous success against Midlakes (2-8-1, 1-4) this season, besting them 4-0 Oct. 14.
In Class B2, seeds most likely will depend on Saturday’s results. The matchup that could determine everything came Friday night, a non-league tussle sending Wayne County league champions Williamson (9-1-2, 8-1-1) to Pal-Mac. If they can solve the Red Raiders, Williamson will certainly lock up the No. 1 seed in Class B2, no matter how Penn Yan fares against Wayne.
Boys: Wayne Central has lost only a single, non-league match this season while dominating the Finger Lakes East. The Eagles, who completed another excellent season with a 5-1 win over Penn Yan Thursday night, undoubtedly will secure the top seed in Class B1.
Among other Class B1 schools, Newark, Midlakes/Red Jacket and Waterloo had tough seasons, as did Greece Odyssey, Dansville, Greece Olympia and Hornell. The top of Class B1 will be top-heavy with Wayne (11-1, 6-0) and Livonia (11-2, 9-2) locking up the top seeds and Batavia (6-3-1) right behind.
The toughest news for Geneva soccer this year was that because of its enrollment, the Panthers were bumped up to a tough Class A. The Panthers (8-3-1, 4-1-1) finished their season with a strong victory over Midlakes/RJ, but have a tall task to advance in a 15-team bracket that features schools with much higher enrollments.
As for Class B2, Williamson (7-4, 7-2) may lock up the top seed after an impressive season. However, its final two regular-season contests were canceled, so they will scrimmage McQuaid Monday in an effort to stay sharp. Penn Yan (4-4-1, 2-2-1) looks to be right in the middle of seeding race, along with Mynderse (5-5-1, 1-3-1).
Class C1’s top seed looks like it will go to Wayne County champions East Rochester (9-1, 8-1), Marcus Whitman (5-6, 5-5) is right in the middle of a 12-strong Class C1.
Girls TennisNaples takes on Harley/Allendale-Columbia in the semifinals of the Section V Class C2 tournament this weekend. Third-seeded HAC defeated No. 6 Bishop Kearney 5-0 in the opening round, while No. 7 Naples pulled off an upset of No. 2 Fillmore, 3-2.
That is the lone local tennis matchup slated for Saturday. No. 1 Mynderse, No. 2 East Rochester, No. 3 Lyons, and No. 5 Marcus Whitman will play in the Class C1 semifinals Monday, as will No. 1 Penn Yan, No. 2 Pal-Mac and No. 3 Sodus/Williamson taking in Class B2.
All matches will be played at Mendon Pool & Racquet Club.
Other sportsGirls swimming and diving, along with boys and girls cross country, have the weekend off.
Section V diving championships are slated for Nov. 11-13, followed by timed swimming finals the week of Nov. 15.
The Wayne-Finger Lakes cross country championships are Nov. 14 at Red Jacket High School. Cross country sectionals are slated for Nov. 21.