*Results will be updated as they are received
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 7, Gananda/Marion 2
WC stats: Marley Hewitt 2 goals ... Samantha Branner 2 goals ... Julia DiLeo 1 goal ... Emma Lockwood 1 goal ... Isabella Veltre 1 goal ... Abby Brown 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 8 saves/2 GA/50 mins
G/M stats:
Next up: WC (4-6, 3-3) will travel to Newark/Midlakes on 5/05 at 6:30 p.m. ; G/M (1-8, 0-4) will travel to Pal-Mac on 5/05 at 7 p.m.
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 16, Geneva 8
W/MW stats: Natalie Disanto 4 goals, 2 assists ... Marissa Russell 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lainie Forde3 goals, 1 assist ... Maci Mueller 3 goals, 1 assist ... Addison Bree 2 goals ... Alex Disanto 1 goal ... Madycyn Hurdle 7 saves/8 GA/50 mins
Geneva stats: Mikayla Myer 3 goals, 7 GB, 5 CT ... Allie Good 2 goals ... Kelly Bucklin 1 goal ... Isabella Bonventre 1 goal ... Natalie Dunham 1 goal ... Maddie Askin 16 saves/16 GA/50 min
Next up: W/MW (6-4, 2-2) will host Mynderse/Romulus on 5/06 at 3 p.m. ; Geneva (4-6, 0-3) will travel to Aquinas on 5/05 at 5:30 p.m.
Penn Yan Academy 18, Newark/Midlakes 8
N/M stats: Stella Del Papa 4 goals, 1 assist ... Kathryn Verdine 3 goals ... Kate Mahoney 1 goal, 1 assist ... Kelsea Socha 2 assists
Next up: PYA (10-1, 5-0) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima on 5/05 at 5 p.m. ; N/M (4-6, 1-3) will host Wayne Central on 5/05 at 6:30 p.m.
Palmyra-Macedon 18, Mynderse/Romulus 6
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 5 goals, 1 assist ... Teagan Hudak 3 goals, 4 assists ... Anna Priebe 3 goals, 3 assists ... Jenna Santelli 4 goals ... Molly Seither 1 goal, 1 assist ... Taryn Goodness 1 goal ... Abby Miller 1 goal ... Lily Boesel 2 assists ... Faith Beals 2 saves/6 GA/50 mins
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 3 goals ... Myah Herron 1 goals ... Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 2 assists ... Maria Del Carmen 9s/18ga (50 mins).
Next up: Pal-Mac (8-2, 4-0) will host Gananda/Marion 5/05 at 7 p.m. ; M/R (5-4, 2-2) will travel to Waterloo/Marcus Whitman (at Waterloo) on 5/06 at 3 p.m.
Monroe County II
Canandaigua 11, Irondequoit 6
CA stats: Hanna Davis 3 goals, 1 assist ... Liv Schorr 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lola Schorr 2 goals ... Makenna Crouse 1 goal, 1 assist ... Samantha Lupton 1 goal ... Leah Sheridan 3 assists ... Nola Weaver 1 goal
Next up: CA (11-2, 4-0) will host Rush Henrietta on 5/05 at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy at Mynderse Academy, ppd. to 5/16
Next up: PYA (5-6, 4-2) will host Waterloo on 5/04 at 5 p.m. ; MA (4-6, 2-4) will host Pal-Mac on 5/05 at 5 p.m.
Wayne Central at Palmyra-Macedon, ppd. to 5/04
Next up: WC (7-4, 5-2) and Pal-Mac (10-2, 6-1) will make up today's game on 5/04 at Finger Lakes Community College
Midlakes at Newark, ppd. to 5/04
Next up: Midlakes (4-4, 2-4) will host Wayne Central on 5/05 at 5 p.m. ; Newark (3-10, 1-6) will travel to Waterloo on 5/05 at 7 p.m.
Geneva at Waterloo, ppd. to 5/12
Next up: Geneva (6-2, 5-1) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/05 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (3-8, 1-6) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/04 at 5 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus at Clyde-Savannah, ppd.
Next up: Sodus (11-1, 9-0) and C-S (3-6, 2-6) will make up today's game on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. at Sodus
Marion at Lyons, ppd. to 5/11
Next up: Marion (0-10, 0-10) and Lyons (0-10, 0-6) will play each other on 5/04 at Marion with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua at Greece Athena, ppd. to 5/04
Next up: CA (5-7, 2-3) and Greece Athena will make up today's game on 5/04 at 5 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Addison at Dundee/Bradford, ppd.
Next up: D/B (2-4) will host HAC on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy at Mynderse Academy, ppd. to 5/16
Next up: PYA (3-5, 2-4) will host Waterloo on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. ; MA (4-5, 3-3) will play a doubleheader against Palmyra-Macedon on 5/05 at 5 p.m. The first game was suspended in the 4th inning. The regularly scheduled game will be played following the conclusion of the first game.
Wayne Central 13, Palmyra-Macedon 11
WC stats: Myia Eskander WP // 3-for-5, 3-run HR, 5 RBIs ... Kayda Schmitt was 3-for-3, 2 R ... Zoe Eaton 2-for-4 ... Tori Mueller 1-for-2, 3 R, double
P-M stats: Gianna Dinardo 2-for-4, double, HR ... Ella Upchurch 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs ... Isabella Jump 1-for-2, 3 BBs
Next up: WC (8-1, 6-1) will play a doubleheader against Midlakes on 5/05 starting at 5 p.m. The first game will be a completion of a game from 4/17. It will restart tied 5-5 in the top of the fourth inning. The second game will played at the conclusion of the first. ; Pal-Mac (5-5, 3-5) will play a doubleheader against Mynderse Academy. For details see, the Mynderse Academy Next up just above.
Midlakes at Newark, ppd. to 5/04
Next up: Midlakes (6-3, 5-0) will play a doubleheader against Wayne Central on 5/05. The first game will pick up in the top of the fourth tied 5-5. ; Newark (4-8, 3-5) will travel to Waterloo on 5/05 at 7 p.m.
----
Geneva at Waterloo, ppd.
Next up: Geneva (0-9, 0-7) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/05 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (6-2, 5-2) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/04 at 5 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus at Clyde-Savannah, ppd.
Next up: Sodus (7-2, 7-0) will host Marion/Gananda on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (1-6, 1-6) will host Lyons on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m.
Marion/Gananda at Lyons, ppd. to 5/11
Next up: M/G (7-4, 6-4) will travel to Sodus on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (3-9, 3-4) will travel to Clyde-Savannah on 5/04 at 4:30 p.m.
East Rochester at Red Creek, ppd.
Next up: ER (1-9, 1-7) will host Red Jacket 5/05 at 4:15 p.m. ; RC (0-8, 0-8) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 5/08 at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 15, Eastridge 0
at Finger Lakes Community College
Next up: CA (5-5) will travel to Brockport Central on 5/04 at 5:30 p.m.
Addison at Dundee/Bradford, ppd.
Next up: D/B (6-2) will play a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. against HAC on 5/04 at Finger Lakes Community College
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central at Bloomfield, ppd. to 5/04
Next up: WC (7-0, 7-0) will travel to Geneva on 5/08 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-4, 1-4) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 5/05 at 4:30 p.m.
Geneva at Naples, ppd.
Next up: Geneva (6-1, 5-1) will travel to Pal-Mac on 5/04 at 5 p.m. ; Naples (5-1, 4-1) will host Penn Yan on 5/05 at 5:30 p.m.
Marcus Whitman at Newark, ppd.
Next up: MW (0-6, 0-6) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/0-4 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (4-4, 3-4) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/08 at 6 p.m.
Penn Yan Academy at Palmyra-Macedon, ppd.
Next up: PYA (6-1, 4-1) will travel to North Rose-Wolcott 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (1-6, 1-5) will host Geneva 5/04 at 5 p.m.
Mynderse Academy at Honeoye, ppd.
Next up: MA (1-5, 0-4) will travel to Marcus Whitman 5/04 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (3-2, 3-2) will host Geneva on 5/05 at 5 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua at Victor, ppd.
Next up: CA (1-3) will host Webster Thomas on 5/05 at 5 p.m.
GOLF
MONROE COUNTY II
At Canandaigua CC, Par 36
Honeoye Falls-Lima vs. Canandaigua, ppd. to 5/10