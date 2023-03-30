BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 18, Mynderse Academy 7
Mynderse Stats: Griffin Hilimire 2 goals, 1 assist ... Lucas Stevers 2 goals ... Dylan Tandle 2 goals ... Trace Parish 1 goal ... Mason Buckley 2 assists ... Anthony Luffman 1 assist ... Logan Pettingil 8 saves/18 GA/48 mins
Next up: Wayne Central (1-1): will host Brighton April 4 at 6:30 p.m. ; Mynderse (0-1): will travel to play Bath-Haverling April 13, 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Livonia/Avon 8, Palmyra-Macedon 6
Next up: Pal-Mac (0-1): will travel to play Cathedral Prep April 3 at 6 p.m.
----
Midlakes/Red Jacket at Batavia, ppd. to 5/10
Next up: Midlakes/Red Jacket (0-0): will travel to play Jordan Elbridge April 1 at 11 a.m.
----
Brockport 8, Waterloo 1
Next up: Waterloo (0-1): will travel to play Batavia-Notre Dame April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman 9, Gananda 6
Marcus Whitman stats: Melkamu Blueye 4 goals, 1 assist ... Teague Gallogly 1 goals, 1 assist ... Kaiden Smith 1 goal ... Rylan Weissinger 2 goals ... Blake Dunton 10 saves/6 GA/48 mins
Gananda stats:Cohyn Reisman 3 goals ... Drew Smith 3 goals ... Jacob Michaels 2 assists ... Nick Falso 9 saves /9 GA/46 mins
Next up: Marcus Whitman (1-0): will travel to play Penn Yan April 11 at 6 p.m. ; Gananda (0-2): will travel to play Bloomfield/Honeoye April 12 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Our Lady of Mercy 14, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 10
W/MW Team Stats: Maci Mueller 4 goals, 1 assist ... Natalie DiSanto 4 goals *scores 100th career goal* ... Lainie Forde 1 goal ... Marissa Russell 1 goal ... Alex DiSanto 1 assist ... Madycyn Hurdle 10 saves/13 GA/40 mins ... Brigit Bowman 0 saves/1 GA/10 min
Next up: W/MW (1-1): will host Penn Yan April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse/Romulus 14, Newark/Midlakes 6
Next up: M/R (1-0): will host Wayne Central April 11 at 6 p.m. ; N/M Team (0-1): will host Gates-Chili April 12 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott at Gananda, ppd. to 4/27
----
Sodus at Williamson, ppd.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
East Rochester at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, ppd.