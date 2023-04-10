BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 10, Geneva 7
at Geneva
Wayne Central stats: PJ Ostrowski 5 goals ... Nate Michel 1 goal, 2 assists ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Alex Garrow 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tas Strickland 1 goal ... Louis Profetta 1 goal ... Avery Bustamante 1 assist ... Mason Michel 1 assist ... Dylan Coene 9 saves, 6 GA/41 mins ... Noah Gauvin 0 saves, 1 GA/7 mins
Geneva stats: Max Heieck 3 goals ... Ryan Brown 2 goals, 1 assist ... Daniel Wright 2 goals ... Jeremy Askin 3 assists ... Ryland Dunham 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 7 saves, 10 GA/48 mins
Next up: Wayne Central (2-3, 2-0): will travel to play Irondequoit on Saturday at 12 p.m. ; Geneva (0-2, 0-1): will travel to play Penn Yan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon 16, Wayne Central 1
at Palmyra-Macedon
Wayne Central stats: Madelyn Hillman 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 10 saves, 16 GA/50 mins
Palmyra-Macedon stats: Anna Preibe 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 2 goals, 5 assists ... Molly Seither 2 goals, 4 assists ... Reagan Diehl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Jenna Santelli 2 goals ... Taryn Goodness 2 goals ... Lily Boesel 1 goal ... Erika Mitchell 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Abby Miller 1 assist ... Faith Beals 2 saves, 1 GA/50 mins
Next up: Wayne Central (1-1, 0-1): will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus tomorrow at 6 p.m. ; Palmyra-Macedon (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Geneva on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Chuchville-Chili 16, Gananda/Marion 3
at Chuchville-Chili
Next up: Gananda/Marion (0-1): will host Bishop Kearney on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
----
Newark/Midlakes 14, Gates Chili 3
at Newark
Next up: Newark/Midlakes (1-1): will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 20, Clyde-Savannah 2
at East Rochester
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): will host East Rochester on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; East Rochester (4-0, 4-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Gananda 12, Williamson 0, 5 innings
at Gananda
Williamson stats: Tim Vos (L) 3.2 IP, 8 K
Gananda stats: Henry Shutts (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 9 K and 4-4, 5 RBIs at the plate ... Aiden Giancursio 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Owen Switzer 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS
Next up: Williamson (0-1, 0-1): will host Sodus tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-3, 1-3): will travel to Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 25, Lyons 6, 5 innings
at Lyons
Sodus stats: Braydn Orbaker (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 7 K ... Austin Cincinello 4-4, double, 10 RBIs, 3 RS ... Jacob Laird 3-4, triple, 4 RBIs, 6 RS ... Garrett Barron 3-5, 3 RBIs, RS
Next up: Sodus (3-0, 2-0): will travel to play Williamson tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Sodus on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 20, Marion 1
at Marion
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Kaden Milliman 2 IP, 1 BB, 6 K and 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs at the plate ... Nick Gilbert 2-3, double, 2 RBIs ... Logan Caves 2-3, 3RBIs
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (1-0, 1-0): will host Marion on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-2, 0-2): will travel to North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Wayland-Cohocton 17, Honeoye 2
at Honeoye
Honeoye stats: Billy Covey 2 doubles, RS
Next up: Honeoye (0-1): will host Red Jacket on Wednesday
----
Canandaigua 10, Honeoye Falls-Lima 2
at Honeoye Falls-Lima
Canandaigua stats: Matthew Papenfuss (W) 4.1 IP, 7 K ... Matt Pawlicki 2 hits, 4 RBIs ... Jack Clark triple, 2 hits ... Nate Barone 2 RBIs
Next up: Canandaigua (1-0): will host Aquinas Institute on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
----
Webster Thomas 12, Geneva 1
at Webster Thomas
Next up: Geneva (0-1): will travel to Palmyra-Macedon tomorrow at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 18, Clyde-Savannah 9
at East Rochester
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): will host East Rochester on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; East Rochester (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 20, Marion/Gananda 4
at Marion
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Jodi Haffner 2 hits ... Hailey Rose 3 RBIs, 4 RS ... AJ McIntyre 3 hits and 7 Ks on the mound
Marion/Gananda stats: Cassidy Loveless triple ... Lydia McKay 8 Ks on the mound
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (1-0, 1-0): will host Marion/Gananda on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion/Gananda (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson at Red Creek, currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (0-0, 0-0): will host Red Creek on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Red Creek (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 23, Lyons 4
at Lyons
Next up: Sodus (1-0, 1-0): will host Lyons on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Sodus on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Caledonia-Mumford 19, Red Jacket 2
at Caledonia-Mumford
Next up: Red Jacket (0-1): will travel to play Honeoye on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 2, Spencerport 0
at Spencerport
Next up: Wayne Central (2-0): will travel to play Newark tomorrow at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
East Rochester 5, Mynderse 0
at Mynderse
Next up: East Rochester (3-0): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Mynderse (0-1): will travel to play Naples on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.