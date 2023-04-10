Geneva vs Wayne boys lacrosse

Geneva junior midfielder Jeremy Askin (19) takes on shot on goal against Wayne Central senior goaltender Dylan Coene (12) in Monday evening's Finger Lakes battle. Wayne went home with a 10-7 victory.

 Spencer Tulis/Finger Lakes Times

BOYS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Wayne Central 10, Geneva 7

at Geneva

Wayne Central stats: PJ Ostrowski 5 goals ... Nate Michel 1 goal, 2 assists ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Alex Garrow 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tas Strickland 1 goal ... Louis Profetta 1 goal ... Avery Bustamante 1 assist ... Mason Michel 1 assist ... Dylan Coene 9 saves, 6 GA/41 mins ... Noah Gauvin 0 saves, 1 GA/7 mins

Geneva stats: Max Heieck 3 goals ... Ryan Brown 2 goals, 1 assist ... Daniel Wright 2 goals ... Jeremy Askin 3 assists ... Ryland Dunham 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 7 saves, 10 GA/48 mins

Next up: Wayne Central (2-3, 2-0): will travel to play Irondequoit on Saturday at 12 p.m. ; Geneva (0-2, 0-1): will travel to play Penn Yan on Thursday at 6 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Palmyra-Macedon 16, Wayne Central 1

at Palmyra-Macedon

Wayne Central stats: Madelyn Hillman 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 10 saves, 16 GA/50 mins

Palmyra-Macedon stats: Anna Preibe 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 2 goals, 5 assists ... Molly Seither 2 goals, 4 assists ... Reagan Diehl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Jenna Santelli 2 goals ... Taryn Goodness 2 goals ... Lily Boesel 1 goal ... Erika Mitchell 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Abby Miller 1 assist ... Faith Beals 2 saves, 1 GA/50 mins

Next up: Wayne Central (1-1, 0-1): will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus tomorrow at 6 p.m. ; Palmyra-Macedon (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Geneva on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Chuchville-Chili 16, Gananda/Marion 3

at Chuchville-Chili

Next up: Gananda/Marion (0-1): will host Bishop Kearney on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

----

Newark/Midlakes 14, Gates Chili 3

at Newark

Next up: Newark/Midlakes (1-1): will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BASEBALL

WAYNE COUNTY

East Rochester 20, Clyde-Savannah 2

at East Rochester

Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): will host East Rochester on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; East Rochester (4-0, 4-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Gananda 12, Williamson 0, 5 innings

at Gananda

Williamson stats: Tim Vos (L) 3.2 IP, 8 K

Gananda stats: Henry Shutts (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 9 K and 4-4, 5 RBIs at the plate ... Aiden Giancursio 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Owen Switzer 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS

Next up: Williamson (0-1, 0-1): will host Sodus tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-3, 1-3): will travel to Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Sodus 25, Lyons 6, 5 innings

at Lyons

Sodus stats: Braydn Orbaker (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 7 K ... Austin Cincinello 4-4, double, 10 RBIs, 3 RS ... Jacob Laird 3-4, triple, 4 RBIs, 6 RS ... Garrett Barron 3-5, 3 RBIs, RS

Next up: Sodus (3-0, 2-0): will travel to play Williamson tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Sodus on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott 20, Marion 1

at Marion

North Rose-Wolcott stats: Kaden Milliman 2 IP, 1 BB, 6 K and 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs at the plate ... Nick Gilbert 2-3, double, 2 RBIs ... Logan Caves 2-3, 3RBIs

Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (1-0, 1-0): will host Marion on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-2, 0-2): will travel to North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Wayland-Cohocton 17, Honeoye 2

at Honeoye

Honeoye stats: Billy Covey 2 doubles, RS

Next up: Honeoye (0-1): will host Red Jacket on Wednesday

----

Canandaigua 10, Honeoye Falls-Lima 2

at Honeoye Falls-Lima

Canandaigua stats: Matthew Papenfuss (W) 4.1 IP, 7 K ... Matt Pawlicki 2 hits, 4 RBIs ... Jack Clark triple, 2 hits ... Nate Barone 2 RBIs

Next up: Canandaigua (1-0): will host Aquinas Institute on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

----

Webster Thomas 12, Geneva 1

at Webster Thomas

Next up: Geneva (0-1): will travel to Palmyra-Macedon tomorrow at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

WAYNE COUNTY

East Rochester 18, Clyde-Savannah 9

at East Rochester

Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): will host East Rochester on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; East Rochester (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott 20, Marion/Gananda 4

at Marion

North Rose-Wolcott stats: Jodi Haffner 2 hits ... Hailey Rose 3 RBIs, 4 RS ... AJ McIntyre 3 hits and 7 Ks on the mound

Marion/Gananda stats: Cassidy Loveless triple ... Lydia McKay 8 Ks on the mound

Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (1-0, 1-0): will host Marion/Gananda on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion/Gananda (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Williamson at Red Creek, currently unavailable

Next up: Williamson (0-0, 0-0): will host Red Creek on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Red Creek (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Sodus 23, Lyons 4

at Lyons

Next up: Sodus (1-0, 1-0): will host Lyons on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Sodus on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Caledonia-Mumford 19, Red Jacket 2

at Caledonia-Mumford

Next up: Red Jacket (0-1): will travel to play Honeoye on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 2, Spencerport 0

at Spencerport

Next up: Wayne Central (2-0): will travel to play Newark tomorrow at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TENNIS

NON-LEAGUE

East Rochester 5, Mynderse 0

at Mynderse

Next up: East Rochester (3-0): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Mynderse (0-1): will travel to play Naples on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

