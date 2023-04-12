GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Penn Yan 11, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 8
at Waterloo
Penn Yan stats: Bailey Cooper 4 goals ... Ruby Berry 3 goals ... Corinne Barden 1 goal, 1 assist ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 1 goal, 1 assist ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Lila Hansen 1 goal ... Taylor Mullins 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 8 saves, 8 GA/50 mins
Next up: Penn Yan (4-0, 1-0): will host Hamburg on Sunday at 12 p.m. ; Waterloo/Marcus Whitman (1-2, 1-1): will travel to play Wayne Central on Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse/Romulus 9, Newark/Midlakes 6
at Mynderse
Newark/Midlakes stats: Kate Mahoney 4 goals ... Thea Lewis 1 goal ... Stella DelPapa 1 goal
Mynderse/Romulus stats: Haley Mosch 5 goals, 1 assist ... Kelly Kohberger 2 goals, 1 assist ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal, 6 assists ... Myah Herron 1 goal ... Maria Del Carmen 14 saves, 6 GA/50 mins ... Corey Foster wins his 91st career game as the head coach (the most wins in Mynderse Academy school history)
Next up: Newark/Midlakes (1-2, 0-2): will host Greece Storm on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ; Mynderse/Romulus (3-0, 3-0): will host Livonia/Avon at Mynderse Academy on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 14, Geneva 5
at Geneva
Palmyra-Macedon stats: Reagan Diehl 6 goals ... Teagan Hudak 2 goals, 1 assist ... Anna Priebe 2 goals ... Taryn Goodness 2 goals ... Molly Seither 1 goal ... Lily Boesel 1 goal ... Jenna Santelli 2 assists ... Faith Beals 7 saves, 5 GA/50 mins
Geneva stats: Allie Good 2 goals ... Isabella Bonventre 2 goals ... Kaitlyn Wright 1 goal, 4 draw controls, 2 caused turnovers ... Kelly Bucklin 1 assist ... Natalie McFadden 1 assist ... Mikayla Myer 7 draw controls ... Sophia Cosentino 11 saves/48 mins ... Maddie Askin 1 save/2 mins
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon (2-0, 2-0): will travel to play West Seneca West on Saturday at 1 p.m. ; Geneva (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Eastridge on Monday at 6 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua 15, Webster Thomas 9
at Webster Thomas
Canandaigua stats: Hanna Davis 5 goals, 6 assists ... Koehler Nieman 2 goals, 1 assist ... Liv Schorr 4 goals ... Margaret Cross 10 saves, 9 GA/50 mins
Next up: Canandaigua (4-1, 1-0): will host St. Anthony's tomorrow at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Gananda 12, Bloomfield/Honeoye 8
at Bloomfield
Gananda stats: Jacob Michaels 5 goals, 1 assist ... Drew Smith 4 goals ... Isaiah Espaillat 2 goals ... Jase Smith 1 goal ... Cohyn Reisman 1 assist ... Nick Falso 10 saves, 8 GA/48 mins
Bloomfield/Honeoye stats: Jonathan Nelson 2 goals, 2 assists ... Liam Roach 2 goals, 1 assist ... John Blair 1 goal, 2 assists ... Luke Armstrong 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tyler Bruder 1 goal ... Cody Whittaker 1 goal ... Ethan Stoddard 6 saves, 12 GA/48 mins
Next up: Gananda (1-2, 1-1): will travel to play Brockport tomorrw at 6 p.m. ; Bloomfield/Honeoye (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Marcus Whitman on Saturday at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 21, Newark 0
at Midlakes
Newark stats: Gretchen Crawford 1-2 ... Lena Ramos 1-3
Midlakes stats: Emma LaBour (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K ... Kenzie Turner 3-3, HR, 5 RBIs, 3 RS ... Hanna Godkin 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Mary Givens 2-2, HR, 2 RS
Next up: Newark (1-3, 1-1): will host Waterloo on Monday at 7 p.m. ; Midlakes (2-3, 2-0): will travel to play Wayne Central on Monday at 5 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, ppd. to 4/17 at 5 p.m.
Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Harley/Allendale-Columbia (0-0, 0-0): will host Red Jacket tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 27, Red Jacket 3
at Honeoye
Next up: Red Jacket (0-2, 0-1): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 18, Naples 0
at Naples
Next up: Bloomfield (1-0, 1-0): will host Red Jacket on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (0-2, 0-1): will travel to Dundee high school to play Dundee/Bradford on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
at Clyde-Savannah
Next up: East Rochester (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Naples on Saturday at 11 a.m. ; Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): will travel to Marion high school to play Marion/Gananda tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 11, Marion/Gananda 8
at North Rose-Wolcott
Marion/Gananda stats: Lydia McKoy (L) 4 H, 16 K
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Olivia DeBoerdere (W) 7 K ... Jodi Haffner 2 hits (double), 3 RS
Next up: Marion/Gananda (0-2, 0-2): will host Clyde-Savannah at Marion high school tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; North Rose-Wolcott (2-0, 2-0): will travel to play Red Creek tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 20, Lyons 19
at Sodus
Next up: Lyons (0-2, 0-2): will host Cato-Meridian tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (2-0, 2-0): will host Charles G. Finney on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Red Creek at Williamson, currently unavailable
at Williamson
Next up: Red Creek (0-0, 0-0): will host North Rose-Wolcott tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 19, Gates Chili 11
at Gates Chili
Next up: Canandaigua (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Victor tomorrow at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, ppd. to 4/17 at 5 p.m.
Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-1, 0-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Harley/Allendale-Columbia (0-0, 0-0): will host Red Jacket tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 6, Red Jacket 4
at Honeoye
Next up: Red Jacket (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (1-1, 1-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Naples 2, Bloomfield 1
at Naples
Bloomfield stats: Gabe Ward (L) CG, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 K/2-2 ... Grady Rogers RBI ... David Nowak 2-3
Naples stats: Charlie Grove (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K ... Grady Grove 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K/RBI ... Traugott Uhlen 1-3, RBI ... scored both runs in the bottom of the sixth inning
Next up: Bloomfield (0-1, 0-1): will host Red Jacket on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (1-0, 1-0): will travel to Dundee high school to play Dundee/Bradford on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
at Clyde-Savannah
Next up: East Rochester (4-0, 4-0): will travel to play Naples on Saturday at 11 a.m. ; Clyde-Savannah (0-1, 0-1): to travel to play Marion tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 24, Marion 3
at North Rose-Wolcott
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Axton Paul/Marcus Haffner/Lucien Macro combined for 5 IP, 14 K on the mound ... Logan Caves 4-4, 3 doubles, triple, 3 RBIs ... Kaden Milliman 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs ... Cody Crane 2-4, 3 RBIs ... Austin Smith 3-4, 2 RBIs
Next up: Marion (0-3, 0-3): will host Clyde-Savannah tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; North Rose-Wolcott (2-0, 2-0): will host Gananda tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 14, Lyons 0, 5 innings
at Sodus
Sodus stats: Jed Bodine (W) CG, 14 K/3-3, 2 doubles, triple, RBI ... Logan Bulman 2-3, double, RBI ... Braydn Orbaker 2-2, 2 RBIs ... Jacob Laird 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs ... Garrett Barron 1-2, 2 RBIs
Next up: Lyons (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Gananda on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (5-0, 4-0): will travel to play Marion on Wednesday, April 19th at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 14, Gananda 9
at Williamson
Gananda stats: Aiden Giancursio (L) 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K/2-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Henry Shutts 3-4, double, 3 RS ... Maddox Stoughton 2-4, RS
Williamson stats: David DeFisher (W) 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K/3-5, 2 RBIs, RS ... David Allen 3.2 IP, 6 K/2-3, 2 RS ... Tim Vos 3-6, double, 5 RBIs, RS ... Myles Wurtz 2-4, double, 2 RBIs, 4 RS
Next up: Gananda (1-3, 1-3): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Geneva on Saturday at 11 a.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 12, Canandaigua 7
at Canandaigua
Canandaigua stats: Aaron Crunick (L) 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 K ... Joshua Barnes 2 hits ... William Smith 2 hits ... Russell Barone 2 hits ... Matt Pawlicki 2 hits ... Jackson Clark 2 hits ... 11 total hits
Next up: Canandaigua (1-1): will host Wellsville on Friday at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse at Naples, ppd. to 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
at Naples
Next up: Mynderse (0-1, 0-0): will host Newark tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. ; Naples (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Wayne Central tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester at North Rose-Wolcott, currently unavailable
at North Rose-Wolcott
Next up: East Rochester (3-0, 0-0): will host a doubleheader against Lyons on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. ; North Rose-Wolcott (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Clyde-Savannah tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah at Williamson, currently unavailable
at Williamson
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-0, 0-0): will host North Rose-Wolcott tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Sodus on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua at Pittsford Mendon, currently unavailable
at Pittsford Mendon
Next up: Canandaigua: will travel to Victor to compete in a meet on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua at Pittsford Mendon, currently unavailable
at Pittsford Mendon
Next up: Canandaigua: will travel to Victor to compete in a meet on Friday at 4:30 p.m.