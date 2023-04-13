BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark at Midlakes, ppd. to 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: Newark (1-4, 1-0): will host Waterloo at Colburn Park on Monday at 7 p.m. ; Midlakes (1-0, 1-0): will host Gananda on Saturday at 10 a.m.
----
Penn Yan 4, Mynderse 0
at Penn Yan
Penn Yan stats: Brady Bouchard (W) CG, 16 K/1-3, double ... Liam Chapman 2-3, triple, 2 RS ... Mike Layton 1-3
Next up: Mynderse (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on Saturday at 11 a.m. ; Penn Yan (3-3, 2-0): will host Oneida at Falcon Park tomorrow at 5 p.m.
----
Geneva 11, Waterloo 1, 5 innings
at Geneva
Waterloo stats: Alexander Rogers (L) 2.1 IP, 2 K ... Matthew Leeber 1-1, BB, RS
Geneva stats: Tyler Arno (W) 3.2 IP, 2 K/2 hits ... Daniel Carter 2 hits, RBI single ... Joe Hart 2 hits
Next up: Waterloo (0-3, 0-1): will travel to Greece Olympia high school to play Greece Odyssey/Olympia on Saturday at 11 a.m. ; Geneva (1-1, 1-0): will host Williamson on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 9, Wayne Central 1
at Wayne Central
Wayne Central stats: Tyler Mudge (L) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K/1-3, double ... Peter Treasure Jr. 2-3, RS ... Ben Leone 1-2
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon (4-2, 1-1): will host Mynderse on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Wayne Central (1-3, 0-2): will travel to play School of the Arts tomorrow at 5 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 17, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 10
at Harley/Allendale-Columbia
Harley/Allendale-Columbia stats: Salvatore Timpani (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 K/2-3, double, RBI, RS ... Sean Thody 4-4, double, 4 RS ... Thomas Riveros 2-4, 4 RBIs, RS ... Oliver Riveros 2-3, 2 RBIs, RS
Next up: Red Jacket (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Wellsville on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Harley/Allendale-Columbia (1-0, 1-0): will host South Seneca/Romulus on Monday at 5 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at Marion, currently unavailable
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-2, 0-2): will host Williamson on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-3, 0-3): will host East Rochester on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 9, Gananda 0
at North Rose-Wolcott
Gananda stats: Christian Hanson (L) 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K ... Peter Jacobs 1-1
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Logan Caves 6 IP, 10 K ... Nick Gilbert 3-4, RBI, 6 SB ... Austin Smith 2-2, BB, RBI ... Marcus Haffner 2-3
Next up: Gananda (1-5, 1-5): will travel to play Midlakes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ; North Rose-Wolcott (3-0, 3-0): will host Mynderse on Saturday at 11 a.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Dundee/Bradford 9, Addison 8
at Addison
Next up: Dundee/Bradford (1-0): will host Naples at Dundee high school tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 27, Geneva 7
at Geneva
Next up: Waterloo (2-0, 2-0): will travel to play Newark on Monday at 7 p.m. ; Geneva (0-2, 0-2): will travel to Marion high school to play Marion/Gananda tomorrow at 5 p.m.
----
Mynderse 6, Penn Yan 5
at Penn Yan
Mynderse stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) 3 K
Penn Yan stats: Gianna Ficcaglia (L) 10 K ... Hailey Trank triple ... Leah Prather double
Next up: Mynderse (1-2, 1-1): will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Penn Yan (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Geneva on Monday at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 18, Palmyra-Macedon 6
at Wayne Central
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon (1-1, 1-1): will host Mynderse on Monday at 5 p.m. ; Wayne Central (3-1, 1-1): will host Midlakes on Monday at 5 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, currently unavailable
Next up: Red Jacket (0-2, 0-1): will travel to play Bloomfield on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Harley/Allendale-Columbia (0-0, 0-0): will host South Seneca/Romulus on Monday at 5 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at Marion/Gananda, currently unavailable
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (1-1, 1-1): will host Williamson on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion/Gananda (0-2, 0-2): will host Geneva at Marion high school tomorrow at 5 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 23, Red Creek 6
at Red Creek
North Rose-Wolcott stats: Olivia DeBoerdere & AJ McIntyre combined for to pitch for 3 H, 10 K ... Syd Cuykendall 3 hits (double), 3 RBIs, 5 RS
Red Creek stats: Maddy Jones 1 hit, RS ... Aleita Mercer 1 hit, RS
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (3-0, 3-0): will host East Rochester on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Red Creek (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Lyons on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Cato-Meridian at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: Lyons (0-2): will host Red Creek on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford at Addison, currently unavailable
Next up: Dundee/Bradford (1-0): will host Naples at Dundee high school tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Victor 18, Canandaigua 3
at Victor
Next up: Canandaigua (1-1): will host Pittsford Mendon tomorrow at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Waterloo 6, Midlakes/Red Jacket 5
at Waterloo
Midlakes/Red Jacket stats: Stuart Quku 2 goals ... Theodore Altman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Brendan Baldwin 1 goal, 1 assist ... Nate Lathrop 1 goal ... Garret Cooper 2 assists ... Kaiden Larson 8 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Waterloo stats: Caden Shangraw 2 goals ... Rhylee Kierst 1 goal, 2 assists ... Justin Knowlton 1 goal, 2 assists ... Ashton Law 1 goal ... Kyle Shangraw 1 goal ... Garrett McDougal 1 assist ... Raymond Jones 7 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
Next up: Midlakes/Red Jacket (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Jordan Elbridge on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (2-1, 1-0): will host Mynderse on Saturday at 11 a.m.
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 7, Irondequoit 6
at Canandaigua
Canandaigua stats: Drew Williamee 3 goals ... Nate Sheridan 2 goals, 1 assist ... Alex Rheude 1 goal, 2 assists ... Braden Gioseffi 1 goal ... Sean Olvany 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 10 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Next up: Canandaigua (5-0, 2-0): will travel to play Penn Yan on Saturday at 12 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse 15, Bath-Haverling 2
at Bath-Haverling
Mynderse stats: Griffin Hilimire 6 goals, 2 assist ... Dylan Tandle 4 goals, 3 assists ... Lucas Stevers 4 goals, 2 assists ... Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Trace Parish 2 assists ... Mason Buckley 1 assist
Next up: Mynderse (1-1): will travel to play Waterloo on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Gananda 15, Brockport 5
at Brockport
Gananda stats: Cohyn Reisman 6 goals ... Drew Smith 5 goals, 3 assists ... Jacob Michaels 3 goals, 1 assist ... Brayden Dohse 1 goal, 6 assists ... Steven LoTempio 2 assists ... Erik Wisnoski 1 assist ... Nick Falso 4 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
Next up: Gananda (2-2): will travel to play Geneva on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Livonia/Avon 9, Marcus Whitman 7
at Livonia
Marcus Whitman stats: Rylan Weissinger 3 goals, 1 assists ... Brody Royston 1 goal, 3 assists ... Logan Storms 1 goal ... Blake Dunton 12 saves, 9 GA/48 mins
Next up: Marcus Whitman (1-2): will host Bloomfield/Honeoye on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Newark 12, East United-Eastridge 9
at Newark
Newark stats: Preston Steve 4 goals, 2 assists ... Blake Steve 3 goals ... Sam Underhill 2 goals, 3 assists ... Tariq Joseph 1 goal ... Tristan Harris 1 goal ... Devon Bulman 1 goal ... Carter Bumpus 9 saves, 8 GA/43 mins ... Thomas Kirnie 2 saves, 1 GA/5 mins
Next up: Newark (2-1): will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on Saturday at 12 p.m.
----
Penn Yan 7, Geneva 5
at Penn Yan
Geneva stats: Ryan Brown 3 goals ... Daniel Wright 1 goal ... Dominick Vedora 1 goal ... Max Heieck 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 15 saves, 7 GA/48 mins
Penn Yan stats: Carter Earl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Frank Ochoa 2 goals ... Teagan Fingar 1 goal, 2 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal ... Braden Fingar 1 goal ... Bryant VanHousen 2 assists ... Will Thompson 6 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
Next up: Geneva (0-3): will host Gananda on Saturday at 11 a.m. ; Penn Yan (2-2): will host Canandaigua on Saturday at 12 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Bishop Kearney 9, Gananda/Marion 8
at Gananda
Gananda/Marion stats: Colleen Ginsberg 5 goals, 1 assist ... Lexi Gallina 2 goals ... Lily Aylett 1 goal ... Molly Mattice 1 assist ... Maria Melnik 7 saves, 9 GA/50 mins
Next up: Gananda/Marion (0-2): will host Gates Chili at Gananda Central School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
St. Anthony 8, Canandaigua 6
at Canandaigua
Canandaigua stats: Hanna Davis 4 goals, 1 assist ... Koehler Nieman 1 goal ... Liv Schorr 1 goal
Next up: Canandaigua (4-2): will host Corning on Monday at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Geneva, currently unavailable
Next up: Harley/Allendale-Columbia: will travel to play Pittsford Sutherland tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva: will host Mynderse on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 4, Marcus Whitman 1
at Marcus Whitman
Palmyra-Macedon winners: Avery Fedor (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Colin Henley (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Zakaria Mastowski (No. 3 singles) 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 ... Jayson Bush & Jonathan Galens (No. 2 doubles) 6-4, 6-3
Marcus Whitman winners: Robert Sloth & James Sloth (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-3
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon: will host Livonia tomorrow at 5 p.m. ; Marcus Whitman: will travel to play Wayne Central on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye at Midlakes, ppd.
Next up: Honeoye: will host Newark on Monday at 5:15 p.m. ; Midlakes: will travel to play East Rochester on Saturday at 10 a.m.
----
Penn Yan 5, Bloomfield 0
at Penn Yan
Penn Yan winners: Landon Spears (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Carson Nagpaul & Thomas Barden (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-1 ... David Reid & Nathaniel Chaffee (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Bloomfield: will travel to play Midlakes on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Penn Yan: will travel to play Naples on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 3, Naples 2
at Wayne Central
Naples winners: Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-4
Wayne Central winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-4 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-4)
Next up: Naples: will host Penn Yan on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ; Wayne Central: will host Marcus Whitman on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Newark 3, Mynderse 2
at Mynderse
Newark winners: Tony Kanaley (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Cole Talbot (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-2 ... forfeit victory at No. 2 doubles
Mynderse winners: Avinash James (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-0 ... Noah Smith & Liam Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-3
Next up: Newark: will travel to play Honeoye on Monday at 5:15 p.m. ; Mynderse: will travel to play Geneva on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott: will host Midlakes on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ; Clyde-Savannah: will travel to play East Rochester on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua at Penfield, currently unavailable
Next up: Canandaigua: will host Pittsford Mendon tomorrow at 5 p.m.