GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse/Romulus 17, Livonia/Avon 9
at Mynderse
Mynderse/Romulus stats: Haley Mosch 6 goals, 2 assists ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 3 goals, 5 assists ... Kelly Kohberger 3 goals, 2 assists ... Amelia Reese 2 goals, 1 assist ... Myah Herron 1 goal ... Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal ... Maria Del Carmen 3 saves/9 GA/50 mins
Next up: Mynderse/Romulus (4-0): will host Jordan-Elbridge at Mynderse Academy on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Greece at Newark/Midlakes, ppd. to 4/21 at 5:30 p.m.
Next up: Newark/Midlakes (1-2): will host Bishop Kearney at Newark high school on Monday at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 4, Wellsville 1
at Canandaigua
Canandaigua stats: Johnny Mohammed (W) CG, 1 R, 4 H, 9 Ks ... Josh Barnes 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs
Next up: Canandaigua (2-1): will travel to play Churchville-Chili tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Wayne Central 15, School of the Arts 2
at School of the Arts
Next up: Wayne Central (1-3): will host Midlakes on Monday at 5 p.m.
Naples 15, Dundee/Bradford 8
at Dundee
D/B stats: I. Gleason 2-for-4, 1 RBI ... E. Raplee 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI
Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger 3-for-5, 2 R, 5 RBIs ... Charlie Grove 3-for-5, 1 RBI ... Grady Grove 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Cade Rathbun 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs
Next up: Dundee/Bradford (0-1, 0-1): plays ; Naples (1-0, 1-0): plays
Oneida 12, Penn Yan 5
at Falcon Park in Auburn
Next up: Penn Yan (3-3): will travel to play Geneva on Monday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye at Bloomfield, ppd. to 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.
at Bloomfield
Next up: Honeoye (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-0, 1-0): will host Red Jacket on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Naples at South Seneca/Romulus, ppd. to 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Monday at 5 p.m.
Dundee/Bradford 16, Naples 0
at Dundee
Next up: Naples (0-2, 0-1): will host East Rochester tomorrow at 11 a.m. ; Dundee/Bradford (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Avoca/Prattsburgh on Monday at 5 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Charles G. Finney 6, Sodus 1
at Sodus
Next up: Sodus (2-1): will travel to Marion high school to play Marion/Gananda on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Pittsford Mendon 2, Canandaigua 1
at Canandaigua
Next up: Canandaigua (1-2): will host Our Lady of Mercy on Monday at 5 p.m.