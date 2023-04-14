GIRLS LACROSSE

NON-LEAGUE

Mynderse/Romulus 17, Livonia/Avon 9

at Mynderse

Mynderse/Romulus stats: Haley Mosch 6 goals, 2 assists ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 3 goals, 5 assists ... Kelly Kohberger 3 goals, 2 assists ... Amelia Reese 2 goals, 1 assist ... Myah Herron 1 goal ... Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal ... Maria Del Carmen 3 saves/9 GA/50 mins

 

Next up: Mynderse/Romulus (4-0): will host Jordan-Elbridge at Mynderse Academy on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

----

Greece at Newark/Midlakes, ppd. to 4/21 at 5:30 p.m.

Next up: Newark/Midlakes (1-2): will host Bishop Kearney at Newark high school on Monday at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BASEBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Canandaigua 4, Wellsville 1

at Canandaigua

Canandaigua stats: Johnny Mohammed (W) CG, 1 R, 4 H, 9 Ks ... Josh Barnes 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs 

 

Next up: Canandaigua (2-1): will travel to play Churchville-Chili tomorrow at 11 a.m.

----

Wayne Central 15, School of the Arts 2

at School of the Arts

Next up: Wayne Central (1-3): will host Midlakes on Monday at 5 p.m.

----

Naples 15, Dundee/Bradford 8

at Dundee

D/B stats: I. Gleason 2-for-4, 1 RBI ... E. Raplee 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI 

Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger 3-for-5, 2 R, 5 RBIs ... Charlie Grove 3-for-5, 1 RBI ... Grady Grove 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Cade Rathbun 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs

Next up: Dundee/Bradford (0-1, 0-1): plays ; Naples (1-0, 1-0): plays 

----

Oneida 12, Penn Yan 5

at Falcon Park in Auburn

Next up: Penn Yan (3-3): will travel to play Geneva on Monday at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

FINGER LAKES WEST

Honeoye at Bloomfield, ppd. to 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.

at Bloomfield

Next up: Honeoye (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-0, 1-0): will host Red Jacket on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Naples at South Seneca/Romulus, ppd. to 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.

Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-0, 0-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Monday at 5 p.m.

----

Dundee/Bradford 16, Naples 0

at Dundee

Next up: Naples (0-2, 0-1): will host East Rochester tomorrow at 11 a.m. ; Dundee/Bradford (1-0, 1-0): will travel to play Avoca/Prattsburgh on Monday at 5 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Charles G. Finney 6, Sodus 1

at Sodus

Next up: Sodus (2-1): will travel to Marion high school to play Marion/Gananda on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

----

Pittsford Mendon 2, Canandaigua 1

at Canandaigua

Next up: Canandaigua (1-2): will host Our Lady of Mercy on Monday at 5 p.m.

