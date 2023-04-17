BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Jordan-Elbridge 18, Midlakes/Red Jacket 2
M/RJ stats: Brendan Baldwin 1 goal ... Stuart Quku 1 goal ... Duke Vansavage 1 assist
Next up: M/RJ (0-2) will travel to play Greece Storm on 4/18
----
Gananda 14, Bishop Kearney 10
Gananda stats: Brayden Dohse 3 goals, 6 assists ... Isaiah Espaillat 1 goal, 3 assists ... Jacob Michaels 3 goals, 1 assist ... Cohyn Reisman 2 goals, 2 assists ... Drew Smith 5 goals ... Erik Wisnoski 1 assist ... Nick Falso 6 saves/10 GA/48 mins
Next up: Gananda (3-3) will host Waterloo on 4/19 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Newark/Midlakes 12, Bishop Kearney 10
at Newark
N/M stats: Kathryn Verdine 2 goals, 1assist ... Kelsea Socha 4 assists ... Thea Lewis 2 goals, 1 assist ... Kate Mahoney 2 goals, 2 assists ... Stella Del Papa 5 goals, 1 assist ... Anna Verdine 1 goal ... Cate Peacock 1 assist ... Melea Kuzmenko 8 saves/10 GA/50 mins
Next up: N/M (2-2): will host Gananda/Marion at Newark high school on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Jordan-Elbridge 13, Mynderse/Romulus 11
at Mynderse
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 5 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 3 goals, 1 assist ... Amelia Reese 1 goal, 2 assists ... Haley Mosch 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal ... Myah Herron 1 assist ... Vanyssa Larizza 1 assist
Next up: M/R (4-1): will host Penn Yan Academy at Mynderse Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 16, Eastridge 3
at Eastridge
Geneva stats: Allie Good 6 goals 2 assists ... Megan Forbes 3 goals ... Mikayla Myer 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 GB, 8 draw controls ... Isabella Bonventre 2 goals 1 assist ... Kaitlyn Wright 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 draw controls ... Kelly Bucklin 1 goal ... Sophia Cosentino 1 goal ... Natalie McFadden 1 assist ... Sophia Cosentino 9 saves/ 3 GA/30 mins ... Maddie Askin 4 saves/0 GA/20 mins
Next up: Geneva (1-2): will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
----
Brockport 8, Gananda/Marion 1
at Gananda
Next up: G/M (1-3): will travel to Newark high school to play Newark/Midlakes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Livonia/Avon 9, Wayne Central 4
at WC
WC stats: Isabella Veltre 2 goals ... Gianna DeVito 1 goal ... Marley Hewitt 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 6 saves/9 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (1-3): will host Waterloo/Marcus Whitman on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy 19, Corning 1
at CA
CA stats: Liv Schorr 5 goals ... Samantha Lupton 3 goals, 1 assist ... Koehler Nieman 3 goals ... Hanna Davis 1 goal, 7 assists ... Rose Heagney 1 goal ... Makenna Crouse 1 goal ... Mya Herman 1 goal ... Caroline Lyttle 1 goal ... Lola Schorr 1 goal, 2 assists ... Leah Sheridan 2 goals ... Nola Weaver 1 assist ... Margaret Cross 1 save/0 GA/25 mins ... Meckenzie Taft 2 saves/1 GA/25 mins
Next up: CA (5-2): will host Skaneateles tomorrow at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy at Geneva, ppd. to 4/18
----
Mynderse Academy at Palmyra-Macedon
Score currently unavailable
Next up: MA (1-2, 0-2): will host Wayne Central on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ; P-M (4-2, 1-1): will host Waterloo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes at Wayne Central
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Midlakes (2-0, 1-0): will host Geneva on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (2-3, 0-2): will travel to play Mynderse Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
----
Waterloo vs. Newark, at Colburn Park
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Waterloo (1-4, 0-2): will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (1-4, 1-0): will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus at Harley/Allendale-Columbia
Score currently unavailable
Next up: SS/R (0-1, 0-0): will host Dundee/Bradford at South Seneca high school tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (0-1, 0-1): will host Honeoye tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson 6, Clyde-Savannah 3
at C-S
Williamson stats: Matt DeFisher (W) 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 10 Ks ... Devin Allen 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Caiden Watson 2-for-4, 1 R, 3 RBIs ... Riley O'Neil 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI
Next up: Williamson (2-2, 2-2): will host Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (1-3, 1-3): will travel to play Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Lyons at Gananda, ppd. to 4/19
----
East Rochester at North Rose-Wolcott, ppd. to 4/19
----
MONORE COUNTY III
Irondequoit 10, Canandaigua Academy 7
at CA
CA stats: Nate Barone LP, 1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks ... Josh Barnes double ... Matthew Pawlicki double ... Jack Clark single
Next up: CA (2-3, 0-1): will travel to play Irondequoit on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Naples 12, Hammondsport 4
at Naples
Naples stats: Luke Hall WP, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BBs, 11 Ks ... Rowan Biggs S, 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K ... Oliver Bruen 2-for-4, 3 RBIs ... Traugott Uhlen 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Next up: Naples (4-0): will travel to play Honeoye on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Avoca/Prattsburgh 3, Dundee/Bradford 2
at Prattsburgh
Next up: D/B (1-2): will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wellsville 30, Red Jacket 2, 5 innings
at Wellsville
Next up: RJ (1-2): will travel to play Bloomfield tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy 18, Geneva 1, 5 innings
at Geneva
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia WP, 10 Ks
Geneva stats: Juliana Plate LP, 2 Ks
Next up: PYA (1-2, 1-2): will host Newark on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (0-4, 0-3): will travel to play Midlakes on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy at Palmyra-Macedon
Score currently unavailable
Next up: MA (1-2, 1-1): will travel to play Bloomfield tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-1, 1-1): will travel to play Waterloo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes at Wayne Central
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Midlakes (2-3, 2-0): will host Geneva on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (3-1, 1-1): will travel to play Mynderse Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Newark
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Waterloo (2-0, 2-0): will host Palmyra-Macedon on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (2-4, 1-1): will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 24, Red Jacket 1
at Bloomfield
RJ stats: Briella Comiso 1 hit
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright WP, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BBs, 6 Ks/ 2 hits at the plate, triple ... Emma Farrelman 2 IP, 1 R, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Calla McCombs 3-for-3, 3 R ... Bri Leitten 3-for-4, double, Grand Slam, 4 RBIs ... Ashlyn Wright 2 H, triple ... Celia Falsone 2 hits
Next up: RJ (0-4, 0-3): will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (2-0, 2-0): will host Mynderse Academy tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, ppd.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson at Clyde-Savannah
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (0-0, 0-0): will host Clyde-Savannah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Clyde-Savannah (1-2, 1-2): will travel to play Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Lyons 19, Red Creek 1
at Lyons
Next up: RC (0-1, 0-1): will host Lyons on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (1-3, 1-2): will travel to play Red Creek on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester at North Rose-Wolcott, ppd to 4/19
----
NON-LEAGUE
Dundee/Bradford 14, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1
at Prattsburgh
D/B stats: Morgan Sutryk WP, CG, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BBs, 8 Ks ... Mikayla Schoffner 3-for-4, 4 R, 2 RBIs ... Adalyn Tham 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs
Next up: D/B (3-1): will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
Our Lady of Mercy at Canandaigua Academy
Score currently unavailable
Next up: CA (1-2): will host Irondequoit on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOLF
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua Academy def. Honeoye Falls-Lima
at Lima Golf & Country Club
Par 36
CA leaders: Nick Hoffman 9-ovar par (45)
Next up: CA (1-0, 1-0): will play against Rush-Henrietta and Gates Chili at Wildwood Country Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.