*Scores and stats will be updated as they become available*
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 21, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 1
at HAC
Next up: Honeoye (1-0, 1-0): will host Naples on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Red Jacket on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 11, South Seneca/Romulus 4
at South Seneca
D/B stats: Morgan Sutryk 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Adalyn Tham 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Addie Kendall 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay LP, 5 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 6 BBs, 3 Ks // 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, triple ... Chloe Scott 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB // 1-for-3, 1 RBI ... Ava Utter 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Next up: D/B (4-1, 2-0): will host Bloomfield at Dundee high school on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1, 0-1): will travel to play Hammondsport on Thursday at 5 p.m.
-----
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester at Marion/Gananda
Score currently unavailable
Next up: ER (1-2, 1-1): will host North Rose-Wolcott for a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 4:30 p.m. ; M/G (2-2, 1-2): will host Sodus at Marion high school tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield 12, Mynderse Academy 1
at Bloomfield
Bloomfield stats: Calla McCombs 2-for-2, double 3 R ... Ashlyn Wright WP, 6 BBs, 8 Ks
Next up: MA (1-3): will host Wayne Central tomorrow at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (2-0): will travel to Dundee high school to play Dundee/Bradford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 7, Red Jacket 3
at Bloomfield
RJ stats: James Sobeto 2 hits ... Aiden Reed 1 hit
Bloomfield stats: Gabe Ward WP, 6.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER // 2 RBIs at the plate ... Kyle Dredger was 2-for-3, 3 RBIs ... David Nowak 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Next up: RJ (1-2, 1-1): will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-1, 0-1): will travel to Dundee high school to play Dundee/Bradford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 12, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 6
at HAC
HAC stats: Nolan Redhead LP, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 5 BBs // 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Next up: Honeoye (2-1, 2-0): will travel to play Wayland-Cohocton tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (0-2, 0-2): will travel to play Red Jacket on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford at South Seneca/Romulus
Score currently unavailable
Next up: D/B (1-2, 0-1): will host Bloomfield at Dundee high school on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1, 0-0): will travel to play Hammondsport on Thursday at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 19, Marion 8
at Marion
Next up: ER (6-1, 6-0): will host North Rose-Wolcott for a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-5, 0-5): will host Sodus tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Clyde-Savannah at Naples, ppd. to 4/28 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: C-S (1-3): will travel to play Williamson tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (4-0): will travel to play Honeoye on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 10, Skaneateles 9
at CA
CA stats: Makenna Crouse 2 goals, game-winning goal with 0.2 seconds remaining ... Hanna Davis 2 goals, 2 assists ... Liv Schorr 2 goals ... Leah Sheridan 2 goals ... Nola Weaver 2 goals ... Lola Schorr 1 assist ... Margaret Cross 4 saves/9 GA/50 mins
Next up: CA (6-2): will travel to play Honeoye Falls-Lima tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Bloomfield/Honeoye 15, Waterloo 1
at Honeoye
Waterloo stats: Brandon Lee 1 goal ... Caden Shangraw 1 assist ... Bergren Aunkst-Park 10 saves/8 GA/24 mins ... Raymond Jones 4 saves/7 GA/24 mins
B/H stats: John Blair 6 goals ... Caleb Beadnell 1 goal, 2 assists ... Jonathan Nelson 2 goals, 2 assists ... Luke Armstrong 2 goals ... Liam Roach 1 goal ... Gavin Clark 1 goal ... Cody Whittaker 1 goal ... Jake Messiner 1 goal ... Ethan Stoddard 1 save/0 GA/24 mins ... Taylor Jungermann 1 save/ 1 GA/24 mins
Next up: Waterloo (2-3, 1-2): will travel to play Gananda tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. ; B/H (1-2, 1-2): will host Geneva on Thursday at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 4, Brighton 3
at Brighton
CA stats: Alex Rheude 2 goals ... Braden Gioseffi 1 goal ... Drew Williamee 1 goal ... Nate Sheridan 1 assist
Next up: CA (7-0): will host Orchard Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
----
Honeoye Falls-Lima 13, Marcus Whitman 4
at MW
MW stats: Brody Royston 2 goals, 2 assists ... Jared Lee 1 goal ... Rylan Weissinger 1 goal ... Blake Dunton 9 saves/13 GA/48 mins
Next up: MW (2-3): will travel to play Newark on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 15, Mynderse Academy 2
at MA
PYA stats: Teagan Fingar 6 goals, 1 assist ... Caden Dixon 2 goals ... Frank Ochoa 2 goals ... Carter Earl 1 goal, 3 assists ... Braden Fingar 1 goal, 2 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal, 1 assist ... John Holly 1 goal ... Bryant Van Housen 1 goal ... Jayden Reid 1 assist ... Will Thompson 5 saves/1 GA/ 43 ... Aiden Griffiths 1 save/ 1 GA/ 5 mins
MA stats: Mason Buckley 1 goal ... Dylan Tandle 1 goal ... Lucas Stevers 1 assist
Next up: PYA (3-3): will host Churchville-Chili on Thursday at 6 p.m. ; MA (2-2): will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Newark 13, Brockport 2
at Brockport
Newark stats: Preston Steve 4 goals, 6 assists ... Blake Steve 2 goals, 2 assists ... Sam Underhill 2 goals, 2 assists ... Carlos Bueso 2 goals ... Thomas Kirnie 1 goal ... Tristan Harris 1 goal ... Jream Brown 1 goal ... Thomas Kirnie 4 saves/0 GA/24 mins ... Carter Bumpus 4 saves/2 GA/24 mins
Next up: Newark (3-2): will host Marcus Whitman on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
----
Greece Storm 15, Midlakes/Red Jacket 3
at Greece Olympia
M/RJ stats: Brendan Baldwin 2 goals ... Garret Cooper 1 goal ... Nate Lathrop 1 assist ... Kaiden Larson 6 saves/7 GA/40 mins ... Jacob O`Brien 2 saves/6 GA/8 mins
Next up: M/RJ (0-3): will host Palmyra-Macedon at Midlakes high school on Thursday at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 10, Livonia/Avon 8
at WC
WC stats: xxxx
Next up: WC (3-4): will host Churchville-Chili on Saturday at 11 a.m.
----
Geneva 19, Bath-Haverling 2
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Max Heieck 5 goals, 4 assists ... Ryan Brown 4 goals, 3 assists ... Ryland Dunham 3 goals ... Robby Johnson 2 goals, 1 assist ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jeremy Askin 1 goal ...DeSean Bruce 1 assist ... Austin Moore 2 goals ... Dominick Vedora 2 assists ... Jack McCormack 1 assist ... Brent Williams 1 goal, 1 assist ... Aaron Carle 1 assist ... Dakota Bajdas 3 saves/2 GA/48 mins
Next up: Geneva (2-3): will travel to play Bloomfield/Honeoye on Thursday at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy at Brighton, ppd.
Next up: CA (0-3): will travel to play Webster Schroeder on Friday at 5 p.m.
----
Midlakes at North Rose-Wolcott, ppd.
Next up: Midlakes (0-2): will host Geneva tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (2-0): will travel to play Williamson tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.