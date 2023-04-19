BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Gananda 6, Waterloo 1
at Gananda
Waterloo stats: Rhylee Kierst 1 goal ... Justin Knowlton 1 assist ... Raymond Jones 16 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Gananda stats: Jacob Michaels 3 goals ... Brayden Dohse 2 goals, 3 assists ... Drew Smith 1 goal ... Isaiah Espaillat 1 assist ... Nick Falso 3 saves, 1 GA/48 mins
Next up: Waterloo (2-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield/Honeoye on 4/24 at 5 p.m. ; Gananda (3-3, 1-1) will host Wayne Central on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva at Penn Yan, ppd. to 4/20
Next up: Geneva (1-2, 0-0) will host Our Lady of Mercy 4/21 at 6:30 p.m. ; Penn Yan (5-0, 1-0) will travel to Mynderse/Romulus 4/21 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 13, Wayne Central 1
at WC
W/MW stats: Natalie DiSanto 4 goals, 2 assists ... Maci Mueller 3 goals, 1 assist ... Marissa Russell 3 goals ... Merceded Kennerson 1 goal, 2 assists ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal ... Christina Ross 1 goal ... Addison Bree 1 assist ... Madycyn Hurdle 3 saves, 1 GA/35 mins ... Brigit Bowman 1 save, 0 GA/15 mins
WC stats: Abby Brown 1 goal ... Rylie Pratt 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 9 saves, 13 GA/50 mins
Next up: W/MW (2-2, 1-1) will host Palmyra-Macedon 4/21 at 6 p.m.; WC (1-4, 0-2) will host Gananda/Marion 4/24 at 7 p.m.
----
Newark/Midlakes 14, Gananda/Marion 2
at Newark
Next up: G/M (1-4, 0-1) will travel to Wayne Central 4/24 at 7 p.m. ; N/M (3-2, 1-1) will host Greece Storm 4/21 at 5:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua Academy 7, Honeoye Falls-Lima 5
at HF-L
Next up: CA (6-2, 2-0) will host Brighton 4/21 at 7 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Palmyra-Macedon 6, Aquinas 4
at P-M
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal ... Jenna Santelli 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 5 saves, 4 GA/50 mins
Next up: P-M (4-0) will travel to Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 4/21 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva at Midlakes, currently unavailable
Next up: Geneva (2-1, 2-0) will host Mynderse Academy 4/22 at 11 a.m. ; Midlakes (2-1, 1-1) will travel to Penn Yan 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 10, Waterloo 0
at P-M
Next up: Waterloo (2-5, 1-2) will travel to Wayne Central 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; P-M (5-2, 2-1) will host Newark 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 9, Newark 0
at PYA
PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (W, 3-0) 2 H, 2 BB, 18 K/2-3, HR, 2 RS ... Liam Chapman 1-2, HR, 2 RS ... Reed Bouchard 2-3, RS ... Gio D'Amico 1-2, 2 RS
Next up: Newark (1-6, 1-2) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Penn Yan (4-4, 3-0) will host Midlakes 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 9, Mynderse Academy 4
at MA
Next up: WC (4-3, 2-2) will host Waterloo 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Mynderse (1-4, 0-3) host Lyons 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 4, East Rochester 3
at ER
NR-W stats: Logan Caves & Kaden Milliman combined for 16 K pitched ... Lucien Marco 2-3 ... Nick Gilbert 1-4, RBI ... Caves 1-4, RBI ... AJ Anthony 1-2, 2 SB
Next up: NR-W (4-1, 4-0) will travel to Eastridge 4/22 at 2 p.m. ; ER (5-2, 5-1) will host HAC 4/21 at 4:15 p.m.
----
Lyons at Gananda, currently unavailable
Next up: Lyons (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Mynderse 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-6, 1-5) will travel to Red Jacket 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 21, Marion 0, 5 innings
at Marion
Sodus stats: Logan Bulman (W) 2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K/2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Jacob Laird 2-4, double, HR, 7 RBIs, 3 RS ... Evan Laird 3-4, double, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Austin Cincinello 3-4, 3 RS
Next up: Sodus (6-0, 5-0) will host Williamson 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-5, 0-5) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 17, Clyde-Savannah 7, 6 innings
at Williamson
Williamson stats: David DeFisher (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K/2 RBIs, RS ... Tim Vos 3-3, double, 4 RBI, 2 RS ... Matt DeFisher 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS
Next up: C-S (1-4, 1-4) will host Marion 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (3-2, 3-2) will travel to Sodus 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua at Irondequoit, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (2-3, 0-1) will travel to Pittsford Mendon 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Wayland-Cohocton 13, Honeoye 3
at W-C
Next up: Honeoye (1-2) will host Naples 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 18, Geneva 1
at Midlakes
Geneva stats: Elaina Trout 1-2 ... Grace Pontes 1-2
Midlakes stats: Emma LaBour (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K ... Hanna Godkin 2-4, 3 RBIs, RS ... Devon Dean 2-3, RBI, 2 RS
Next up: Geneva (0-5, 0-4) will host Mynderse Academy 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (3-3, 3-0) will host a tournament against Alexander Central, Bloomfield and Lyons on 4/22 at 10 a.m.
----
Waterloo 4, Palmyra-Macedon 0
at Waterloo
P-M stats: Briana VanHaneghan 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K ... Gianna DiNardo 1-3 ... Aleigha D'Amato 1-3
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (W) CG, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K ... Gwyneth Panek 3-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Logan Amidon 2-3
Next up: P-M (1-2, 1-2) will host Newark 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-0, 4-0) will travel to Wayne Central 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 13, Mynderse Academy 10
at MA
WC stats: Cameron Crawford (W) ... Olivia Huber 3-5 ... Zoe Tubiolo 3-5 ... Victor Mueller 3-5 ... Samantha Smith 2 hits (double)
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (L)/2 hits ... Lauren McDermott 3-4, HR ... Faith Rhinehart 2 hits ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits ... Tessa Hock 2 hits
Next up: WC (3-1, 1-1) will host Waterloo 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Mynderse (1-2, 1-1) will travel to Geneva 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 6, Newark 1
at PYA
Newark stats: Karina Natale 3 K pitched ... Lena Ramos 2 K pitched ... Emma Shayer triple
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 14 K ... Hailey Trank triple ... Bri Naprava triple ... Leah Prather double
Next up: Newark (2-5, 1-3) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Penn Yan (3-3, 2-2) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 13, East Rochester 6
at ER
NR-W stats: AJ McIntyre (W)/3 doubles, 5 RBIs
ER stats: Jaida DeGroat 5 K pitched ... Amber Morrison 2 hits
Next up: NR-W (4-0, 4-0) will host Red Creek 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.; ER (1-3, 1-2) will host HAC 4/21 at 4:15 p.m.
----
Sodus at Marion/Gananda, currently unavailable
Next up: Sodus (2-1, 2-0) will will host Williamson 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; M/G (2-2, 1-2) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Lyons 22, Red Creek 3, 5 innings
at RC
Lyons stats: Elise Wilkinson (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R ... Kaylea Wagner 1 IP ... Addison VanLare HR ... Jayla Bell 4-4 ... Blanche Wolf 5 SB
RC stats: Ryleigh Holliday (L) 5 H, 11 R, 1 BB
Next up: Lyons (2-3, 2-2) will travel to South Seneca 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; RC (1-2, 1-2) will travel to NR-W 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 17, Clyde-Savannah 2
at Williamson
Next up: C-S (1-3, 1-3) will host Marion/Gananda 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (1-0, 1-0) will travel to Sodus 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Irondequoit 9, Canandaigua Academy 2
at CA
Next up: CA (1-4, 1-1) will travel to Batavia 4/22 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 5, Midlakes 0
at Midlakes
Geneva winners: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Alex Salter (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Emmett Crawley (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-3 ... CJ Mauchly & Matt Catucci (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-3 ... Desmond Carson & Victor Colon (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 7-5
Next up: Geneva (4-0, 3-0) will host Penn Yan 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (0-3, 0-2) will host Marcus Whitman 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Newark 5, Bloomfield 0
at Bloomfield
Newark winners: Tony Kanaley (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Jacob George (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 ... Cole Talbot (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7-2) ... Landon Burkhart & Ian Murphy (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-0 ... Cameron Baker & Douglas Wells (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-2)
Next up: Newark (3-0, 3-0) will travel to Naples 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-3, 0-3) will travel to Mynderse 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 5, Mynderse Academy 0
at MA
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-3 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 ... Jacob Wilson & Parker Wiggins (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: WC (3-0, 3-0) will ; Mynderse (0-4, 0-3) will host NR-W 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.