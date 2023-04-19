Penn Yan-Newark softball

A bizarre play occurred during Wednesday's Newark at Penn Yan softball game. Newark thought it was the third out in the inning when the ball was hit and caught by their third basemen. Instead, it was only the second out and the Penn Yan runner tagged on third base and headed home where she was safe on this play in this photo. Penn Yan won the game, 6-1.

 Spencer Tulis/Finger Lakes Times

BOYS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Gananda 6, Waterloo 1

at Gananda

Waterloo stats: Rhylee Kierst 1 goal ... Justin Knowlton 1 assist ... Raymond Jones 16 saves, 6 GA/48 mins

Gananda stats: Jacob Michaels 3 goals ... Brayden Dohse 2 goals, 3 assists ... Drew Smith 1 goal ... Isaiah Espaillat 1 assist ... Nick Falso 3 saves, 1 GA/48 mins

Next up: Waterloo (2-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield/Honeoye on 4/24 at 5 p.m. ; Gananda (3-3, 1-1) will host Wayne Central on 4/25 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Geneva at Penn Yan, ppd. to 4/20

Next up: Geneva (1-2, 0-0) will host Our Lady of Mercy 4/21 at 6:30 p.m. ; Penn Yan (5-0, 1-0) will travel to Mynderse/Romulus 4/21 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 13, Wayne Central 1

at WC

W/MW stats: Natalie DiSanto 4 goals, 2 assists ... Maci Mueller 3 goals, 1 assist ... Marissa Russell 3 goals ... Merceded Kennerson 1 goal, 2 assists ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal ... Christina Ross 1 goal ... Addison Bree 1 assist ... Madycyn Hurdle 3 saves, 1 GA/35 mins ... Brigit Bowman 1 save, 0 GA/15 mins

WC stats: Abby Brown 1 goal ... Rylie Pratt 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 9 saves, 13 GA/50 mins

Next up: W/MW (2-2, 1-1) will host Palmyra-Macedon 4/21 at 6 p.m.; WC (1-4, 0-2) will host Gananda/Marion 4/24 at 7 p.m.

----

Newark/Midlakes 14, Gananda/Marion 2

at Newark

Next up: G/M (1-4, 0-1) will travel to Wayne Central 4/24 at 7 p.m. ; N/M (3-2, 1-1) will host Greece Storm 4/21 at 5:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY II

Canandaigua Academy 7, Honeoye Falls-Lima 5

at HF-L

Next up: CA (6-2, 2-0) will host Brighton 4/21 at 7 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Palmyra-Macedon 6, Aquinas 4

at P-M

P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal ... Jenna Santelli 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 5 saves, 4 GA/50 mins

Next up: P-M (4-0) will travel to Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 4/21 at 6 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BASEBALL

FINGER LAKES EAST

Geneva at Midlakes, currently unavailable

Next up: Geneva (2-1, 2-0) will host Mynderse Academy 4/22 at 11 a.m. ; Midlakes (2-1, 1-1) will travel to Penn Yan 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 10, Waterloo 0

at P-M

Next up: Waterloo (2-5, 1-2) will travel to Wayne Central 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; P-M (5-2, 2-1) will host Newark 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 9, Newark 0

at PYA

PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (W, 3-0) 2 H, 2 BB, 18 K/2-3, HR, 2 RS ... Liam Chapman 1-2, HR, 2 RS ... Reed Bouchard 2-3, RS ... Gio D'Amico 1-2, 2 RS

Next up: Newark (1-6, 1-2) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Penn Yan (4-4, 3-0) will host Midlakes 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 9, Mynderse Academy 4

at MA

Next up: WC (4-3, 2-2) will host Waterloo 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Mynderse (1-4, 0-3) host Lyons 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 4, East Rochester 3

at ER

NR-W stats: Logan Caves & Kaden Milliman combined for 16 K pitched ... Lucien Marco 2-3 ... Nick Gilbert 1-4, RBI ... Caves 1-4, RBI ... AJ Anthony 1-2, 2 SB

Next up: NR-W (4-1, 4-0) will travel to Eastridge 4/22 at 2 p.m. ; ER (5-2, 5-1) will host HAC 4/21 at 4:15 p.m.

----

Lyons at Gananda, currently unavailable

Next up: Lyons (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Mynderse 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-6, 1-5) will travel to Red Jacket 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Sodus 21, Marion 0, 5 innings

at Marion

Sodus stats: Logan Bulman (W) 2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K/2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Jacob Laird 2-4, double, HR, 7 RBIs, 3 RS ... Evan Laird 3-4, double, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Austin Cincinello 3-4, 3 RS

Next up: Sodus (6-0, 5-0) will host Williamson 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-5, 0-5) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Williamson 17, Clyde-Savannah 7, 6 innings

at Williamson

Williamson stats: David DeFisher (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K/2 RBIs, RS ... Tim Vos 3-3, double, 4 RBI, 2 RS ... Matt DeFisher 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS

Next up: C-S (1-4, 1-4) will host Marion 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (3-2, 3-2) will travel to Sodus 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Canandaigua at Irondequoit, currently unavailable

Next up: CA (2-3, 0-1) will travel to Pittsford Mendon 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Wayland-Cohocton 13, Honeoye 3

at W-C

Next up: Honeoye (1-2) will host Naples 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

FINGER LAKES EAST

Midlakes 18, Geneva 1

at Midlakes

Geneva stats: Elaina Trout 1-2 ... Grace Pontes 1-2

Midlakes stats: Emma LaBour (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K ... Hanna Godkin 2-4, 3 RBIs, RS ... Devon Dean 2-3, RBI, 2 RS

Next up: Geneva (0-5, 0-4) will host Mynderse Academy 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (3-3, 3-0) will host a tournament against Alexander Central, Bloomfield and Lyons on 4/22 at 10 a.m.

----

Waterloo 4, Palmyra-Macedon 0

at Waterloo

P-M stats: Briana VanHaneghan 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K ... Gianna DiNardo 1-3 ... Aleigha D'Amato 1-3

Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (W) CG, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K ... Gwyneth Panek 3-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Logan Amidon 2-3

Next up: P-M (1-2, 1-2) will host Newark 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-0, 4-0) will travel to Wayne Central 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 13, Mynderse Academy 10

at MA

WC stats: Cameron Crawford (W) ... Olivia Huber 3-5 ... Zoe Tubiolo 3-5 ... Victor Mueller 3-5 ... Samantha Smith 2 hits (double)

MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (L)/2 hits ... Lauren McDermott 3-4, HR ... Faith Rhinehart 2 hits ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits ... Tessa Hock 2 hits

Next up: WC (3-1, 1-1) will host Waterloo 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Mynderse (1-2, 1-1) will travel to Geneva 4/21 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 6, Newark 1

at PYA

Newark stats: Karina Natale 3 K pitched ... Lena Ramos 2 K pitched ... Emma Shayer triple

PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 14 K ... Hailey Trank triple ... Bri Naprava triple ... Leah Prather double

Next up: Newark (2-5, 1-3) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Penn Yan (3-3, 2-2) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 13, East Rochester 6

at ER

NR-W stats: AJ McIntyre (W)/3 doubles, 5 RBIs

ER stats: Jaida DeGroat 5 K pitched ... Amber Morrison 2 hits

Next up: NR-W (4-0, 4-0) will host Red Creek 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.; ER (1-3, 1-2) will host HAC 4/21 at 4:15 p.m.

----

Sodus at Marion/Gananda, currently unavailable

Next up: Sodus (2-1, 2-0) will will host Williamson 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; M/G (2-2, 1-2) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Lyons 22, Red Creek 3, 5 innings

at RC

Lyons stats: Elise Wilkinson (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R ... Kaylea Wagner 1 IP ... Addison VanLare HR ... Jayla Bell 4-4 ... Blanche Wolf 5 SB

RC stats: Ryleigh Holliday (L) 5 H, 11 R, 1 BB

Next up: Lyons (2-3, 2-2) will travel to South Seneca 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; RC (1-2, 1-2) will travel to NR-W 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Williamson 17, Clyde-Savannah 2

at Williamson

Next up: C-S (1-3, 1-3) will host Marion/Gananda 4/20 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (1-0, 1-0) will travel to Sodus 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Irondequoit 9, Canandaigua Academy 2

at CA

Next up: CA (1-4, 1-1) will travel to Batavia 4/22 at 11 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TENNIS

FINGER LAKES

Geneva 5, Midlakes 0

at Midlakes

Geneva winners: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Alex Salter (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Emmett Crawley (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-3 ... CJ Mauchly & Matt Catucci (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-3 ... Desmond Carson & Victor Colon (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 7-5

Next up: Geneva (4-0, 3-0) will host Penn Yan 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (0-3, 0-2) will host Marcus Whitman 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Newark 5, Bloomfield 0

at Bloomfield

Newark winners: Tony Kanaley (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Jacob George (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 ... Cole Talbot (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7-2) ... Landon Burkhart & Ian Murphy (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-0 ... Cameron Baker & Douglas Wells (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-2)

Next up: Newark (3-0, 3-0) will travel to Naples 4/21 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-3, 0-3) will travel to Mynderse 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 5, Mynderse Academy 0

at MA

WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-3 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 ... Jacob Wilson & Parker Wiggins (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0

Next up: WC (3-0, 3-0) will ; Mynderse (0-4, 0-3) will host NR-W 4/20 at 4:30 p.m.

