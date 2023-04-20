*Scores and stats will be updated as they become available*
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 15, Bloomfield/Honeoye 2
at Bloomfield
B/H stats: John Blair 1 goal ... Liam Roach 1 goal ... Ethan Stoddard 6 saves, 11 GA/33 mins ... Taylor Jungermann 3 saves, 4 GA/15 mins
Next up: Geneva (3-3, 2-1) will host Host Juntion (VT) 4/22 at 11 a.m. ; B/H (1-3, 1-3) will travel to East United/Eastridge 4/22 at 3 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 15, Midlakes/Red Jacket 1
at Midlakes
P-M stats: Mike Halsey 3 goals, 7 assists ... Devon McKoy 2 goals, 2 assists ... Keagan Hoesterey 2 goals, 2 assists ... Nathaniel McKinney 2 goals, 1 assist ... Aiden Nice 2 goals ... Brandon Dennie 2 goals ... Luke VanGorden 1 goal ... Jacob Maier 1 goal ... Peyton Lich 3 saves, 1 GA/48 mins
M/RJ stats: Garrett Cooper 1 goal ... Kaiden Larson 18 saves, 15 GA/48 mins
Next up: P-M (3-2, 2-0) will host Gowanda 4/22 at 4:30 p.m. ; M/RJ (0-4, 0-2) will travel to Mynderse Academy 4/22 at 11 a.m.
----
Marcus Whitman 9, Newark 4
at Newark
MW stats: Connor Gorton 4 goals ... Brody Royston 2 goals, 2 assists ... Rylan Weissinger 2 goals, 1 assist ... Tariku Blueye 1 goal ... Tyler Tiffany 2 assists ... Blake Dunton 11 saves, 4 GA/48 mins
Newark stats: Preston Steve 1 goal ... Sam Underhill 1 goal ... Tristan Harris 1 goal ... Devon Bulman 1 goal ... Thomas Kirnie 8 saves, 6 GA/28 mins ... Carter Bumpus 3 saves, 3 GA/20 mins
Next up: MW (3-2, 2-0) will host Brockport 4/22 at 12:30 p.m. ; Newark (3-3, 0-2) will host Midlakes/RJ 4/25 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 12, Orchard Park 6
at CA
CA stats: Drew Williamee 3 goals, 1 assist ... Braden Gioseffi 3 goals ... Nate Sheridan 2 goals ... Alex Rheude 1 goal, 2 assists ... Marshall Bolster 1 goal ... Jack Tanoory 1 goal ... Sean Olvany 1 goal
Next up: CA (8-0) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima on 4/25 at 7 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 13, Churchville-Chili 8
at PYA
PYA stats: Teagan Fingar 4 goals, 4 assists ... Carter Earl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Braden Fingar 2 goals, 1 assist ... Caden Dixon 2 goals, 1 assist ... Frank Ochoa 1 goal ... Bryant VanHousen 1 goal ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal ... Wyatt Walters 1 assist ... Will Thompson 10 saves, 8 GA/48 mins
Next up: PYA (4-3) will host Bath-Haverling 4/26 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Penn Yan Academy 18, Geneva 3
at PYA
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 5 goals, 2 assists ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 4 goals ... Corinne Barden 2 goals, 3 assists ... Ruby Berry 2 goals ... Miley Andersen 1 goal, 1 assist ... Taylor Mullins 1 goal ... Brie Struck 1 goal ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Lila Hansen 1 goal ... Kendall Bailey 1 assist ... Makenna Mullins 1 assist ... Megan Wheeler 3 saves, 0 GA/25 mins ... Marion Wheeler 3 saves, 3 GA/25 mins
Next up: Geneva (1-3, 1-3) will host Our Lady of Mercy 4/21 at 7 p.m. ; Penn Yan (6-2, 2-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus 4/21 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 16, Dundee/Bradford 1
at Dundee
Bloomfield stats: Morgan McLaughlin 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 6 K ... Gunner Vogel 3-3 ... Kevin Dredger 2-3 ... David Nowak 2-4 ... Braedon Smith 2-5 ... Kyle Dredger 1 hit ... Aiden Rogers 1 hit ... Gabe Ward 1 hit ... Grady Rogers 1 hit ... Levi Gumaer 1 hit ... Tyler Rogers 1 hit
D/B stats: Monell 1 hit
Next up: Bloomfield (2-1, 2-1) will host Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Archangel 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (1-3, 0-2) will travel to Red Jacket 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Naples 6, Honeoye 5
at Honeoye
Naples stats: Rowan Biggs (W) 0.2 IP, 1 H ... Charlie Grove 5.1 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K ... Donivan Todd 2-3, BB, RS
Honeoye stats: Evan Cuba (L) 4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K ... Owen Cuba 3-3, BB ... Billy Covey 2-4, 3 RBIs
Next up: Naples (5-0, 3-0) will ... ; Honeoye (2-3, 2-1) will travel to Keshequa 4/21 at 5 p.m.
----
Red Jacket 11, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0, 5 innings
at RJ
RJ stats: Aiden Reed throws PERFECT GAME, 12 K ... Liam Trick 3 hits, 4 RBIs
Next up: HAC (0-3, 0-3) will travel to East Rochester 4/21 at 4:15 p.m. ; RJ (2-3, 2-2) will host Gananda 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 10, Marion 0
at C-S
Next up: Marion (0-7, 0-7) will host Gananda 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (2-4, 2-4) will host Wilson/Early College 4/21 at 5:15 p.m.
----
Sodus 16, Williamson 3, 5 innnigs
at Sodus
Sodus stats: Jedidiah Bodine (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K ... Evan Laird 3-3, double, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Jacob Laird 2-3, double, 4 RBIs, 3 RS ... Logan Bulman 2-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, RS
Next up: Williamson (3-2, 3-2) will travel to Midlakes 4/22 at 1 p.m. ; Sodus (6-0, 5-0) will host C.G. Finney 4/21 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 17, Lyons 0
at MA
Lyons stats: Bullock single
MA stats: Jake Prayne and Alan Plummer combined for 1-hit, 13 K shut-out ... Plummer 3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs ... Prayne 2 singles, RBIs ... Tommy Rook 2 hits, 2 RBIs ... Nico Franzone 2 hits, 2 RBIs ... Robert Meeks 2 singles, RBI ... Jaydan Ryrko triple, 2 RBIs ... Brody Herron triple, 2 RBIs ... Ethan King 2 singles
Next up: Lyons (0-5) will host SS/R 4/22 at 12 p.m. ; MA (2-4) will travel to Geneva 4/22 at 12 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus 17, Hammondsport 7
at Hammondsport
Next up: SS/R (1-1) will travel to Lyons 4/22 at 12 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 16, Dundee/Bradford 0
at Dundee
Next up: Bloomfield (4-0, 3-0) will travel to Oakfield-Alabam 4/24 at 5 p.m. ; D/B (4-2, 2-1) will travel to Red Jackert 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 16, Naples 1
at Honeoye
Next up: Naples (1-4, 0-3) will travel to HAC 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (3-0, 3-0) will play in a tournament at the Mudville Softball Complex 4/22 at 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Red Jacket, currently unavailable
Next up: HAC (0-2, 0-2) will travel to East Rochester 4/21 at 4:15 p.m. ; RJ (1-3, 1-2) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/22 at 11 a.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion/Gananda at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
Next up: M/G (3-3, 2-3) will host Red Creek 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (1-4, 1-4) will host NR-W 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 24, Red Creek 9
at NR-W
NR-W stats: AJ McIntyre (W) 11 K ... Olivia DeBoerdere 3 hits (triple), 2 RBIs ... Zoey Yates 2 hits, 3 RBIs ... Syd Cuykendall double, 3 RBIs
Next up: RC (0-6, 0-6) will travel to Marion/Gananda 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (5-0, 5-0) will travel to Clyde-Savannah 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
South Seneca/Romulus 26, Hammondsport 3
at Hammondsport
Next up: SS/R (1-1) will host Lyons 4/21 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2
at MA
Next up: NR-W (2-1) will travel to Skaneateles 4/21 at 4:30 p.m. ; MA (1-4) will travel to Marcus Whitman 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.