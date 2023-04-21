GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon 10, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 7
at Waterloo
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Lily Boesel 2 goals ... Jenna Santelli 2 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 1 assist ... Anna Priebe 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Taryn Goodness 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 11 saves, 7 GA/50 mins
W/MW stats: Maci Mueller 3 goals, 1 assist ... Natalie DiSanto 2 goals, 1 assist ... Marissa Russell 1 goal, 1 assist ... Lainie Forde 1 goal ... Madycyn Hurdle 7 saves, 10 GA/50 mins
Next up: P-M (5-0, 2-0) will host Livonia/Avon 4/25 at 6 p.m. ; W/MW (2-3, 1-2) will travel to Webster Schroeder 4/24 at 7:30 p.m.
Penn Yan 15, Mynderse/Romulus 5
at Mynderse Academy
PYA stats: Taylor Mullins 5 goals ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 3 goals, 1 assist ... Bailey Cooper 3 goals, 1 assist ... Gianna Voigt 3 goals ... Makenna Mullins 1 goal ... Corinne Barden 3 assists ... Ruby Berry 1 assist ... Megan Wheeler 3 saves, 3 GA/25 mins ... Marion Wheeler 1 save, 2 GA/25 mins
M/R stats: Haley Mosch 2 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal, 4 assists ... Myah Herron 1 goal ... Kelly Kohberger 1 goal ... Maria Del Carmen 5 saves, 15 GA/50 mins
Next up: PY (7-0, 3-0) will host Gananda/Marion 4/26 at 6 p.m. ; M/R (4-2, 1-1) will travel to Geneva 4/24 at 6:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Greece Storm 17, Newark/Midlakes 5
at Newark
Next up: N/M (3-3) will host Livonia/Avon 4/24 at 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy 20, Geneva 6
Geneva stats: Allie Good 4 goals ... Kelly Bucklin 1 goal, 1 assist ... Natalie McFadden 1 goal ... Mikayla Myer 2 assists ... Isabella Bonventre 1 assist ... Maddie Askin 9 saves, 20 GA/50 mins
Next up: Geneva (1-4) will host Mynderse/Romulus 4/24 at 6:30 p.m.
Canandaigua Academy 13, Brighton 1
at CA
CA stats: Hanna Davis 5 goals, 4 assists ... Liv Schorr 5 goals ... Leah Sheridan 1 goal, 2 assists ... Lola Schorr 1 goal, 1 assist ... Nola Weaver 1 goal ... Koehler Nieman 1 assist ... Margaret Cross 5 saves, 1 GA/41 mins ... Meckenzie Taft 0 GA/3 mins
Next up: CA (8-2) will travel to Pittsford 4/24 at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Palmyra-Macedon 9, Newark 2
at P-M
Newark stats: Mason Jorgensen (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K ... Max Youngman 3-4, RS ... Cody Forjone 1-3, RS
Next up: Newark (1-7, 1-3) will travel to Midlakes 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (6-2, 3-1) will host Penn Yan 4/25 at 5 p.m.
Penn Yan Academy 4, Midlakes 2
at PYA
PYA stats: Reed Bouchard go-ahead 2-run single in the bottom of the 5th inning to score Riley Griffiths & Brady Emerson ... Liam Chapman (W) 5 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 10 K/2-3, triple, RBI, RS ... Emerson (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K ... Griffiths 1-2, RBI, RS ... Brady Bouchard 1-2, RS ... Owen Bishop 1-3
Next up: PYA (5-4, 4-0) will travel to Palmyra-Macedon 4/25 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (2-3, 1-3) will host Williamson 4/22 at 1 p.m.
Wayne Central 8, Waterloo 7, 8 innings
at WC
WC stats: Michael Prentice (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K ... Sean Nellis 3-4, 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Brady Ruffell 3-3, RBI, RS
Next up: Waterloo (2-6, 1-4) will host Midlakes 4/25 at 7 p.m. ; WC (5-3, 3-2) will host Geneva 4/25 at 5:15 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
East Rochester 10, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 9
at ER
Next up: HAC (0-3) will host Naples 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (7-2) will travel to Sodus 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Archangel 4, Bloomfield 1, 9 innings
at Bloomfield
Bloomfield stats: Braedon Smith 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER ... Kevin Dredger 3-4
Next up: Bloomfield (2-2) will travel to South Seneca/Romus 4/26 at 4:30 p.m.
Gananda at Red Jacket, currently unavailable
Next up: Gananda (3-6) will travel to Marion 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (2-3) will host Dundee/Bradford 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Sodus 15, Charles G. Finney 1
at Sodus
Sodus stats: Logan Bulman (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K ... Braeden Tuper 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS ... Marquez Wigent 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS
Next up: Sodus (8-0) will host East Rochester 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Naples 7, Keshequa 5
at Keshequa
Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger (W) 13 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K ... Charlie Grove 2-3, 3 RBIs, BB, RS ... Cade Rathbun 2-4, RBI
Next up: Naples (6-0) will travel to HAC 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Pittsford Medon 7, Canandaigua Academy 6
at PM
Next up: CA (2-6) will travel to Wellsville 4/22 at 4:30 p.m.
Clyde-Savannah 11, Wilson/Early College 3
at C-S
Next up: C-S (3-4) will host NR-W 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Eastridge 6, North Rose-Wolcott 3
at Eastridge
Next up: NR-W (4-2) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 19, Geneva 1, 5 innings
at Geneva
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K ... Kirsten Lajewski 3-4, double, 3 RBIs, RS ... Julia Trickler 3-4, HR ... Alexandria Ferrara 2-3, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 RS ... Maggie Major 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, 4 RS ... Lauren McDermott 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 RS ... Faith Rhinehart 2-3, RBI, 2 RS
Next up: MA (2-4, 2-2) will host C. G. Finney 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (0-7, 0-5) will host Greece Olympia/Odyssey 4/24 at 5 p.m.
Newark 4, Palmyra-Macedon 3
Next up: Newark (3-6, 2-3) will travel to Mynderse 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; P-M (1-3, 1-3) will host Red Jacket 4/22 at 1 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 10, Waterloo 4
at WC
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (L) 8 H, 8 K ... Kennedy Beniamino 2-4 ... Madison Westerberg 1-2, RBI, BB
WC stats: Myia Eskander (W) 7 H, 4 K/1-3 (3-run triple) ... Kayda Schmitt 2-3, triple, 3 RBIs
Next up: Waterloo will (4-1, 4-1) host Midlakes 4/25 at 7 p.m. ; WC will (5-1, 3-1) host Geneva 4/25 at 5:15 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus at Williamson, currently unavailable
Next up: Sodus (3-1, 3-0) will host East Rochester on 4/24 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (4-0, 4-0) will host Lyons on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at East Rochester, currently unavailable
Next up: HAC (0-2) will host Naples 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (1-4) will travel to Sodus 4/24 at 6 p.m.
South Seneca/Romulus 8, Lyons 6
at South Seneca
Lyons stats: Elise Wilkinson (L) CG, 5 K ... Addison Vanlare 2-3 ... Kaylea Wagner 2-3
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay 1-4 (go-ahead 2-run HR in the bottom of the 6th inning) ... Ciera Babcock 2-4, triple ... Gigi Consolie 2-3 ... Alyssa Elder 2-3
Next up: Lyons (2-4) will travel to Williamson 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (2-1) will host Honeoye 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Penn Yan 3, Geneva 2
at Geneva
PYA winners: Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 7-5, 7-5 ... Nathaniel Chaffee & David Reid (No. 2 doubles) 7-6(7-1), 6-3
Geneva winners: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Matt Catucci & Cj Mauchly (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-2
Next up: PYA (2-1, 2-1) will travel to East Rochester 4/22 at 10 a.m. ; Geneva (4-1, 3-1) will travel to Pal-Mac 4/24 at 5 p.m.
Midlakes 5, Marcus Whitman 0
at Midlakes
Midlakes winners: Colin Chimera (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 6-0 ... Jack Warrington (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-4 ... Zander Benz (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Ethan Ruggles & Carter Maslyn (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Jackson Laird & Johnathan Finewood (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-2
Next up: MW (0-4, 0-4) will host Mynderse 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (1-3, 1-2) will travel to Penn Yan 4/24 with the time TBD.
Bloomfield at Mynderse Academy, ppd. to 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: Bloomfield (0-3, 0-3) will travel to Marcus Whitman 4/26 at 4:30 p.m. ; MA (0-4, 0-3) will travel to Marcus Whitman 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Central 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1
at WC
P-M winners: Jonathan Galens (No. 3 singles) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-4 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: P-M (1-4, 1-3) will host Geneva 4/24 at 5 p.m. ; WC (5-0, 5-0) will travel to Newark 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
Newark at Naples, currently unavailable
Next up: Newark (3-0, 3-0) will host Wayne Central 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (1-1, 1-1) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh 4/22 at 4:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua at Schroeder, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (0-3) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima 4/24 at 5 p.m.
GOLF
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua Academy vs. Mendon and Livonia, ppd.
at Mendon Golf Club
Par 35 on front 9, Par 36 on back 9