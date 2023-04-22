BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Midlakes/Red Jacket at Mynderse Academy
at MA
M/RH stats: xxxx
MA stats: xxxx
Next up: M/RJ (0-4, 0-2) will travel to play Newark on 4/25 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (2-2, 1-2) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 4/25 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Essex (Vt.) at Geneva
at Geneva
Geneva stats: xxxx
Next up: Geneva (3-3) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
----
Brockport at Marcus Whitman
at MW
MW stats: xxxx
Next up: MW (3-3) will host Geneva on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
----
Churchville-Chili at Wayne Central
at WC
WC stats: xxxx
Next up: WC (3-4) will host Gananda on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy at Geneva
at Geneva
MA stats: xxxx
Geneva stats: xxxx
Next up: MA (2-3, 0-3) will host Newark on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (3-1, 3-0) will travel to play Wayne Central on 4/25 at 5:15 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Honeoye at Geneseo
at Geneseo
Honeoye stats: xxxx
Next up: Honeoye (2-3) will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Lyons
at Lyons
SS/R stats: xxxx
Lyons stats: xxxx
Next up: SS/R (1-1) will host Honeoye on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-5) will travel to play Williamson on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson at Midlakes
at Midlakes
Williamson stats: xxxx
Midlakes stats: xxxx
Next up: Williamson (3-3) will host Lyons on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (2-3, 1-3) will host Newark on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy at Wellsville
at Wellsville
CA stats: xxxx
Next up: CA (2-5) will travel to play Greece Arcadia on 4/24 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy at Batavia, ppd. to 5/9 at 5 p.m.
Next up: CA (1-4) will travel to play Pittsford Sutherland on 4/24 at 5 p.m.
----
Red Jacket at Palmyra-Macedon, game one
at P-M
RJ stats: xxxx
P-M stats: xxxx
----
Red Jacket at Palmyra-Macedon, game two
at P-M
RJ stats: xxxx
P-M stats: xxxx
Next up: RJ (1-4) will host Dundee/Bradford on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-3) will host Penn Yan on 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS TOURNAMENT
at Mudville Softball Complex
Honeoye vs. Copenhagen
Honeoye stats: xxxx
----
Clinton vs. Honeoye
Honeoye stats: xxxx
Next up: Honeoye (3-1) will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
MIDLAKES TOURNAMENT
Midlakes vs. ????
Midlakes stats: xxxx
Home Team stats: xxxx
Next up: Midlakes (3-3) will travel to play Waterloo on 4/25 at 7 p.m.
----
Bloomfield vs. ????
Bloomfield stats: xxxx
Home Team stats: xxxx
Next up: Bloomfield (4-0) will travel to play Oakfield-Alabama on 4/24 at 5 p.m.
----
Lyons vs. ????
Lyons stats: xxxx
Home Team stats: xxxx
Next up: Lyons (2-4) will travel to play Williamson on 4/24 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Insert Matchup
Away Team stats: xxxx
Home Team stats: xxxx
Next up: Away Team (0-0): xxxx ; Home Team (0-0): xxx
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy at East Rochester
at ER
PYA winners: xxxx
ER winners: xxxx
Next up: PYA (x-x) will host Midlakes on 4/24 ; ER (x-x) will host Williamson on 4/25 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Avoca/Prattsburgh at Naples, ppd.
Next up: Naples (x-x) will travel to play Honeoye on 4/24
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Addison Invitational
Penn Yan Academy winners: xxxx
Next up: PYA will host Dundee/Bradford, Geneva, Marcus Whitman, South Seneca/Romulus on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
----
Rush-Henrietta Relays
Canandaigua Academy winners: xxxx
Clyde-Savannah winners: xxxx
East Rochester winners: xxxx
Newark winners: xxxx
Waterloo winners: xxxx
Wayne Central stats: xxxx
Next up: CA will travel to Greece Arcadia on 4/26 at 5 p.m. ; C-S will travel to Red Creek on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; ER and WC will travel to Gananda on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; Newark will travel to Waterloo on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo will host Midlakes, Mynderse Academy, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, Red Jacket and East Palmyra-Macedon Christian on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Addison Invitational
Penn Yan Academy winners: xxxx
Next up: PYA will host Dundee/Bradford, Geneva, Marcus Whitman, South Seneca/Romulus on 4/25 at 5 p.m.
----
Rush-Henrietta Relays
Canandaigua Academy winners: xxxx
Clyde-Savannah winners: xxxx
East Rochester winners: xxxx
Newark winners: xxxx
Waterloo winners: xxxx
Wayne Central stats: xxxx
Next up: CA will travel to Greece Arcadia on 4/26 at 5 p.m. ; C-S will travel to Red Creek on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; ER and WC will travel to Gananda on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; Newark will travel to Waterloo on 4/25 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo will host Midlakes, Mynderse Academy, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, Red Jacket and East Palmyra-Macedon Christian on 4/25 at 5 p.m.