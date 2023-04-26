*Results will be updated as they are received*
BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy 19, Bath-Haverling 0
at PYA
PYA stats: Frank Ochoa 4 goals ... Teagan Fingar 4 goals, 2 assists ... Bryant VanHousen 2 goals, 2 assists ... Caden Dixon 2 goals, 2 assists ... Mike Gigliotti 2 goals ... Carter Earl 1 goal, 3 assists ... Braden Fingar 1 goal, 3 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal, 1 assist ... Collin Bacher 1 goal ... Miles Ditzell 1 goal ... Matt Tones 1 assist ... Will Thompson 1 save, 0 GA/30 mins ... Aiden Griffiths 1 save, 0 GA/18 mins
Next up: PYA (5-3) will host Carthage on 4/29 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon 15, Geneva 5
at P-M
Geneva stats: Allie Good 2 goals, 1 assist ... Isabella Bonventre 2 goals ... Mikayla Myer 1 goal ... Maddie Askin 6 saves
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 4 goals ... Jenna Santelli 4 goals ... Lily Boesel 3 goals, 1 assist ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 2 assists ... Molly Seither 1 goal, 2 assists ... Anna Priebe 1 goal, 2 assists ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Faith Beals 5 saves, 5 GA/50 mins
Next up: Geneva (2-5, 0-2) will host Livonia/Avon on 4/28 at 6:30 p.m. ; P-M (7-0, 3-0) will host Penn Yan on 4/28 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy/Romulus 13, Wayne Central 4
at WC
MA/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 5 goals, 1 assist ... Haley Mosch 3 goals, 2 assist ... Myah Herron 2 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal, 5 assists ... Vanyssa Larizza 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal, 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 9 saves, 4 GA/50 mins
WC stats: Emily Pratt 1 goal, 1 assist ... Isabella Veltre 1 goal ... Madelyn Hillman 1 goal ... Samantha Branner 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 8 saves, 13 GA/50 mins
Next up: MA/R (5-3, 3-1) will host Bishop Kearney at Mynderse Academy on 5/2 at 6:30 p.m. ; WC (2-5, 0-3) will host Brockport on 4/27 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy 18, Gananda/Marion 1
at PYA
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 3 goals, 3 assists ... Corinne Barden 2 goals ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 2 goals ... Taylor Mullins 1 goal, 1 assist ... Ruby Berry 1 goal, 1 assist ... Kendall Bailey 1 goal ... Brie Struck 1 goal ... Irelynd Densmore 1 goal
Next up: G/M (1-6) will host Eastridge at Gananda on 4/27 at 5:30 p.m. ; PYA (8-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 4/28 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 17, Bishop Kearney 5
at Waterloo
W/MW stats: Maci Mueller 6 goals ... Natalie DiSanto 3 goals, 2 assists ... Lainie Forde 3 goals, 1 assist ... Christina Ross 2 goals, 1 assist ... Marissa Russell 1 goal, 1 assist ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal ... Addison Bree 1 goal ... Madycyn Hurdle 4 saves, 5 GA/50 mins
Next up: W/MW (4-3) will travel to Greece Olympia to play the Greece Storm on 4/28 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Palmyra-Macedon 2, Penn Yan Academy 0
at P-M
PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (3-1) 6 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K (91 pitches) ... Riley Griffiths 1-3
P-M stats: Ian Goodness 7 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 16 K (89 pitches)
Next up: PYA (6-4, 5-1) will host Wayne Central on 4/27 at 5 p.m. ; P-M (7-2, 4-1) will travel to play Midlakes on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 11, Dundee/Bradford 10
at Honeoye
D/B stats: Stiles 3-4, triple, 4 RBIs, RS
Honeoye stats: Evan Cuba 2-2, RBI, 4 RS, 2 BB ... Andrew Fraser 2-4, RBI, RS ... John Gawel 2-4, 3 RS, 2 SB
Next up: D/B (1-4, 0-3) will travel to play Naples on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (4-4, 4-1) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 4/29 at 10 a.m.
----
Red Jacket 4, Naples 3
at Naples
RJ stats: Liam Trick (W) 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K ... Aiden Reed 1-3, RBI ... Jack McHugh 1-2, BB, RS ... Aidan Setter 1-2, RS
Naples stats: Grady Grove (L) 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 K ... Adam Bay 2-3, RBI, BB, RS ... Charlie Grove 2-3, RBI, RS
Next up: RJ (4-3, 3-2) will host Eugenio Maria deHostos Charter School on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (6-1, 3-1) will host Dundee/Bradford on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 15, South Seneca/Romulus 1
at South Seneca
Bloomfield stats: Morgan McLaughlin 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER ... Braedon Smith 2 hits ... Gabe Ward 2 hits ... Levi Gumaer 2 hits ... Kevin Dredger 1-1, 4 RS ... Kyle Dredger 1-1, 2 RS
SS/R stats: AJ Denmark, Balke Wells, Kenny Halsey and Jaden Unglich all had hits
Next up: Bloomfield (3-2, 3-1) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 4/28 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (2-4-1, 0-3-1) will travel to play Red Jacket on 4/28 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 9, East Rochester 4
at ER
Next up: Sodus (11-0, 9-0) will travel to play Aquinas Institute on 4/28 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (7-4, 7-3) will host Bishop Kearney on 4/27 at 4:15 p.m.
----
Gananda 12, Marion 2
at Gananda
Next up: Marion (0-10, 0-10) will host Lyons on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (5-7, 5-5) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 10, Lyons 0
at Lyons
Next up: Williamson (5-4, 5-3) will travel to play Geneva on 4/28 at 5 p.m. ; Lyons (0-8, 0-6) will travel to play Waterloo on 4/28 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy 15, Greece Arcadia 5
at GA
CA stats: Matthew Papenfuss (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 6 K ... Nate Brinza 2 IP ... Matthew Pawlicki 2 hits ... Josh Barnes 2 hits ... Jack Clark 2 hits ... Cole Harris 2 hits ... 13 total hits as a team
Next up: CA (5-6, 2-0) will host Pittsford Sutherland on 4/28 at 12 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
East High 7, Mynderse Academy 3
at EH
Next up: MA (3-5) will host Waterloo on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 8, Palmyra-Macedon 0
at Midlakes
P-M stats: Gianna DiNardo 1-2, BB
Midlakes stats: Kenzie Turner (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K ... Catelin Couillard 1-3, double, RBI, RS ... Emma LaBour 1-3, double, 2 RS
Next up: P-M (4-4, 2-4) will travel to play Caledonia-Mumford on 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; Midlakes (6-3, 5-0) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 15, Honeoye 7
at Honeoye
D/B stats: Addie Kendall 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K ... Morgan Sutryk 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K ... Korrin Yeoman 4-4, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Mikayla Schoffner 3-3, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 BB, 3 RS
Honeoye stats: Sydney Pulver 3-4, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Alexa Colon 2-4, RBI, 2 RS
Next up: D/B (5-2, 3-1) will travel to play Naples on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (7-1, 4-1) will host Aquinas Institue on 4/29 for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
----
Naples 24, Red Jacket 9
at Naples
Next up: RJ (2-6, 1-4) will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus on 4/27 at 5 p.m. ; Naples (3-4, 3-4) will host Dundee/Bradford on 4/27 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 17, South Seneca/Romulus 1
at South Seneca
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K ... Sydney Falsone 4-5, 3 RBIs, 3 RS ... Emma Mccartney 3-5, 3 RBIs, RS ... Ava Hawkins 3-4, BB, 4 RS
SS/R stats: Chloe Scott (L) CG, 3 K ... Ciera Babcock 2-3 ... Ava Utter RS
Next up: Bloomfield (5-0, 4-0) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 4/28 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (1-3, 0-3) will host Red Jacket at South Seneca high school on 4/27 at 5 p.m.
----
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Midlakes 3, Palmyra-Macedon 2
at Midlakes
P-M winners: Avery Fedor (No. 1 singles) 7-5, 7-6(7-2) ... Eric Pelton & Gregory Hatfalvi (No. 1 doubles) 7-6(9-7), 2-6, 6-4
Midlakes winners: Jack Warrington (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 ... Zander Benz (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-4 ... Jackson Laird & Johnathan Finewood (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: P-M will host Naples on 4/27 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 4/27 at 6 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 5, Mynderse Academy 0
at MA
PYA winners: Landon Spears (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-3 ... Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Carson Nagpaul & Thomas Barden (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 ... Nathaniel Chaffee & Davie Reid (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0
Next up: PYA will host Midlakes on 4/27 at 6 p.m. ; MA will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 5, Honeoye 0
at WC
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-0 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Jacob Wilson & Michael Clark (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Honeoye will travel to play Bloomfield on 4/28 at 4 p.m. ; WC will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 4/28 at 5:30 p.m.