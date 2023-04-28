*Results will be updated as they are received*
BOYS LACROSSE
Nichols 12, Marcus Whitman 11
at Nichols
MW stats: Connor Gorton 5 goals ... Rylan Weissinger 3 goals, 2 assists ... Brody Royston 2 goals, 1 assist ... Melkamu Blueye 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tyler Tiffany 2 assists ... Logan Storms 1 assist ... Blake Dunton 20 saves/12 GA/48 mins
Next up: MW (5-5) will host Waterloo on 5/02 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 11, Greece 9
at Greece Olympia
M/MW stats: Natalie Disanto 3 goals, 1 assist ... Maci Mueller 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lainie Forde 3 goals ... Marissa Russell 1 goal ... Giana Delucia 1 goal ... Madycyn Hurdle 8 saves/9 GA/50 mins
Next up: W/MW (5-3) will travel to Aquinas on 5/01 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 18, Livonia/Avon 12
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Allie Good 5 goals, 2 assists, 8 GB, 10 DC ... Kelly Bucklin 4 goals, 1 assist ... Megan Forbes 4 goals, 5 GB ... Mikayla Myer 2 goals, 10 GB, 5 CTO ... Kaitlyn Wright 1 goal, 2 assists ... Natalie Dunham 2 goals ... Maddie Askin 17 saves/12 GA/50 min
Next up: Geneva (2-5) will host Bishop Kearney on 5/01 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan 9, Palmyra-Macedon 5
at Pal-Mac
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 4 goals, 1 assist, 3 draw controls ... Corinne Barden 2 goals ... Taylor Mullins 2 goals, 6 draw controls ... Ruby Berry 1 goal ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 2 CTO, 2 draw controls ... Marian Wheeler 2 saves/5 GA/50 mins
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Molly Seither 1 goal, 2 assists ... Anna Preibe 2 goals ... Faith Beals 1 save/7 GA/ 50 mins
Next up: PYA (9-0, 5-0) will host Corning on 5/01 6 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (7-1, 3-1) will travel to Spencerport 5/01 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Brockport 5, Wayne Central 4
at Wayne Central
WC stats: Marley Hewitt 3 goals ... Anabelle Ruffell 1 goal ... Lorelia Eaton 1 assist ... Samantha Branner 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 6 saves/5 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (2-6) will host Newark-Midlakes on 5/01 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, ppd. to 5/12
Next up: Bloomfield (3-2, 3-1) will travel to East Rochester 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; HAC (1-4, 1-3) will travel to Honeoye 4/29 at 10 a.m.
----
Red Jacket 17, South Seneca/Romulus 0
at RJ
Next up: RJ (6-3, 4-2) will host Honeoye on 5/02 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (2-5, 0-4) will host Hammondsport on 5/01 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 9, East Rochester 8
at NR-W
NR-W stats: Logan Caves 4 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 9 Ks // 3-for-3, 3 R, 1 RBI ... Kaden Milliman 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks // 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI ... Cody Crane 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI ... Axton Paul 2-for-4, 1 RBI ... AJ Anthony 1-for-4, 1 R, RBI triple ... Nick Gilbert 1-for-4, 1 RBI
ER stats: Tyler Leisten LP, 6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks ... Noah Wollschleger 3 RBIs ... Dillon Mapes 1 RBI
Next up: NR-W (8-2, 8-0) will travel to Geneva on 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; ER (7-6, 6-4) will host Bloomfield on 4/29 at 11 a.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 3, Sodus 1
at Aquinas
Sodus stats: Logan Bulman LP, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BBs, 5 Ks // 1-for-4, 1 R ... Garrett Barron 1-for-4 ... Braydn Orbaker 1-for-4 ... Dan Valley 1-for-4
Next up: Sodus (11-1) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah at Naples, ppd.
Next up: C-S (3-6) will travel to Newark 4/29 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (6-2) will host Wayland-Cohocton on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo 18, Lyons 2, 5 innings
Waterloo stats: Hayden Linehan WP, 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BBs, 5 Ks // 3-for-3, 4 R, HR, 3 RBIs ... Casey Burcroff 2-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Devin Mulvey-Salerno 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs ... Chase Robson 2-for-3, triple, 1 R, 3 RBIs
Lyons stats: Jacob Bott LP, 3 IP, 3 BBs, 1K
Next up: Lyons (0-8) will travel to Pal-Mac on 4/29 at 4:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (2-8) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/01 at 5 p.m.
----
Geneva 8, Williamson 4
at Geneva
Williamson stats: Caiden Watson LP, 3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 BB // 1-for-4, 1 RBI ... Myles Wurtz 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks ... Tim Vos 1-for-3, 2 RBIs ... Matt DeFisher 4-for-4, 1 R ... David DeFisher 2-for-3, 1 R ... Adrian Cramer 2-for-4, 1 R
Geneva stats: Jake Turturro WP, 4 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K … Joe Hart (S) 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (0 ER), 4 K … Daniel Carter 3-run homer … Konnor Guererri 2-for-2, 2 R, SB … Andrew Avedisian 1-for-2, R, 2 RBI … Travis Arno 2-run single
Next up: Geneva (6-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; Williamson (5-5) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/02 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne Central 14, Penn Yan 10
At Finger Lakes CC
Next up: WC (6-1, 4-1) will host Newark on 5/01 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (3-5, 2-4) will host Waterloo on 5/01 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 11, East Rochester 7
at NR-W
NR-W stats: AJ McIntyre WP, 3 H, 9 Ks ... Jodi Haffner 2 H ... Emily Nevlezer 3 RBI triple.
ER stats: Grace Cotsonas 2 hits ... Carlie Daniels triple
Next up: NR-W (7-0, 7-0) will travel to Geneva on 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; ER (1-9, 1-7) will host Red Creek on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
C. G. Finney 16, Williamson 12
at Williamson
Next up: Williamson (6-2) will host North Rose-Wolcott 5/02 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Lyons at Perry, ppd.
Next up: Lyons (2-9) will travel to Marion/Gananda on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo 17, Sodus 1
at Sodus
Next up: Waterloo (5-2) will travel to Brighton 4/29 at 11 a.m. ; Sodus (7-2) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Honeoye at Bloomfield, ppd.
Next up: Honeoye (3-2, 3-2) will host Geneva on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-4, 1-4) will host Naples on 5/01 at 4 p.m.
----
Wayne Central at Penn Yan, ppd.
Next up: PYA (6-1, 4-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 5/01 at a time TBD ; WC (7-0, 7-0) will travel to Bloomfield 5/03 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Newark 5, Clyde-Savannah 0
at Newark
Newark winners: Tony Kanaley (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Cole Talbot (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 7-5 ... Jacob George (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Andrew Flock & Ian Murphy (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Cameron Baker & Douglas Wells (No. 2 double) 6-0 ,6-1
Next up: Newark (4-4) will host Midlakes on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (1-5) will travel to North Rose-Wolcott on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2
at MA
Midlakes winners: Colin Chimera (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Zander Benz (No. 2 singles) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 ... Jackson Laird & Johnathan Finewood (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-4
NR-W winners: Evan Loperfido (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Elijah Deroo & Drew Smith (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Midlakes (4-4) will travel to Newark on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (4-3) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/01 at 4:30 p.m.