Canandaigua defenders Dom Gullace (21) and Ryan Bremer (19) double team Geneva junior Jeremy Askin (19) and strip the ball away in the season opener for both teams back on April 1st. Canandaigua defeated Geneva 15-3.

BOYS LACROSSE

NON-LEAGUE

Gananda 10, Gates Chili 9

at Gananda

Gananda stats: Drew Smith 5 goals ... Brayden Dohse 3 goals, 1 assist ... Cohyn Reisman 2 goals ... Isaiah Espaillat 3 assists ... Erik Wisnoski 2 assists ... Lucas Verstreate 1 assist ... Nick Falso 8 saves, 7 GA/45 mins ... Malakai Thomas 1 saves, 2 GA/3 mins

Next up: Gananda (5-5) will travel to play Newark on 5/2 at 6:30 p.m.;

----

Skaneatles 11, Geneva 5

at Geneva

Geneva stats: Max Heieck 1 goal, 1 assist ... Austin Moore 1 goal, 1 assist ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jeremy Askin 1 goal ... Ryland Dunham 1 goal ... Ryan Brown 2 assists ... Paul Williams 8 saves, 11 GA/48 mins

Next up: Geneva (6-4) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/4 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Midlakes/Red Jacket 10, Batavia-Notre Dame 5

at Midlakes

M/RJ stats: Brendan Baldwin 3 goals, 2 assists ... Nate Lathrop 3 goals, 1 assist ... Garret Cooper 2 goals, 1 assist ... Theodore Altman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Sam Kuhn 1 goal ... Kaiden Larson 13 saves, 5 GA/48 mins

Next up: M/RJ (1-6) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 13, Clarence 1

at P-M

P-M stats: Devon McKoy 5 goals ... Mike Halsey 3 goals, 5 assists ... Keagan Hoesterey 2 goals, 3 assists ... Brandon Dennie 1 goal ... Mike D`Arduini 1 goal ... Dylan LaBerge 1 goal ... Luke VanGorden 1 assist ... Aiden Nice 1 assist ... Peyton Lich 12 saves, 1 GA/48 mins

Next up: P-M (8-2) will host Bloomfield/Honeoye on 5/2 at 6 p.m.

----

Baldwinsville 10, Canandaigua Academy 1

at CA

CA stats: Sean Olvany 1 goal ... Ryan Bremer 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 15 saves, 10 GA/48 mins

Next up: CA (9-1) will travel to play Penfield on 5/2 at 7 p.m.

----

Jordan Elbridge 8, Mynderse Academy 2

at MA

MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 1 goal ... Dylan Tandle 1 goal ... Lucas Stevers 1 assist ... Logan Pettingil 14 saves, 8 GA/48 mins

Next up: MA (3-4) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 7, Carthage 6

at Central Square High School

PYA stats: Teagan Fingar 1 goal (scored game-winning goal with 4:29 left to play), 2 assists ... Carter Earl 3 goals, 1 assist (assisted game-winning goal with 4:29 left to play) ... Frank Ochoa 2 goals ... Bryant VanHousen 1 goal ... Braden Fingar 3 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 assist ... Will Thompson 9 saves, 6 GA/48 mins

Next up: PYA (6-3) will travel to play Honeoye Falls-Lima on 5/4 at 7 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS LACROSSE

NON-LEAGUE

Niagra Wheatfield 17, Newark/Midlakes 6

at Newark

N/M stats: Stella Del Papa 4 goals, 1 assist ... Anna Verdine 1 goal ... Kate Mahoney 1 goal ... Malia Brown 1 assist ... Malia Brown 1 assist ... Kellyn Pettine 1 assist ... Melea Kuzmenko 7 saves, 17 GA/50 mins

Next up: N/M (4-4) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/1 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Gowanda at Palmyra-Macedon, canceled

Next up: P-M (7-1) will travel to play Spencerport on 5/1 at 5:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BASEBALL

FINGER LAKES WEST

Honeoye 4, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 1

at Honeoye

HAC stats: Salvatore Timpani 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 14 K/1-3, RBI ... Thomas Riveros 1-3, RS ... Jaden Marrero 1-1 ... Sean Thody 1-3

Honeoye stats: Evan Cuba 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 11 K ... Sam Clark 1-3, 2 RS, 3 SB ... Andrew Fraser 1-3, double, 2 RBIs

Next up: HAC (1-5, 1-4) will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (5-4, 4-1) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Bloomfield at East Rochester, currently unavailable

Next up: Bloomfield (2-2) will travel to Bishop Kearney to play Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Archangel on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (7-6) will host Brighton on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva, postponed

Next up: NR-W (8-2) will travel to play Williamson on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (5-1) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Pittsford Mendon 5, Wayne Central 0

at PM

WC stats: Kyle Tomaselli 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K ... Peter Treasure Jr. 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K ... Sean Nellis 2-3, double

Next up: WC (6-4) will host Newark on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Midlakes vs. Kendall, canceled

at Double Day Field in Cooperstown

Next up: Midlakes (3-4) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.

----

CANAL CUP

at Colburn Park

 

Newark 11, Clyde-Savannah 0, 5 innings

C-S stats: Derek Cole 1-1 ... Jackson Barr 1-2

Newark stats: Cody Forjone (W) CG, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K ... Xavier Smith 3-4, single, double, triple (walk-off 2-run triple in the bottom of the 5th inning), 3 RBIs total ... Alex Bernardi 3-4, triple, 3 RBIs ... Ethan Coleman 2-4, RBI

Next up: Newark (2-9) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/1 at 5 p.m. ; C-S (3-7) will travel to play Sodus on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.

----

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Palmyra-Macedon 12, Lyons 1, 5 innings

Next up: P-M (9-2) will travel to play Geneva on 5/1 at 5 p.m. ; Lyons (0-10) will travel to play Marion on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Waterloo at Brighton, postponed

Next up: Waterloo (6-2) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon at Caledonia-Mumford, postponed

Next up: P-M (4-4) will travel to play Geneva on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva, postponed

Next up: NR-W (7-0) will travel to play Williamson on 4/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (0-8) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Honeoye 9, Aquinas Institute 1, game one

----

Honeoye 20, Aquinas Institute 2, game two

Next up: Honeoye (9-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/1 at 5:30 p.m.

----

Hammondsport at South Seneca/Romulus, postponed

at South Seneca

Next up: SS/R (4-3) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

----

Bolivar-Richburg 7, Bloomfield 3

at B-R

Next up: Bloomfield (6-1) will host Honeoye on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Chenango-Forks vs. Canandaigua Academy, currently unavailable

at Johnson City High School

----

Canandaigua Academy at Johnson City, currently unavailable

Next up: CA (1-5) will travel to play Brockport on 5/1 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

NON-LEAGUE

ROGER CLARK LYONS INVITATIONAL

at Lyons High School

Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry 100 dash (11.83), 200 dash (24.37) ... Darius Wood-Asberry 400 hurdles (1:11.87)

Marion winners: Oren Welch 110 hurdles (18.08) ... Michael Ciripompa 3000 steeplechase (11:14.60) ... Darius Brewington shot put (34-6)

Geneva winners: Tristan Hagel 1600 run (4:57.73), 3200 run (10:41.34) ... Corey Bailey 400 dash (55.44) ... Jeremy Mills long jump (17-3¾) ... Benjamin Meyer discus throw (97-2) ... Griffin Brown, Tristan Hagel, Christopher Woody, Corey Bailey 3200 relay (10:16.89)

Sodus winners: Elijah Woodcock high jump (5-6)

Red Creek winners: Hunter Hicks triple jump (32-5)

----

HIS & HER INVITATIONAL

at Churchville-Chili High School

Newark winners: Dominick Wilson 110 hurdles (16.05) ... Kayden Hughes high jump (6-2)

Midlakes winners: Aiden Bryant triple jump (44-6¼) ... Tyler Lantrip shot put (45-9¼)

Canandaigua Academy winners: Hunter Roberston pentathlon long jump (18-2½)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

NON-LEAGUE

ROGER CLARK LYONS INVITATIONAL

at Lyons High School

Lyons winners: Kira Collett 400 hurdles (1:21.07) ... Kaylea Wagner shot put (26-1¾)

Red Creek winners: Lizzetta Myers 100 hurdles (17.64), 100 dash (13.64) ... Megan Perkins 1500 run (6:08.67) ... Morgan Tompkins high jump (5-0) ... Leah Kaiser, Lilliana Holmes, Megan Perkins, Gweneth Haas, Marley Sharkey 3200 relay (12:31.43) ... Morgan Tompkins, Lizzetta Myers, Keeley McConkey, Charis Evans 400 relay (56.07)

Geneva winners: Marin Eighmey 2000 steeplechase (8:51.44)

Clyde-Savannah winners: Jessica Sullivan 3000 run (13:55.70) ... Tina Huang triple jump (28-2)

Sodus winners: Danya Diaz discus throw (75-10)

----

HIS & HER INVITATIONAL

at Churchville-Chili High School

Canandaigua Academy winners: Kate Robinson 400 hurdles (1:07.10) ... Ava Bugenhagen pentathlon shot put (26-11¾)

