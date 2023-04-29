BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Gananda 10, Gates Chili 9
at Gananda
Gananda stats: Drew Smith 5 goals ... Brayden Dohse 3 goals, 1 assist ... Cohyn Reisman 2 goals ... Isaiah Espaillat 3 assists ... Erik Wisnoski 2 assists ... Lucas Verstreate 1 assist ... Nick Falso 8 saves, 7 GA/45 mins ... Malakai Thomas 1 saves, 2 GA/3 mins
Next up: Gananda (5-5) will travel to play Newark on 5/2 at 6:30 p.m.;
----
Skaneatles 11, Geneva 5
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Max Heieck 1 goal, 1 assist ... Austin Moore 1 goal, 1 assist ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jeremy Askin 1 goal ... Ryland Dunham 1 goal ... Ryan Brown 2 assists ... Paul Williams 8 saves, 11 GA/48 mins
Next up: Geneva (6-4) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/4 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes/Red Jacket 10, Batavia-Notre Dame 5
at Midlakes
M/RJ stats: Brendan Baldwin 3 goals, 2 assists ... Nate Lathrop 3 goals, 1 assist ... Garret Cooper 2 goals, 1 assist ... Theodore Altman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Sam Kuhn 1 goal ... Kaiden Larson 13 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
Next up: M/RJ (1-6) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 13, Clarence 1
at P-M
P-M stats: Devon McKoy 5 goals ... Mike Halsey 3 goals, 5 assists ... Keagan Hoesterey 2 goals, 3 assists ... Brandon Dennie 1 goal ... Mike D`Arduini 1 goal ... Dylan LaBerge 1 goal ... Luke VanGorden 1 assist ... Aiden Nice 1 assist ... Peyton Lich 12 saves, 1 GA/48 mins
Next up: P-M (8-2) will host Bloomfield/Honeoye on 5/2 at 6 p.m.
----
Baldwinsville 10, Canandaigua Academy 1
at CA
CA stats: Sean Olvany 1 goal ... Ryan Bremer 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 15 saves, 10 GA/48 mins
Next up: CA (9-1) will travel to play Penfield on 5/2 at 7 p.m.
----
Jordan Elbridge 8, Mynderse Academy 2
at MA
MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 1 goal ... Dylan Tandle 1 goal ... Lucas Stevers 1 assist ... Logan Pettingil 14 saves, 8 GA/48 mins
Next up: MA (3-4) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 7, Carthage 6
at Central Square High School
PYA stats: Teagan Fingar 1 goal (scored game-winning goal with 4:29 left to play), 2 assists ... Carter Earl 3 goals, 1 assist (assisted game-winning goal with 4:29 left to play) ... Frank Ochoa 2 goals ... Bryant VanHousen 1 goal ... Braden Fingar 3 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 assist ... Will Thompson 9 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Next up: PYA (6-3) will travel to play Honeoye Falls-Lima on 5/4 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Niagra Wheatfield 17, Newark/Midlakes 6
at Newark
N/M stats: Stella Del Papa 4 goals, 1 assist ... Anna Verdine 1 goal ... Kate Mahoney 1 goal ... Malia Brown 1 assist ... Malia Brown 1 assist ... Kellyn Pettine 1 assist ... Melea Kuzmenko 7 saves, 17 GA/50 mins
Next up: N/M (4-4) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/1 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Gowanda at Palmyra-Macedon, canceled
Next up: P-M (7-1) will travel to play Spencerport on 5/1 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 4, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 1
at Honeoye
HAC stats: Salvatore Timpani 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 14 K/1-3, RBI ... Thomas Riveros 1-3, RS ... Jaden Marrero 1-1 ... Sean Thody 1-3
Honeoye stats: Evan Cuba 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 11 K ... Sam Clark 1-3, 2 RS, 3 SB ... Andrew Fraser 1-3, double, 2 RBIs
Next up: HAC (1-5, 1-4) will travel to South Seneca high school to play South Seneca/Romulus on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (5-4, 4-1) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield at East Rochester, currently unavailable
Next up: Bloomfield (2-2) will travel to Bishop Kearney to play Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Archangel on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (7-6) will host Brighton on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva, postponed
Next up: NR-W (8-2) will travel to play Williamson on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (5-1) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Pittsford Mendon 5, Wayne Central 0
at PM
WC stats: Kyle Tomaselli 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K ... Peter Treasure Jr. 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K ... Sean Nellis 2-3, double
Next up: WC (6-4) will host Newark on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Midlakes vs. Kendall, canceled
at Double Day Field in Cooperstown
Next up: Midlakes (3-4) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.
----
CANAL CUP
at Colburn Park
Newark 11, Clyde-Savannah 0, 5 innings
C-S stats: Derek Cole 1-1 ... Jackson Barr 1-2
Newark stats: Cody Forjone (W) CG, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K ... Xavier Smith 3-4, single, double, triple (walk-off 2-run triple in the bottom of the 5th inning), 3 RBIs total ... Alex Bernardi 3-4, triple, 3 RBIs ... Ethan Coleman 2-4, RBI
Next up: Newark (2-9) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/1 at 5 p.m. ; C-S (3-7) will travel to play Sodus on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.
----
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Palmyra-Macedon 12, Lyons 1, 5 innings
Next up: P-M (9-2) will travel to play Geneva on 5/1 at 5 p.m. ; Lyons (0-10) will travel to play Marion on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Waterloo at Brighton, postponed
Next up: Waterloo (6-2) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon at Caledonia-Mumford, postponed
Next up: P-M (4-4) will travel to play Geneva on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva, postponed
Next up: NR-W (7-0) will travel to play Williamson on 4/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (0-8) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Honeoye 9, Aquinas Institute 1, game one
----
Honeoye 20, Aquinas Institute 2, game two
Next up: Honeoye (9-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/1 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Hammondsport at South Seneca/Romulus, postponed
at South Seneca
Next up: SS/R (4-3) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
----
Bolivar-Richburg 7, Bloomfield 3
at B-R
Next up: Bloomfield (6-1) will host Honeoye on 5/1 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Chenango-Forks vs. Canandaigua Academy, currently unavailable
at Johnson City High School
----
Canandaigua Academy at Johnson City, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (1-5) will travel to play Brockport on 5/1 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
ROGER CLARK LYONS INVITATIONAL
at Lyons High School
Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry 100 dash (11.83), 200 dash (24.37) ... Darius Wood-Asberry 400 hurdles (1:11.87)
Marion winners: Oren Welch 110 hurdles (18.08) ... Michael Ciripompa 3000 steeplechase (11:14.60) ... Darius Brewington shot put (34-6)
Geneva winners: Tristan Hagel 1600 run (4:57.73), 3200 run (10:41.34) ... Corey Bailey 400 dash (55.44) ... Jeremy Mills long jump (17-3¾) ... Benjamin Meyer discus throw (97-2) ... Griffin Brown, Tristan Hagel, Christopher Woody, Corey Bailey 3200 relay (10:16.89)
Sodus winners: Elijah Woodcock high jump (5-6)
Red Creek winners: Hunter Hicks triple jump (32-5)
----
HIS & HER INVITATIONAL
at Churchville-Chili High School
Newark winners: Dominick Wilson 110 hurdles (16.05) ... Kayden Hughes high jump (6-2)
Midlakes winners: Aiden Bryant triple jump (44-6¼) ... Tyler Lantrip shot put (45-9¼)
Canandaigua Academy winners: Hunter Roberston pentathlon long jump (18-2½)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
ROGER CLARK LYONS INVITATIONAL
at Lyons High School
Lyons winners: Kira Collett 400 hurdles (1:21.07) ... Kaylea Wagner shot put (26-1¾)
Red Creek winners: Lizzetta Myers 100 hurdles (17.64), 100 dash (13.64) ... Megan Perkins 1500 run (6:08.67) ... Morgan Tompkins high jump (5-0) ... Leah Kaiser, Lilliana Holmes, Megan Perkins, Gweneth Haas, Marley Sharkey 3200 relay (12:31.43) ... Morgan Tompkins, Lizzetta Myers, Keeley McConkey, Charis Evans 400 relay (56.07)
Geneva winners: Marin Eighmey 2000 steeplechase (8:51.44)
Clyde-Savannah winners: Jessica Sullivan 3000 run (13:55.70) ... Tina Huang triple jump (28-2)
Sodus winners: Danya Diaz discus throw (75-10)
----
HIS & HER INVITATIONAL
at Churchville-Chili High School
Canandaigua Academy winners: Kate Robinson 400 hurdles (1:07.10) ... Ava Bugenhagen pentathlon shot put (26-11¾)