BASEBALL
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at Marion, postponed to 4/13
Next up: Clyde-Savannah (0-0): will travel to play East Rochester on Monday, April 10th at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-1): will host North Rose-Wolcott on Monday, April 10th at 4:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester at Williamson, postponed
Next up: East Rochester (1-0): will host Gananda tomorrow at 4 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0): will travel to play Gananda on Monday, April 10th at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central 3, Gates Chili 2
Next up: Wayne Central (1-0): will travel to play Honeoye Falls-Lima on Thursday at 12 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Campbell-Savona, currently unavailable
Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-0): will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia on Wednesday, April 12th at 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra-Macedon vs. Clark County, currently unavailable
at Virginia High School in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon (0-0): will play Chattanooga tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Myrtle Beach
----
Chattanooga 11, Newark 2
Next up: Newark (0-1): will play Clark County tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in Myrtle Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester at Williamson, postponed
Next up: East Rochester (0-0): will host Clyde-Savannah on Monday, April 10th at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0): will travel to play Red Creek on Monday, April 10th at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
St. Hubert Catholic vs. Newark, currently unavailable
at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex
Next up: Newark (0-0): will play Roane County tomorrow at 8 a.m. in Myrtle Beach
----
Roane County vs. Midlakes, currently unavailable
Next up: Midlakes (0-0): will play St. Hubert Catholic tomorrow at 12 p.m. in Myrtle Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 10, Westwood 2
Canandaigua Stats: Hanna Davis 5 goals, 1 assist ... Koehler Nieman 2 goals, 1 assist ... Liv Schorr 1 goal, 2 assists ... Caroline Lyttle 1 goal ... Lola Schorr 1 goal
Next up: Canandaigua (2-0): will travel to play Wilton (CT) tomorrow at 4 p.m.
----
Penn Yan 14, Ithaca 9
Penn Yan Stats: Bailey Cooper 9 goals, 1 assist ... Corinne Barden 1 goal, 1 assist ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 1 goal ... Taylor Mullins 1 goal ... Makenna Mullins 1 goal ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Ruby Berry 2 assists ... Marion Wheeler 6 saves, 9 goals allowed/50 minutes
Next up: Penn Yan (2-0): will host Horseheads on Saturday at 12 p.m.
----
Wayne Central at Gates Chili, currently unavailable
Next up: Wayne Central (0-0): will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on Monday, April 10th at 6 p.m.