*Results will be updated as they are received*
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy at Midlakes, postponed
Next up: MA (4-6, 2-4) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (4-4, 2-4) will travel to Colburn Park to play Newark on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 9, Geneva 0
at FLCC
Geneva stats: Travis Arno LP, 4 IP, 6 R, 4 Ks ... Jacob Turturro double
P-M stats: Ian Goodnees WP, CG, 1 H, 1 BB, 15 Ks // 1-for-3, RBI double ... Christian Morrison 3-for-4, two triples, 1 RBI ... Brennan Pipitone single, 2 RBIs ... Noah Brooks 1 hit
Next up: P-M (10-2, 6-1) will host Wayne Central on 5/3 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (6-2, 5-1) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Penn Yan Academy, postponed to 5/2 at 5 p.m.
Next up: Waterloo (3-8, 1-6) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/2 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (5-6, 4-2) will host Waterloo on 5/2 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 7, Newark 0
at Newark
WC stats: Kyle Tomaselli WP, CG, 4 H, 8 Ks ... Ben Leone 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB ... Tyler Mudge 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI ... Sean Nellis 1 R, 1 RBI ... Michael Grasso 1 RBI
Newark stats: Xavier Smith 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BBs, 7 Ks ... 1-for-3 ... Jose Ventura 2-for-2 ... Alex Bernardi 1-for-3
Next up: WC (7-4, 5-2) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/3 at 5 p.m. ; Newark (2-10, 1-6) will host Midlakes at Colburn Park on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons at Marion, postponed to 5/04
Next up: Lyons (0-10, 0-6) will host Marion on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-10, 0-10) will travel to play Lyons on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah at Sodus, postponed to 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
at Sodus
Next up: C-S (3-7, 2-6) will travel to play Sodus on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (11-1, 9-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Greece Athena 6, Canandaigua Academy 0
at FLCC
Next up: CA (5-7, 2-3) will travel to play Greece Athena on 5/3 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield at Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Archangel, postponed
at Bishop Kearney
Next up: Bloomfield (3-2) will host Naples on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Naples at Wayland-Cohocton, postponed
Next up: Naples (6-2) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Avoca/Prattsburgh at Dundee/Bradford, postponed to 5/17
at Bradford
Next up: D/B (2-4) will host Addison at Bradford High School on 5/3 at 5 p.m.
----
Hammondsport at South Seneca/Romulus, postponed
at South Seneca
Next up: SS/R (2-5) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at South Seneca High School on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy at Midlakes, postponed
Next up: MA (4-5, 3-3) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (6-3, 5-0) will travel to play Newark on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon at Geneva
Score currently unavailable
Next up: P-M (4-4, 2-4) will host Wayne Central on 5/3 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (0-8, 0-6) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Penn Yan Academy, postponed to 5/2 at 5 p.m.
Next up: Waterloo (6-2, 5-2) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/2 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (3-5, 2-4) will host Waterloo on 5/2 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 21, Newark 6, 6 innings
at Newark
Newark stats: Carley Baker LP // 1-for-3 ... Gretchen Crawford 1-for-3 double
WC stats: Myia Eskander WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 8 Ks ... Zoe Eaton 3-for-4, double, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs ... Myia Eskander 3-for-3, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs
Next up: Newark (4-8, 3-5) will host Midlakes on 5/3 at 7 p.m. ; WC (7-1, 5-1) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/3 at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye at Bloomfield
at Bloomfield
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Honeoye (9-1, 4-1) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (6-1, 4-0) will host Naples on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, postponed to 5/03
Next up: SS/R (4-3, 1-3) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at South Seneca High School on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (2-2, 1-2) will travel to South Seneca High School to play South Seneca/Romulus on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Red Creek at East Rochester, postponed to 5/02
Next up: RC (0-8, 0-8) will host East Rochester on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (1-9, 1-7) will travel to play Red Creek on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Lyons at Marion/Gananda, postponed to 5/02
at Marion
Next up: Lyons (2-9, 2-4) will host Marion/Gananda on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; M/G (7-3, 6-3) will travel to play Lyons on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah at Sodus, postponed to 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: C-S (1-6, 1-6) will travel to play Sodus on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (7-2, 7-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy at Brockport
at FLCC
Score currently unavailable
Next up: CA (4-5, 2-1) will host Eastridge on 5/3 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse Academy 20, Midlakes/Red Jacket 1
at MA
M/RJ stats: Stuart Quku 1 goal ... Brendan Baldwin 1 assist ... Kaiden Larson 9 saves/16 GA/36 mins ... Jacob O`Brien 5 saves/4 GA/12 mins
MA stats: Lucas Stevers 7 goals, 2 assists ... Griffin Hilimire 2 goals, 5 assists ... Mason Buckley 1 goals, 2 assists ... Dylan Tandle 2 goals, 4 assists ... Loc Cao 1 goal ... Trace Parish 1 goal ... , Isaac Pundt 3 assists ... Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Anthony Luffman 2 goals ... Eion Flemming 1 goal ... Caden Guenot 1 goal ... Logan Pettingil 3 saves/1 GA/48 mins
Next up: M/RJ (1-7, 0-5) will host Mynderse Academy at Midlakes High School on 5/2 at 5 p.m. ; MA (4-4, 3-2) will travel to Midlakes High School to play Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/2 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Brockport 8, Waterloo 2
at Brockport
Waterloo stats: Rhylee Kierst 1 goal ... Kyle Shangraw 1 goal ... Ashton Law 1 assist ... Raymond Jones 12 saves/8 GA/48 mins
Next up: Waterloo (2-6) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 5/2 at 5 p.m.
----
Bloomfield/Honeoye 18, Batavia 2
at Bloomfield
B/H stats: John Blair 3 goals, 3 assists ... Liam Roach 3 goals, 2 assists .. .Caleb Beadnell 1 goal, 2 assists ... Cody Morse 1 goal, 1 assist ... Luke Armstrong 2 goals ...Tyler Bruder 1 goal, 1 assist ... Cody Whittaker 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jonathan Nelson 1 goal ... Kyle Casciani 1 goal ... Gavin Clark 1 goal ... Brodie Gardner 1 goal ... Dom Lewis 1 goal ... Henry Sherman 1 goal ... Ethan Stoddard 3 saves/0 GA/24 mins ... Taylor Jungermann 1 saves/2 GA/24 mins
Next up: B/H (3-5) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/2 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 9, Newark/Midlakes 8
at WC
WC stats: Isabella Veltre 3 goals, 2 assists ... Marley Hewitt 3 goals ... Madelyn Hillman 2 goals ... Samantha Branner 1 goal, 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 5 saves/8 GA/50 mins
Next up: N/M (4-5, 1-2) will host Penn Yan Academy at Newark High School at 5/3 at 6:30 p.m. ; WC (3-6, 2-3) will travel to Gananda High School to play Gananda/Marion on 5/3 at 5:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 12, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 11, OT
at Aquinas
W/MW stats: Maci Mueller 4 goals, 1 assist *100th career goal scored* ... Natalie Disanto 3 goals ... Giana Delucia 2 goals ... Lainie Forde 2 goals ... Catherine Bootes 1 assist ... Madycyn Hurdle 13 saves/12 GA/51 mins
Next up: W/MW (5-4) will travel to play Geneva on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Geneva 14, Bishop Kearney 7
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Allie Good 9 goals, 2 assists *scored her 100th goal tonight* ... Mikayla Myer 3 goals, 3 assists, 9 DC, 8 CTO, 10 GB ... Megan Forbes 1 goal, 3 assists ... Natalie McFadden 2 assists, 5 GB ... Natalie Dunham 1 goal ... Maddie Askin 14 saves/7 GA/50 min
Next up: Geneva (4-5) will host Waterloo/Marcus Whitman on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy at Fairport, postponed.
Next up: CA (10-2) will travel to play Irondequoit on 5/3 at 7 p.m.
----
Spencerport 15, Palmyra-Macedon 4
at Cosgrove Middle School
P-M stats: Jenna Santelli 2 goals ... Reagan Diehl 1 goal, 1 assist ... Molly Seither 1 goal ... Anna Priebe 1 assist ... Faith Beals 8 saves/15 GA/50 mins
Next up: Pal-Mac (7-2) will travel to Mynderse/Romulus on 5/03 at 5 p.m.
----
Corning 11, Penn Yan Academy 10
at PYA
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 5 goals ... Taylor Mullins: 3 goals, 1 assist ... Corinne Barden: 1 goal, 2 assists ... Ruby Berry 1 goal ... Marion Wheeler 2 saves/11 GA/50 mins
Next up: PYA (9-1) will travel to Newark High School to play Newark/Midlakes on 5/3 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Naples at Bloomfield, postponed
Next up: Naples will host Geneva on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield will host Wayne Central on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Geneva at Honeoye, postponed
Next up: Geneva will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/2 at 5 p.m. ; Honeoye will host Mynderse Academy on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes at Newark, postponed to 5/02
Next up: Midlakes will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 5/4 at 5 p.m. ; Newark will host Marcus Whitman on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy at Palmyra-Macedon, postponed
Next up: MA will host Lyons on 5/2 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M will host Geneva on 5/2 at 5 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman at Penn Yan Academy, postponed
Next up: MW will travel to play Newark on 5/3 at 4:30 p.m. ; PYA will host Wayne Central on 5/2 at 5:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at North Rose-Wolcott, postponed
Next up: C-S will host Midlakes on 5/4 at 5 p.m. ; NR-W will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/4 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Fairport at Canandaigua Academy, postponed to 5/9 at 5 p.m.
Next up: CA will travel to play Victor on 5/3 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOLF
MONROE COUNTY II
Rush-Henrietta 217, Canandaigua Academy 227
at Canandaigua Country Club
Par 35 on the front 9 and Par 36 on the back 9
CA leaders: Griffin Harvieux 5-over-par (41)
Next up: CA will play against Honeoye Falls-Lima at Canandaigua Country Club on 5/3 at 3:30 p.m.