BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes/Red Jacket 15, Batavia-Notre Dame 4
at B-ND
M/RJ stats: Nate Lathrop 4 goals, 5 assists ... Stuart Quku 5 goals ... Garret Cooper 2 goals, 1 assist ... Sam Kuhn 1 goal, 2 assists ... Theodore Altman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Brendan Baldwin 1 goal, 1 assist ... Connor Carter 1 goal ... Kaiden Larson 8 saves/4 GA/36 mins ... Jacob O`Brien 5 saves/0 GA/12 mins
Next up: M/RJ (2-10) will travel to play Geneva on 5/12 at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 17, Gananda/Marion 3
at Gananda
W/MW stats: Lainie Forde 4 goals, 1 assist ... Natalie Disanto 3 goals, 3 assists ... Alex Disanto 3 goals, 1 assist ... Addison Bree 2 goals, 1 assist ... Maci Mueller 2 goals ... Marissa Russell 1 goal ... Kamryn Bennett 1 goal ... Giana Delucia 1 goal ... Catherine Bootes 2 assists ... Reagan Weissinger 1 assist ... Madycyn Hurdle 3 saves/3 GA/50 mins
Next up: W/MW (8-4, 4-1) will host Newark/Midlakes at Waterloo on 5/12 at 7 p.m. ; G/M (1-13, 0-7) will host Livonia/Avon at Gananda on 5/15 at 6 p.m.
Palmyra-Macedon 15, Newark/Midlakes 3
at Newark
P-M stats: Lily Boesel 2 goals, 2 assists ... Teagan Hudak 2 goals, 2 assists ...Jenna Santelli 2 goals, 2 assists ... Molly Seither 1 goal, 4 assists ... Reagan Diehl 2 goals ... Anna Preibe 2 goals ... Jolie Bourgeois 2 goals ... Abby miller 1 goal ... Taryn Goodness 1 goal ... Faith Beals 3 saves/3 GA/50 mins
N/M stats: Stella Del Papa 2 goals ... Kathryn Verdine 1 goal, 1 assist ... Melea Kuzmenke 7 saves/15 GA/50 mins
Next up: P-M (11-3, 6-0) will host Waterloo/Marcus Whitman on 5/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; N/M (5-7, 1-4) will travel to Waterloo to play Waterloo/Marcus Whitman on 5/12 at 7 p.m.
Geneva 14, Mynderse/Romulus 3
at Mynderse Academy
Geneva stats: Allie Good 3 goals, 5 assists, 4 DC ... Isabella Bonventre 3 goals ... Kelly Bucklin 2 goals, 3 CTO ... Kaitlyn Wright 2 goals, 1 assist , 5 GB, 4 DC ... Mikayla Myer 2 goals, 5 GB, 6 DC ... Megan Forbes 2 goals ... Natalie McFadden 2 assists ... Sophia Cosentino 5 saves/3 GA/50 mins
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 2 goals, 1 assist ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal ... Maria Del Carmen 3 saves/14 GA/50 mins
Next up: Geneva (6-7, 2-3) will host Wayne Central on 5/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; M/R (8-6, 2-4) will host Eastridge at Mynderse Academy on 5/16 at 7 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Our Lady of Mercy 13, Penn Yan 10
at Mercy
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 5 goals ... Corinne Barden 3 goals, 1 assist ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 1 goal ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Taylor Mullins 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 6 saves/13 GA/50 mins
Next up: PYA (11-3) will travel to play Penfield on 5/15 at 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 10, Midlakes 0, 5 innings
at Geneva
Midlakes stats: Nate Laird 1-2, SB ... John DeBoover 1-2 ... Braxton Wilkes 1-2
Geneva stats: Travis Arno (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K // 0-0, sac bunt, HBP, run ... Jovani Parmelee 2 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K // 1-1, RBI single to end game ... Gavin Brignall 3-4, RBI double, run, SB ... Kollin Wiles 1-1, 2-run single, 2 BB, run ... Lucas Springer 1-3, 2 RBI, BB
Next up: Midlakes (7-5, 4-5) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (9-2, 6-1) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 17, Dundee/Bradford 5
at RJ
Next up: D/B (5-6, 4-5) will host Red Jacket at Dundee on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (7-6, 5-4) will travel to Dundee to play Dundee/Bradford on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 9, Clyde-Savannah 0
at Gananda
Gananda stats: Henry Shutts (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 Ks ... Brady Wadsworth 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BBs, 2 Ks ... Aiden Giancursio 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs ... Maddox Stoughton 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs ... Jack Frick 1 run, 2 RBIs
Next up: C-S (5-10, 4-9) will host Sodus on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (7-10, 7-7) will host Naples on 5/15 at 5 p.m.
East Rochester 17, Lyons 1
at Lyons
ER stats: John McCarthy (W) ... Ryan Flanagan 2 hits, 3 RBIs ... Landon Wollschleger 2 hits
Next up: ER (10-7, 8-4) will travel to play Williamson on 5/13 at 10 a.m. ; Lyons (0-15, 0-11) will host Marion on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
Sodus 1, North Rose-Wolcott 0
at Sodus
NR-W stats: Logan Caves (L) 1 H, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 9 Ks ... AJ Anthony 1-3
Sodus stats: Logan Bulman (W) CG, 1 H, 11 Ks // 1-2 2 SB
Next up: NR-W (11-3, 11-1) will travel to play Midlakes on 5/13 at 10 a.m. ; Sodus (14-2, 12-1) will travel to Corning Community College to play Addison on 5/12 at 5 p.m.
Marion at Williamson
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Marion (1-12, 1-11) will travel to play Lyons on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (6-7, 6-5) will host Charles G. Finney on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY III
Brockport 7, Canandaigua Academy 5
at CA
Next up: CA (7-9, 3-5) will travel to play Aquinas Institute on 5/11 at 5:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield 6, Wayne Central 3
at WC
Bloomfield stats: Gabe Ward (W) CG, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BBs, 8 Ks // 1-4, 1 RBI ... Braedon Smith 2-4, 3 RBIs ... Kyle Dredger 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI ...
WC stats: Michael Grasso, Kahlen Clark, Brady Ruffell, Sean Nellis and Jared Dier all registered hits
Next up: Bloomfield (9-2) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (8-7) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 28, Geneva 1, 5 innings
at Geneva
Next up: Midlakes (10-4, 9-1) will host Penn Yan Academy for a doubleheader on 5/12 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (1-12, 0-9) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 8, Honeoye 2
at Bloomfield
Honeoye stats: Alex Colon 1 RBI ... Ashley Thomas 1 RBI
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright (W) 1 BB, 12 Ks // 2 hits ... Bri Leitten 3-4, double, 3 RBIs ... Celia Falson 4 RBIs
Next up: Honeoye (13-2, 7-2) will travel to Bradford to play Dundee/Bradford on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (9-1, 7-0) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 10, East Rochester 9
at Lyons
Next up: ER (2-13, 1-9) will travel to play Williamson on 5/13 at 10 a.m. ; Lyons (5-10, 5-5) will host Marion/Gananda on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Marion/Gananda at Williamson
Score currently unavailable
Next up: M/G (8-6, 6-6) will travel to play Lyons on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (9-3, 9-2) will host East Rochester on 5/13 at 10 a.m.
Sodus 5, North Rose-Wolcott 2
at Sodus
Next up: NR-W (7-4, 7-4) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (10-3, 10-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/12 at 5 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central 23, School of the Arts 7, 5 innings
at WC
WC stats: Myia Eskander (W) 3 IP // 4-4, double 3 runs ... Kayda Schmitt 3-5, double, 3 runs, 6 RBIs ... Sam Ray 2-2, double, 3 runs
Next up: WC (10-3) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Honeoye 3, Midlakes 2
at Midlakes
Honeoye winners: Ethan Le (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-2 ... Cody Vandewark & Owen Baader (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Nick Hallett & Ted Cooney (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-3
Midlakes winners: Colin Chimera (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 7-5 ... Zander Benz (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 6-4
Next up: Honeoye (5-3, 5-3) will start team sectionals ; Midlakes (7-6, 4-5) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 3, Clyde-Savannah 2
at MA
C-S winners: Orion Lauster (No. 2 singles) 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-0 ... Quentin Haskins (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0
MA winners: Luke Olschewske (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Noah Smith & Liam Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Avinash James & Deven James (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-4
Next up: C-S (2-8) will start team sectionals ; MA (4-6) will host Midlakes on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
East Rochester 3, Geneva 2
at ER
Geneva winners: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Desmond Carson & Matt Catucci (No. 2 doubles) 7-5, 6-3
ER winners: Sean Hogan (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-4 ... Perry Francis (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Sean Lewis & Eli Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2
Next up: Geneva (8-3) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (11-2) will travel to play Williamson on 5/11 at 5:15 p.m.
Penn Yan Academy 4, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1
at PYA
PYA winners: Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... David Reid (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Carson Nagpaul & Thomas Barden (No. 1 doubles) 7-5, 7-6(5) ... Nathanial Chaffee & Carter Hanley (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-3
Next up: PYA (9-3) will host Marcus Whitman on 5/15 at 6 p.m.