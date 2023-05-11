*Results will be updated as they are received*
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse Academy 9, Bloomfield/Honeoye 6
at Bloomfield
MA stats: Dylan Tandle 4 goals ... Anthony Luffman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Lucas Stevers 1 goal, 1 assist ... Griffin Hilimire 1 goal, 1 assist ... Isaac Pundt 1 goal ... Trace Parish 1 goal ... Mason Buckley 3 assists ... Logan Pettingil 12 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
B/H stats: Liam Roach 2 goals, 2 assists ... Caleb Beadnell 1 goal ... John Blair 1 goal ... Jonathan Nelson 1 goal ... Luke Armstrong 1 goal ... Tyler Bruder 1 assist ... Ethan Stoddard 17 saves, 9 GA/48 mins
Next up: MA (8-5, 5-3) will host Newark on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; B/H (4-8, 3-7) will travel to Medina on 5/13 at 2 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 13, Palmyra-Macedon 12
at WC
WC stats: Alex Garrow 3 goals, 2 assists ... Louis Profetta 3 goals ... PJ Ostrowski 2 goals ... Nate Michel 1 goal, 3 assists ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Mason Michel 1 goal ... Avery Bustamante 1 goal ... Aiden Sullivan 1 goal ... Dylan Coene 10 saves, 12 GA/48 mins
Next up: Pal-Mac (11-3, 7-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 5/16 at 6 p.m. ; WC (9-4, 7-0) will host Greece Storm on 5/13 at 1 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Fairport 8, Penn Yan Academy 7
PYA stats: Carter Earl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Frank Ochoa 2 goals ... Braden Fingar 1 goal, 1 assist ... Caden Dixon 1 goal ... Bryant VanHousen 1 goal ... Teagan Fingar 2 assists ... Will Thompson 14 saves, 8 GA/48 mins
Next up: PYA (6-6) will travel to Lake Shore on 5/13 at 12 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central at Livonia/Avon, currently unavailable
Next up: WC (4-8, 3-4) will travel to Geneva on 5/15 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 3, Penn Yan Academy 0
at Midlakes
PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (L) 6 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 K/1-3 ... Riley Griffiths 1-3 ... Tony Sciallo 1-3
Next up: PYA (7-8, 6-4) will travel to Geneva on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; Midlakes (8-5, 5-5) will host Newark on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 7, Mynderse Academy 5
at MA
Geneva stats: Tyler Arno (W) 3 IP in relief/game-tying 2-out, 2-strike, 2-run single in the top of the 6th inning ... Joey Hart 2-3 (go-ahead 2-run double in the top of the 6th inning), BB, RS ... Jake Turturro 2-3, RBI, HBP ... Daniel Carter 2-4 ... Gavin Brignall 1-2, RBI double, 2 BB (1 IBB)
MA stats: Alan Plummer 2-run single gave his lead a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning ... Brody Herron 2-run single ... Robert Meeks 2-4
Next up: Geneva (11-2, 8-2) will travel to Waterloo on 5/12 at 7 p.m. ; MA (5-8, 3-8) will travel to Lyons on 5/12 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 3, Newark 0
at Colburn Park
Next up: Pal-Mac (15-2, 11-1) will travel to Penn Yan on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; Newark (3-14, 1-10) will travel to Midlakes on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 10, Waterloo 6
at Waterloo
WC stats: Michael Prentice (W) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER/1-3, 2 RS ... Benjamin Leone 2-3, 2 RS ... Tyler Mudge 1-3, triple, RBI, RS ... Brady Ruffell 1-4, RBI, 2 RS
Waterloo stats: Alexander Rogers (L) 6.1 IP, 8 H, 1 HBP, 3 BB, 2 K ... Hayden Linehan 3-4, double, RS ... Matthew Leeber 1-4, 3 RS ... Devin Mulvey-Salerno 1-2, RBI ... Connor McCann 1-3, RBI
Next up: WC (9-7, 7-4) will travel to Geneva on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-11, 2-9) will host Geneva on 5/12 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 16, South Seneca/Romulus 3
at Bloomfield
SS/R stats: Kenny Halsey 1 hit ... Joseph Scherra 1 hit
Bloomfield stats: Tyler Rogers 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER ... Braedon Smith 4-4, 2 triples ... Gabe Ward 4-4, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs ... Kevin Dredger 2-2 ... David Nowak 2-3
Next up: SS/R (2-10, 0-9) will travel to Honeoye on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; Bloomfield (10-2, 8-1) will travel to HAC on 5/12 at 5:15 p.m.
----
Red Jacket 5, Dundee/Bradford 2
at RJ
Next up: RJ (8-6, 6-4) will host Naples on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (5-7, 4-6) will host Honeoye on 5/12 at 5 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 8, Naples 4
at Naples
Finished game from April 24th at HAC
HAC stats: Thomas Riveros (W) 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K/1-3, RBI, BB, 2 RS ... Salvatore Timpani 2-2, 2 BB, 3 RS ... Nolan Redhead 1-3, RBI, RS
Naples stats: Lukas Hall (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K ... Drew Reigelsperger 1-2, RBI, BB, RS ... Donivan Todd 1-4, RBI
----
Naples 12, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 11
at Naples
HAC stats: Thomas Riveros (L) 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB ... Salvatore Timpani 5.2 IP, 12 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
Naples stats: Charlie Grove (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K ... Drew Reigelsperger (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K/3-4, RBI, 2 RS ... Grady Grove 2-4, 3 RBIs, RS ... Donivan Todd 2-3, RBI, 2 RS ... 9-run bottom of the 6th inning to take the lead for good
Next up: HAC (5-7, 3-6) will host Bloomfield on 5/12 at 5:15 p.m. ; Naples (11-4, 7-4) will travel to Red Jacket on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion at Lyons, ppd. to 5/12
Next up: After playing on 5/12, Marion (1-13, 1-12) will host Avoca-Prattsburgh on 5/13 at 10:30 a.m. ; Lyons (0-15, 0-11) will host Marion on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. and then host Mynderse Academy later that evening at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 6, Canandaigua Academy 4
at Aquinas
Next up: CA (7-10) will host Honeoye Falls-Lima at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 11, Geneva 5
at MA
Geneva stats: Robyn Diaz 2 hits ... Sharlee Davis 3 RS
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 5 H, 9 K ... Julia Trickler 2 hits ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits ... Lauren McDermott 2 hits ... Maggie Major double
Next up: Geneva (1-13, 0-10) will travel to Waterloo on 5/12 at 7 p.m. ; MA (8-7, 6-5) will travel to Newark on 5/15 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon at Newark, currently unavailable
Next up: Pal-Mac (6-7, 4-7) will host Sodus on 5/12 at 5 p.m. ; Newark (5-11, 3-8) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/15 at 7 p.m.
----
Waterloo 12, Wayne Central 0
WC stats: Cameron Crawford (L) 3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K ... Kayda Schmitt 1-3
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (W) CG, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13/2-4, 2 RBIs, RS ... Madison Westerberg 3-3, 4 RBIs, BB, 2 RS ... Kennedy Beniamino 3-4, 4 RBIs, 2 RS
Next up: WC (10-4, 7-4) will travel to Aquinas on 5/12 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (9-5, 8-3) will host Geneva on 5/12 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 17, South Seneca Romulus 0
at Bloomfield
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright (W) no-hitter, 1 BB, 9 K/3-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs ... Calla McCombs 3-3, double, triple, RBI ... Sydney Falsone 2 hits, 2 RBIs ... Celia Falsone 2 hits
Next up: SS/R (8-6, 5-6) will travel to Honeoye on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (10-1, 8-0) will travel to Livonia on 5/13 at 10 a.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 18, Red Jacket 0, 5 innings, Game One
at Dundee
D/B stats: Addie Kendall (W) no-hitter, 1 BB, 10 K/3-3, 3 RBIs, BB, 3 RS ... Kailey Yeoman 2-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... Mikayla Schoffner 2-3, 2 RBIs, BB, 2 RS ... 12 total SBs
RJ stats: McKinleigh Williamson (L) CG, 4 K ... Miranda Schwalbach BB
--
Dundee/Bradford 12, Red Jacket 2, 5 innings, Game Two
at Dundee
D/B stats: Adalyn Tham (W) no-hitter, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K/2-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Kailey Yeoman 2-4, 2 RBIs, BB, RS ... Addie Kendall 2-3, 2 RBIs, RS ... Korrin Yeoman 2-2, RS
RJ stats: Alyssa Griffith (L) CG ... Ava Krise 2 BB
Next up: RJ (2-13, 2-9) will host Naples on 5/12 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (11-2, 9-1) will host Honeoye on 5/12 at 5 p.m.
----
Naples 16, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 2
at Naples
Next up: HAC (3-8, 2-8) will host Bloomfield for a doubleheader on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. and then again at 6:30 p.m. ; Naples (3-10, 2-9) will travel to Red Jacket on 5/12 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 6, Marion/Gananda 5
at Lyons
Next up: M/G (8-7, 6-7) will host Wayne Central in their regular season finale on 5/16 at 5 p.m. ; Lyons (7-10, 7-5) will host NR-W on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 11, Clyde-Savannah 10
at NR-W
C-S stats: Taylor Carnevale 7 K/3 hits ... Jayda Jones 2 hits ... McKenzie Montemorano 2 hits
NR-W stats: AJ McIntyre (W) 10 K/3 hits (double) ... Olivia DeBoerdere walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th inning ... Syd Cuykendall grand slam
Next up: C-S (3-9, 3-9) will play a doubleheader on 5/15 against Sodus. The first game will be at Sodus at 4:30 p.m. and the second game will be 6:30 p.m. at Clyde-Savannah ; NR-W (8-4, 8-4) will travel to Lyons on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua at Schroeder, ccd.
Next up: CA (7-6) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Midlakes 3, Mynderse Academy 2
at MA
Midlakes winners: Zander Benz (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Johnathan Finewood & Jackson Laird (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-0 ... won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles
MA winners: Luke Olschewske (No. 1 singles) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 ... Liam Tanner (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-1
Next up: Singles and double players from Midlakes (8-6, 5-5) and MA (4-7, 1-6) will compete in the Class B1 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Palmyra-Macedon beginning at 9 a.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: Singles and doubles players from NR-W (7-4, 6-1) will compete in the Class B1 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Palmyra-Macedon beginning at 9 a.m. ; Singles and doubles players from Lyons (0-7, 0-6) will compete in the Class B3 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Spencerport beginning at 9 a.m.
----
Naples 5, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
at Prattsburgh
Naples winners: Matthew Lincoln (No. 1 singles) 6-3, 6-2 ... Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-2 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Ian Kenney & Colin Kenney (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-3 ... Jacob Betrus & Eliza Almekinder (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-2
Next up: Singles and doubles players from Naples (10-1, 9-1) will compete in the Class B4 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Pittsford Mendon beginning at 9 a.m.
----
Penfield 5, Wayne Central 2
at Penfield
WC winners: Jacob Wilson & Michael Clark (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-4, 6-4
Next up: Singles and doubles players from WC (10-1, 10-1) will compete in the Class B1 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Palmyra-Macedon beginning at 9 a.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 5, Williamson 0
at NR-W
NR-W winners: Matthew Cole (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Evan Loperfido (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Chase Webber (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Elijah Deroo & Drew Smith (No. 1 doubles) 7-6(7-4), 6-2 ... Seah Mahoney & Samuel Collins (No. 2 doubles) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Next up: Singles and doubles players from Williamson (4-4, 4-4) will compete in the Class B2 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Canandaigua Academy beginning at 9 a.m. ; NR-W (8-4, 7-1) will start team sectionals at Palmyra-Macedon on 5/13 at 8:30 a.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 7, Irondequoit 0
at Irondequoit
CA winners: Marcello Popelka (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Aaron Miller (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Erik Rottingen (No. 3 singles) 5-3 (retired) ... Connor Kelley (No. 4 singles) 6-2, 6-0 ... Trenner Cowdery & Charlie Tricomi (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Braden Whitcomb & Andrew Volpe (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-0 ... forfeit victory at No. 3 doubles
Next up: Singles and doubles players from CA (4-5, 3-1) will compete in the Class A2 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Gates-Chili beginning at 9 a.m.