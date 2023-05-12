*Results will be updated as they received*
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 17, Midlakes/Red Jacket 0
at Geneva
M/RJ stats: Jacob O'Brien 11 saves, 17 GA/48 mins
Geneva stats: Ryland Dunham 3 goals ... Daniel Wright 3 goals ... Jeremy Askin 2 goals, 2 assists ... Max Heieck 2 goals, 2 assists ... Aaron Carle 2 goals ... Ryan Brown 1 goal, 9 assists ... Dominick Vedora 1 goal ... Austin Moore 1 goal ... Cooper Trickler 1 goal ... Dakota Bajdas 1 goal ... Paul Williams 1 save, 0 GA/48 mins
Next up: M/RJ (2-11, 0-8) will host Gananda on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; Geneva (8-6, 5-2) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 5/16 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Pittsford 6, Canandaigua Academy 5, OT
CA stats: Braden Gioseffi 2 goals ... Ryan Bremer 1 goal, 1 assist ... Sean Olvany 1 goal, 1 assist ... Marshall Bolster 1 goal ... Drew Williamee 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 11 saves, 6 GA/59 mins
Next up: CA (11-3) will travel to Greece Storm on 5/15 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 12, Newark/Midlakes 2
at Waterloo
W/MW stats: Lainie Forde 4 goals, 1 assist ... Natalie DiSanto 3 goals, 1 assist ... Maci Mueller 2 goals, 5 assists .. Addison Bree 1 goal ... Alex DiSanto 1 goal ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal ... Petra O`Connor 1 assist ... Madecyn Hurdle 7s/2ga = 78% (50 mins).
Next up: N/M (5-8, 1-5) will travel to Livonia/Avon on 5/13 at 1 p.m. ; W/MW (9-4, 5-2) will travel to Pal-Mac on 5/15 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 6, Newark 2
at Midlakes
Next up: Newark (3-15, 1-11) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/15 at 7 p.m. ; Midlakes (9-6, 6-6) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/13 at 10 a.m.
----
Geneva 10, Waterloo 5
at Waterloo
Geneva stats: Gavin Brignall (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K/2-3, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Travis Arno 2-4, RS ... Tyler Arno 1-4, double
Waterloo stats: Hayden Linehan (L) 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K/1-3 2 RS ... Devin Mulvey-Salerno 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs, RS ... Chase Robson 1-2, double, RBI
Next up: Geneva (12-2, 9-1) will host Penn Yan on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; Waterloo (4-12, 2-10) host Greece Odyssey/Olympia on 5/13 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 12, Dundee/Bradford 8
at Bradford
D/B stats: Gabe Stiles 4.1 IP, 4 R, 1 K/2 RBIs ... Chris Clancey 4 K on the mound ... Eli Raplee 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs ... Jeremy Stiles 2-4
Next up: Honeoye (7-6, 7-3) will host Bloomfield on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (5-8, 4-7) will travel to Hammondsport on 5/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Red Jacket 10, Naples 0, 5 innings
at RJ
Naples stats: Charlie Grove (L) CG, 9 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 5 K ... Adam Bay 1-2 ... Traugott Uhlen 1-2 ... Cade Rathbun 1-2
RJ stats: James Sibeto (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K/2-3, 2 RS ... Dylan Henry 3-3, RBI, RS ... Cale Herendeen 2-2, BB, RBI, RS ... Jack McHugh 1-2, 2 RBIs, RS
Next up: Naples (11-4, 7-4) will travel to Gananda on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; RJ (9-6, 7-4) will host Wellsville on 5/13 at 1 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 9, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 3
at HAC
Bloomfield stats: Morgan McLaughlin 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R/1 hit ... Joe Walsh 2 IP, 0 H/double ... David Nowak 2 hits ... Ryan Dimino 2 singles
Next up: Bloomfield (11-2, 9-1) will travel to Honeoye on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (4-8, 2-7) will travel to Bloomfield on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion 15, Lyons 8
at Lyons
*Lyons played a doubleheader with the second game at home against Mynderse Academy
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 16, Lyons 5
at Lyons
MA stats: Max Santana and Jake Prayne combined for 16 Ks on the mound ... Santana RBI double ... Prayne 4 hits (double, triple), 3 RBIs ... Tommy Rook 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Jaydan Ryrko 2 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Brody Herron RBI, 3 RS ... Nico Franzone 2 RS ... Alan Plummer RBI single
Lyons stats: Zachary Stone 1 hit, 2 RS, RBI ... Bram Bullock single, double, RBI ... Michael Briggs 1 hit, RS
Next up: MA (6-9) will travel to Newark on 5/15 at 7 p.m. ; Lyons (0-17, 0-12) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (2-13, 2-12) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/13 at 10:30 a.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy 3, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0
at CA
CA stats: Matthew Papenfuss (W) CG, 2 H, 6 K ... Matt Pawlicki double ... Nate Barone double ... Cole Harris double
Next up: CA (8-10) will travel to Batavia on 5/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Sodus 4, Addison 1
at Corning Community College
Next up: Sodus (15-2) will travel to Canisteo-Greenwood on 5/13 at 12 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan 3, Midlakes 2, 9 innings, Game One
at Midlakes
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) CG, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 14 K ... Hailey Trank 4-4, double .. Leah Prather 4-5 ... Morgan Brewer 2-4, RS
Midlakes stats: Kenzie Turner (L) 7 K ... Emma LaBour 2-3, double ... Catelin Couillard 1-3, RBI
--
Penn Yan 3, Midlakes 1, Game Two
at Midlakes (PYA home team)
Midlakes stats: Emma LaBour (L) 7 K ... Kenzie Turner 2-3, double ... Olivia Miles 2-3, 2 singles
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 12 K ... Abby Fischer 4-4 ... Bri Naprava 2-run double, RS
Next up: PYA (8-5, 7-4) will host Pal-Mac on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (10-6, 9-3) will
----
Waterloo 19, Geneva 4
at Waterloo
Next up: Geneva (1-14, 0-11) will play a doubleheader against Wayne Central on 5/15 starting at 5 p.m. at Wayne Central; Waterloo (10-5, 9-3) hosts the Strike Out Cancer Tournament on 5/13 with Aquinas, Bolivar-Richburg and Pittsford Sutherland.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 7, Honeoye 6
at Bradford
Honeoye stats: Alexis Johnson (L) CG, 10 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 6 K/2-4, RBI, RS ... Olivia Dibble 2-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Alexa Colon 2-4, RBI, RS
D/B stats: Madison Sutryk 2-4 (walk-off double in the bottom of the 7th inning), 3 RBIs, RS ... Morgan Sutryk (W) 2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K/2-2, BB, RBI ... Addie Kendall 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K ... trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the 6th inning (6-run 6th inning to tie it 6-6)
Next up: Honeoye (13-3, 7-3) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 515/ at 5 p.m. ; D/B (12-2, 10-1) will travel to Bloomfield on 5/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Naples 17, Red Jacket 6
Next up: Naples (4-10, 3-9) will travel to Campbell-Savona on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; RJ (2-14, 2-10) will travel to Midlakes on 5/13 at 11 a.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central 15, Aquinas 0
Next up: WC (11-4) will host Geneva in a doubleheader on 5/15 starting at 5 p.m.
----
Canandaigua at Honeoye Falls-Lima, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (7-6) will travel to Brockport Central on 5/13 at 10 a.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 2, Sodus 1
at P-M
P-M stats: Kiley Dohse (W) CG, 6 H/1 hit ... Ella Upchurch 2-2, HR ... Isabella Jump 1 hit ... Shelby Geer 1 hit ... Mikayla Thomas 1 hit
Sodus stats: Sarah Hino (L) CG, 6 H/1 hit ... Jessica Fisher 2-3 ... Emma Burr 1 hit ... Giselle Santacruz 1 hit ... Juliet Bennett 1 hit
Next up: Pal-Mac (8-7) travel to Penn Yan on 5/15 at 5 p.m. ; Sodus (10-4) will play Clyde-Savannah on 5/15 in a split doubleheader. Sodus hosts at 4:30 p.m. and C-S hosts at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva, currently unavailable
Next up: Singles and double players from NR-W (8-4) and Geneva (8-3) will compete in the Class B1 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Palmyra-Macedon at 9 a.m.
----
Skaneateles at Palmyra-Macedon, currently unvavilable
Next up: Singles and double players from Pal-Mac (1-9) will compete in the Class B1 Individual Sectional Tournament on 5/13 at Palmyra-Macedon at 9 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Eastridge Invitational
Team Results
1. Webster Thomas - 82 points
2. Irondequoit - 68.50 points
3. Churchville-Chili - 57.50 points
T-16. Wayne Central - 17 points
T-18. Newark - 13 points
T-18. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 13 points
----
South Seneca Invitational
Team Results
1. Moravia - 57 points
2. Addison - 51 points
3. Penn Yan - 50 points
5. Dundee/Bradford - 48 points
T-8. Marcus Whitman - 41 points
T-10. North Rose-Wolcott - 38 points
14. Mynderse Academy - 18 points
15. Waterloo - 17 points
16. South Seneca/Romulus - 12 points
Individual Results
South Seneca/Romulus winners: Nikolas Wheeler 400 dash (52.81)
Dundee/Bradford winners: Camden Rosemier outdoor pentathlon 1500 run (5:04.11)
North Rose-Wolcott winners: Ryan DeWispelaere 110 hurdles (17.12), 400 hurdles (1:01.13) ... Gilbert Seager triple jump (42-1¼)
Penn Yan Academy winners: James Tette 1600 run (4:27.82), 3200 run (9:50.50) ... Anthony Sciallo discus throw (133-11)
----
Victor Invitational
Team Results
1. Penfield - 85 points
2. Victor - 68 points
3. Rush-Henrietta - 55 points
6. Midlakes - 40 points
T-7. East Rochester - 36 points
13. Canandaigua Academy - 18 points
15. Clyde-Savannah - 12 points
T-16. Marion - 10 points
18. Palmyra-Macedon - 7 points
Individual Results
Canandaigua winners: Hunter Robertson outdoor pentathlon overall winner (2,598 points)
East Rochester winners: Jacen Mitchell 110 hurdles (15.61), 200 dash (22.28) ... Theodore Emmings outdoor pentathlon shot put (33-5¾)
Marion winners: Ethan Welch pole vault (13-7)
Midlakes winners: Zachary Rozelle 800 run (2:00.97) ... Aiden Bryant long jump (21-3½), triple jump (43-6)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Eastridge Invitational
Team Results
1. Batavia - 107 points
2. Brighton - 93.50 points
3. Webster Thomas - 80.50 points
10. Wayne Central - 32 points
12. Newark - 25 points
15. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 5 points
Individual Results
Newark winners: Jayda Solomon 100 dash (12.52)
----
South Seneca Invitational, 5:00
Team Results
1. Addison - 97.50 points
2. Dundee/Bradford - 61 points
3. Marcus Whitman - 48 points
6. South Seneca/Romulus - 46 points
12. North Rose-Wolcott - 23 points
14. Penn Yan Academy - 12 points
15. Mynderse Academy - 8 points
Individual Results
South Seneca/Romulus winners: Kendall Elliott high jump (4-10)
Dundee/Bradford winners: Lily Hall long jump (16-7), triple jump (34-11)
Marcus Whitman winners: Taylor Bond 800 run (2:36.27)
North Rose-Wolcott winners: Gwen Tompkins 100 hurdles (16.42)
----
Victor Invitational
Team Results
1. Webster Schroeder - 108 points
2. East Aurora - 75 points
3. Victor - 68 points
9. Canandaigua Academy - 28.83 points
10. Palmyra-Macedon - 20 points
11. Midlakes - 19 points
18. Clyde-Savannah - 4 points
19. East Rochester - 1 point
Individual Results
Palmyra-Macedon winners: Emma Robinson discus throw (101-5)