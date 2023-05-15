*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
MONROE COUNTY III
Greece Storm 7, Canandaigua Academy 6, OT
at Greece Olympia
CA stats: Nate Sheridan 3 goals ... Sean Olvany 1 goal, 1 assist ... Mike Belles 1 goal ... Jack Tanoory 1 goal ... Drew Williamee 1 assist ... Ryan Bremer 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 5 saves, 7 GA/48 mins
Next up: CA (11-4, 2-1) will travel to play Webster Thomas on 5/18 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 25, Batavia-Notre Dame 3
at B-ND
MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 5 goals, 3 assists ... Lucas Stevers 5 goals, 2 assists ... Mason Buckley 4 goals, 3 assists ... Dylan Tandle 2 goals, 3 assists ... Caden Guenot 2 goals ... Phillip Love 1 goal, 3 assists ... Isaac Pundt 1 goal ... Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Carson Montoney 1 goal, 1 assist ... Anthony Luffman 1 goal ... Trace Parish 1 goal ... Peter VanEchaute 1 goal ... Logan Pettingil 3 saves, 3 GA/48 mins
Next up: MA (10-5) will host Geneva on 5/16 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 16, Wayne Central 6
at Geneva
WC stats: Samantha Branner 2 goals ... Marley Hewitt 1 goal, 1 assist ... Isabella Veltre 1 goal ... Madelyn Hillman 1 goal ... Gianna DeVito 1 goal ... Julia DiLeo 1 assist ... Mimi Ugalde 11 saves, 16 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (4-10, 3-5) will host Gates-Chili on 5/16 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (6-8, 2-4) will travel to Newark to play Newark/Midlakes on 5/17 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Livonia/Avon 16, Gananda/Marion 6
at Gananda
G/M stats: Colleen Ginsberg 4 goals, 2 assists ... Lexi Gallina 1 goal, 1 assist ... Ella Michaels 1 goal
Next up: G/M (1-14) will host Mynderse/Romulus at Gananda on 5/17 at 12 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 10, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 6
at P-M
W/MW stats: Natalie DiSanto 3 goals ... Maci Mueller 2 goals ... Alex DiSanto 1 goal ... Bridget Bowman 5 saves
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 4 goals ... Jenna Santelli 2 goals, 1 assist ... Teagan Hudak 2 goals ... Anna Priebe 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 2 assists ... Faith Beals 9 saves, 6 GA/50 mins
Next up: W/MW (9-5) will host Greece Storm at Waterloo on 5/18 at 6 p.m. ; P-M (12-3) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/17 at 7:30 p.m.
----
Churchville-Chili 9, Newark/Midlakes 5
at C-C
Next up: N/M (6-9) will host Geneva at Newark on 5/17 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penfield 13, Penn Yan Academy 8
at Penfield
PYA stats: xxxx
Next up: PYA (11-4) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/17 at 7:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 6, Wayne Central 3
at Geneva
WC stats: Tyler Mudge 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K ... Sean Nellis 2-4, RBI singles in the top of the 1st and 5th innings ... Kahlen Clark 1-1, RS ... Jared Dier 2-3 ... Ben Leone 2-4, RS
Geneva stats: Gavin Brignall (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K/1-3, 3-run triple to cap off a 4-run bottom of the 6th inning that snapped the 2-2 tie ... Tyler Arno 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K ... Daniel Carter 2-2, double, go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the 6th innning, RS, HBP ... Andrew Avedisian tied game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 5th inning with a suicide squeeze bunt single
Next up: WC (9-8, 7-5) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/17 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (14-2, 11-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 12, Waterloo 5
at Midlakes
Next up: Waterloo (5-13, 2-11) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/17 at 6 p.m. ; Midlakes (10-7, 7-6) will play a doubleheader against Williamson and Aquinas Institute at Finger Lakes Community College on 5/16 starting at 6:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 12, Penn Yan Academy 2, 8 innings
at PYA
PYA stats: Brady Emerson 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 12 K ... Reed Bouchard 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K in relief ... Spencer Jensen 1 K in relief ... Brady Bouchard 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs ... Riley Griffiths 1-3 ... Owen Bishop 1-3 ... Mike Layton 1-3
Next up: P-M (16-2, 12-1) will host Midlakes at Finger Lakes Community College on 5/17 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (7-10, 6-6) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Newark 8, Mynderse Academy 4
at Colburn Park
MA stats: Brody Herron 1-3, double, 2 RBIs ... Nick Quill double, RBI
Newark stats: Cody Forjone (W) CG, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K/1-2, double, RBI ... Max Youngman 2-4, double ... Nolan Rice 1-2, single, RBI ... trailed 3-0 after the 1st inning
Next up: MA (6-11, 3-9) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (4-15, 2-11) will travel to play Geneva on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 7, Honeoye 1
at Honeoye
Honeoye stats: Logan Johnson 2-3 ... Owen Cuba 1-3, RBI ... Sam Clark single ... Kevin Schmidt single
Bloomfield stats: Tyler Rogers 5.1 IP, 1 R, 7 K ... Grady Rogers 3-4, 2 doubles, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 RS ... David Nowak 2 hits .... Gunner Vogel double ... Kevin Dredger double
Next up: Bloomfield (12-2, 10-1) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (7-7, 7-4) will host Geneseo on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus 14, Clyde-Savannah 1
at C-S
Sodus stats: Jed Bodine (W) 4 IP, 9 K/2-3 ... Jacob Laird 3-3, 3 doubles, 6 RBI ... Garet Barron 3-4, RBI ... Gauge Johnson 1-3, RBI ... Evan Laird 1-3, 2 RBIs
Next up: Sodus (17-2, 13-1) will play in the Class C1 sectionals ; C-S (5-11, 4-10) will travel to play Naples on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
East Rochester 5, Williamson 4
at ER
Next up: Williamson (9-8, 8-6) will travel to Finger Lakes Community College to play Midlakes on 5/16 at 6:30 p.m. ; ER (11-8, 9-5) will host Brighton on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 20, Lyons 4
at Lyons
NR-W stats: Marcus Haffner (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 9 K ... AJ Anthony 3-4, RBI double ... 16 total hits as a team
Lyons stats: Ben Bookmiller (L) 3 IP, 11 H, 3 K ... Braden Bookmiller 2 IP in relief ... Mikey Briggs triple
Next up: NR-W (13-3, 12-1) will travel to play Geneva on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (0-18, 0-13) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Gananda 5, Naples 2
at Gananda
Naples stats: Charlie Grove (L) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K ... Cade Rathbun 2-2, RS ... Drew Reigelsperger 1-3, RS
Gananda stats: Henry Shutts (W) CG, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K ... Maddox Stoughton 2-4, RBI, RS ... Brady Wadsworth 1-3, 2 RS
Next up: Naples (11-5) will host Wayland-Cohocton on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; Gananda (8-10) will play in the Class C1 sectionals
----
Canandaigua Academy 5, Batavia 4
at Batavia
CA stats: Josh Barnes game-winning RBI ... Cole Harris (W) ... Matt Pawlicki 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Next up: CA (9-10) will travel to play Victor on 5/18 at 5 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford at Hammondsport, currently unavailable
Next up: D/B (5-8) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh at Bradford on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy 11, Palmyra-Macedon 0
at PYA
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 15 K/2 triples ... Hailey Trank 3-4, triple ... Maddie Breuer 3-4 ... Leah Prather 3-4
Next up: P-M (8-8, 5-8) will travel to play Caledonia-Mumford on 5/16 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (9-6, 8-4) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 13, Geneva 0, game one
at WC
Geneva stats: Julianna Plate (L)
WC stats: Cam Crawford pitched no-hitter/2-3, 3 RBIs ... Kayda Schmitt 3-4, double ... Myia Eskander 2-3, double
----
Wayne Central 10, Geneva 0, game two
at WC
Geneva stats: Julianna Plate (L)
WC stats: Myia Eskanber pitched no-hitter ... Zoe Eaton 2-3, double, grand slam ... Olivia Huber 2-3, 2 RS
Next up: Geneva (1-16, 0-13) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (13-4, 9-4) will travel to Marion to play Marion/Gananda on 5/16 at 5 p.m.
----
Waterloo 12, Midlakes 3
at Midlakes
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (W) CG, 6 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 8 K ... Maddie Westerberg 4-5, triple, HR, 2 RS ... Gwyn Panek 3-4, HR, 3 RS ... Haylee Beesley 2-3, RBI, RS
Midlakes stats: Mary Givens 2-3 ... Devon Dean 1-2, 2 RBIs, RS
Next up: Waterloo (13-5, 10-3) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/17 at 7 p.m. ; Midlakes (11-7, 9-4) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 10, Newark 2
at Newark
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 5 H, 6 K ... Julia Trickler 3 hits (HR) ... Faith Rhinehart 3-4 ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits (double) ... Stephanie Mirras 2 hits ... Alex Ferrara 2 hits
Newark stats: Lena Ramos 2 hits
Next up: MA (9-7, 7-5) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. Newark (5-13, 3-10) will travel to play Geneva on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 4, Dundee/Bradford 3
at Bloomfield
D/B stats: Morgan Sutryk (L) 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K ... Addie Kendall 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K/1-2, RS ... Korrin Yeoman 1-3, RBI ... Mikayla Schoffner 1-2, RS ... Kailey Yeoman 1-3, RS
Bloomfield stats: Emma Macartney game-winning run scored on wild-pitch with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th inning ... Ashlyn Wright (W) CG, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 K/3-4, RBI ... Add Falsone 1-1, 2 RBIs ... Cece Falsone 1-3, RS
Next up: D/B (12-3, 10-2) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh at Dundee on 5/17 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (12-1, 9-0) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia for a doubleheader on 5/16 starting at 4:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 23, South Seneca/Romulus 9
at Honeoye
Next up: SS/R (8-7, 5-7) will host Hammondsport at South Seneca on 5/17 at 5 p.m. ; Honeoye (14-3, 8-3) will host Bloomfield on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson 17, East Rochester 0, game one
at ER
----
Williamson 6, East Rochester 4, game two
at ER
Next up: Williamson (12-3, 12-2) will play in the Class C1 sectionals ; ER (2-16, 1-12) will play in the Class C1 sectionals
----
Lyons 6, North Rose-Wolcott 4
at Lyons
Next up: NR-W (8-5, 8-5) will travel to play Geneva on 5/16 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (8-10, 8-5) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 17, Clyde-Savannah 5, game one
at Sodus
----
Sodus 11, Clyde-Savannah 2, game two
at Sodus
Next up: C-S (3-11, 3-11) will play in the Class C2 sectionals ; Sodus (12-4, 12-0) will host Red Creek for a doubleheader on 5/17 starting at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Irondequoit 5, Canandaigua Academy 3
at Irondequoit
Next up: CA (8-8, 5-2) will host Greece Arcadia on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Campbell-Savona 5, Naples 4
at C-S
Next up: Naples (4-11) will travel to Avoca to play Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/16 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse Academy at Palmyra-Macedon, currently unavailable
Next up: MA (4-7, 1-6) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-9, 1-7) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/16 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 5, Marcus Whitman 0
at PYA
PYA winners: Kyle Wheeler (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Thomas Barden (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-2 ... forfeit victory at No. 3 singles ... Carson Nagpaul & Joe Droney (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Collin Reagan & David Reid (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-1
Next up: PYA (10-3, 6-3) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/16 at 5 p.m. ; MW (0-9, 0-9) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy at Brighton, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (4-6) will host Hitlon on 5/17 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
Division I Championships
at Newark
Team Results
1. Wayne Central - 121 points
2. Midlakes - 86 points
3. Newark - 82 points
4. East Rochester - 71 points
5. Penn Yan Academy - 59 points
6. North Rose-Wolcott - 54.50 points
7. Marcus Whitman - 51 points
8. Palmyra-Macedon - 37.50 points
9. Geneva - 36 points
10. Bloomfield/Honeoye - 35 points
T-11. Mynderse Academy - 13 points
T-11. Waterloo - 13 points
Individual Results
Newark winners: Kayden Hughes high jump (6-0) ... Jonah Pettine pole vault (10-6) ... Dominick Wilson, Javon Jones, Ty DeTaeye, Kayden Hughes, Luciano Rank, Ethan Rossell 400 relay (45.11)
ER winners: Jacen Mitchell 110 hurdles (15.56) ... Mauel Sepulveda 100 dash (10.88) ... Jalen McCoy 200 dash (22.70)
WC winners: Ian Johnson 400 dash (52.23), 400 hurdles (1:01.19) ... Nicholas Vance discus throw (122-4) ... Aidan Mills, Zachary Dastyck, Robert Armstrong, Nick Tramacera, Hayden Hillen, Owen Doran 3200 relay (8:52.56) ... Michael Prentice, John Manne, Ian Johnson, Hayden Hillen, Greg OcQue 1600 relay (3:36.61)
PY winners: James Tette 1600 run (4:45.04), 3200 run (10:24.05)
Midlakes winners: Zachary Rozelle 800 run (2:04.54) ... Tyler Lantrip shot put (44-2½)
NR-W winners: Gilbert Seager long jump (19-9¾), triple jump (43-2¾)
MW winners: Daniel Nemitz pole vault (10-6)
P-M winners: Aidan Ensign pole vault (10-6)
----
Division II Championships
at Marion
Team Results
1. Williamson - 134 points
2. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 90 points
3. Lyons - 73 points
T-4. Marion - 68 points
T-4. Clyde-Savannah - 68 points
6. Dundee/Bradford - 67 points
7. Red Jacket - 48 points
8. Gananda - 25 points
9. Red Creek - 24.50 points
10. Sodus - 21.50 points
11. East Palmyra Christian - 16 points
12. South Seneca/Romulus - 11 points
Individual Results
Marion winners: Aaron Meyer 3200 run (10:37.45) ... Ethan Welch pole vault (13-8)
Williamson winners: Sam Belmont 110 hurdles (15.83), 400 dash (52.40), 400 hurdles (1:01.03) ... Roman Brackman shot put (39-9½) ... Aidan Igler, Timothy Niles, Caiden Hillegeer, Cohen Burggraaff, Moises Arteaga-Martinez, Roman Brackman 1600 relay (3:50.04)
C-S winners: Quillan Shimp 800 run (2:07.09) ... Aidan VanAmburg, Quillan Shimp, Landon Stanley, Parker Marriott, Tanner Buisch, Kyle Wellington 3200 relay (8:54.68)
Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry 100 dash (11.56) ... Jason Hunt-Mclean discus throw (105-9¼) ... Jawil Sirmons, Devyn Williams, Darius Wood-Asberry, Marcus Wood-Asberry, Conner Pullen, Raymond Siikes 400 relay (45.65)
HAC winners: Oliver Simmons 1600 run (4:51.00)
RJ winners: Micah Harshfield 200 dash (24.19)
D/B winners: Hayden Erick long jump (21-¾), triple jump (41-9¾) ... Logan Buchanan high jump (6-4)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
Division I Championships
at Newark
Team Results
1. Wayne Central - 149 points
2. Marcus Whitman - 89 points
3. Midlakes - 88 points
4. Newark - 80 points
5. Bloomfield/Honeoye - 77 points
6. Palmyra-Macedon - 49 points
7. East Rochester - 37 points
8. North Rose-Wolcott - 34 points
9. Geneva - 28 points
10. Penn Yan Academy - 16 points
11. Waterloo - 6 points
12. Mynderse Academy - 1 point
Individual Results
Newark winners: Jayda Solomon 100 dash (12.69), 200 dash (26.31), long jump (17-3) ... Brianna Wickman shot put (29-8¼), discus throw (96-11)
P-M winners: Sophia Barclay 100 hurdles (16.49), 400 hurdles (1:10.15)
WC winners: Sydney Howard high jump (4-6) ... Madelyn Vance, Megan Montgomery, Trinity Suroweic, Illianna Surowiec, Annabelle Heiden, Alexis Liberty 3200 relay (10:38.49) ... Kaitlin Hughes, Adriyanna West, Trinity Suroweic, Madelyn Vance, Megan Hughes, Sydney Howard 1600 relay (4:26.63)
Midlakes winners: Alyssa Crance 400 dash (1:02.05) ... Katelyn Wilkes 1500 run (5:31.09), 3000 run (12:01.98)
B/H winners: Cate Miller high jump (4-6) ... Alyssa Bailey pole vault (8-3) ... Cate Miller, Mia Lyman, Brynn Westlake, Katie Evans, Izzy Chavez, Kayla Linderman 400 relay (54.21)
MW winners: Aurora Woodworth 800 run (2:37.49) ... Lana Burnett triple jump (33-9¼)
----
Division II Championships
at Marion
Team Results
1. Williamson - 204 points
2. Clyde-Savannah - 82 points
3. Gananda - 71 points
4. Red Creek - 69 points
5. South Seneca/Romulus - 48 points
6. Marion - 39.50 points
7. Dundee/Bradford - 37.50 points
8. Lyons - 28 points
9. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 27 points
10. Sodus - 13 points
T-11. Red Jacket - 10 points
T-11. East Palmyra Christian - 10 points
Individual Results
SS/R winners: Anneliesse Hubbard 100 hurdles (16.53)
Williamson winners: Hannah Governor 3000 run (12:06.14) ... Julia VanLare shot put (29-4¾) ... Haeden Wing pola vault (7-0) ... Elizabeth Brandt long jump (17-5) ... Hannah Governor, Ryne Hoody, Jocelynn Carpenter, Audrey Murray, Julia Weinschreider, Emma Taylor 3200 relay (11:06.19) ... Sarah Niles, Elizabeth Brandt, Lauren Schmeelk, Madyson Storey, Madison Nuessle, Audrey Murray 400 relay (51.70)
C-S winners: Ashlyn Rattray 100 dash (12.53), 200 dash (26.24)
Gananda winners: Haley Conner 400 dash (1:02.42) ... Meah Prutzman 1500 run (5:29.38) ... Katie McGarvey, Brianna Holmes, Meah Pruztman, Haley Conner, Amber Thorne, Anna Parulski 1600 relay (4:24.71)
EPC winners: Sophia Heilman 400 hurdles (1:14.10)
RC winners: Gweneth Haas 800 run (2:33.84) ... Morgan Tompkins high jump (5-3)
Sodus winners: Danya Diaz discus throw (75-5¼)
D/B winners: Lily Hall triple jump (34-10½)